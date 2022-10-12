Cupshe has launched its first-ever holiday dress collection.

The swimwear brand worked with "The Bachelor" alum Lauren Burnham Luyendyk on an exclusive range of party attire, including everything from sequin dresses to glitzy earrings.

"The holidays hold a piece of my heart and I get very excited about dressing up," Burnham Luyendyk said in an interview with "Good Morning America."

The new collection also includes select "mommy and me" styles so you can dress up with your little one.

"My favorite thing about mommy and me outfits is getting to see their own personal style shine through," Burnham Luyendyk said.

From satin to velvet, the collection has something for everyone to wear this holiday season.

"I am hoping the collection makes people feel vibrant and beautiful. It's glittery, bold and perfect for celebrating," Burnham Luyendyk added.

Shop items from the 35-piece collection below, all under $45.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Mommy and Me

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Cupshe Cupshe Tis’The SZN Ribbed Surplice Sweater Price: $27.99 • From: Cupshe Shop Now It’s getting colder babe, ‘tis the season to break out your favorite new sweater! Crafted from ribbed knit and featuring a surplice neckline, long sleeves, and a form-fitting silhouette.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Cupshe Cupshe Tis’ The SZN Tiered Tulle Mesh Skirt Price: $29.99 • From: Cupshe Shop Now You'll be a vision to remember in this tulle maxi skirt babe! Featuring an elasticized high-rise waist, semi-sheer tulle mesh construction, tiered ruffled trim, and an A-line silhouette.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Cupshe Cupshe Starlight Toddler Girls Heart Print Sweater Price: $29.99 • From: Cupshe Shop Now Your little one will stay warm and adorable during the cooler months in this sweater! Featuring an embroidered heart print, round neckline, dropped long sleeves, and ribbed trim.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Cupshe Cupshe Toddler Girls Tiered Flounce Tulle Skirt Price: $17.99 • From: Cupshe Shop Now Match with your biggest fan in our Toddler Girls Tiered Flounce Tulle Skirt! Crafted from mesh tulle and featuring an elasticized high-rise waist, tiered flounce hem, and a mini hem.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Cupshe Cupshe Starlight Toddler Girls Heart Graphic Sweater Price: $27.99 • From: Cupshe Shop Now Your little one will look so cute and cozy in our sweater featuring a round neckline, front heart graphic, dropped long sleeves, and ribbed trim.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Cupshe Cupshe Holidaze Belted Ribbed Sweater Dress Price: $39.99 • From: Cupshe Shop Now Make it a night out to remember in our Holidaze Belted Ribbed Sweater Dress! Featuring a surplice neckline and back, self-tie sash belt, long sleeves with banded cuffs, a midi hem, and bodycon silhouette.

Dresses

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Cupshe Cupshe Tis’ The SZN Fringe Cami Mini Dress Price: $39.99 • From: Cupshe Shop Now The party never has to stop in this fun and festive mini dress featuring a V-neckline, adjustable cami straps, allover fringe detailing, a mini hem, and bodycon silhouette.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Cupshe Cupshe Holidaze Satin Cowl Neck Midi Dress Price: $27.99 • From: Cupshe Shop Now Make an entrance at your next event in this satin midi dress featuring a cowl neck, leg slit, and adjustable cami straps.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Cupshe Cupshe Let’s Party Cable Knit Bodycon Sweater Dress Price: $42.99 • From: Cupshe Shop Now Getting ready has never been easier with this cable knit sweater dress! Featuring a V-neckline, ribbed waistline, long lantern sleeves, ribbed trim, a midi hem, and bodycon silhouette.

Tops

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Cupshe Cupshe Tis’ The SZN Fringe V-Neck Cami Price: $17.99 • From: Cupshe Shop Now Sass and class come together perfectly with this festive cami! Featuring a fringe design, V-cut neckline and back, complete with adjustable shoulder straps.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Cupshe Cupshe Let’s Party Satin Drape Neck Blouse Price: $27.99 • From: Cupshe Shop Now You won't want to stray far from the Let's Party Satin Drape Neck Blouse! Crafted from sleek woven satin and featuring a statement draped neck and long sleeves.

Bottoms

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Cupshe Cupshe Holidaze Faux Leather High Waist Leggings Price: $24.99 • From: Cupshe Shop Now Party all night long in this sexy pair of faux leather leggings featuring a high-rise waist! Complete the look in a sequin skirt and blazer.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Cupshe Cupshe Starlight Sequin Mini Skirt Price: $21.99 • From: Cupshe Shop Now Party the night away in this fun and festive sequin mini skirt featuring a high-rise waist and bodycon silhouette.

Outerwear

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Cupshe Cupshe Tis’ The SZN Shag Open-Front Jacket Price: $32.99 • From: Cupshe Shop Now Serve sass at your next event in this shag jacket featuring an open front and long sleeves. Complete the look with a little black dress and heels!

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Cupshe Cupshe Starlight Sequin Open-Front Blazer Price: $42.99 • From: Cupshe Shop Now Command everyone’s attention in this sequin blazer featuring an open front, notched lapels, lightly padded shoulders, and long sleeves. Perfect for your next event, complete the look with a satin blouse and faux leather skirt!

Accessories

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Cupshe Cupshe Star Rhinestone Fringe Drop Earrings Price: $15.99 • From: Cupshe Shop Now Shine bright like a star in the Star Rhinestone Fringe Drop Earrings! Featuring a statement cutout star stud with rhinestone fringe detailing complete with post-back closures.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Cupshe Cupshe Cutout Rhinestone Fringe Drop Earrings Price: $10.99 • From: Cupshe Shop Now Shine at your next event in this pair of statement drop earrings featuring a cutout, hanging rhinestone box chains creating a fringe effect, and post-back closures.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Cupshe Cupshe Starlight Striped Rhinestone Clutch Price: $29.99 • From: Cupshe Shop Now When your outfit could use a final, eye-catching addition, make sure our Starlight Striped Rhinestone Clutch is on-hand! Featuring a flap top with clasp closure and rhinestone accents, you’ll be ready for your next party.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK