Cupshe has launched its first-ever holiday dress collection.

The swimwear brand worked with "The Bachelor" alum Lauren Burnham Luyendyk on an exclusive range of party attire, including everything from sequin dresses to glitzy earrings.

"The holidays hold a piece of my heart and I get very excited about dressing up," Burnham Luyendyk said in an interview with "Good Morning America."

The new collection also includes select "mommy and me" styles so you can dress up with your little one.

"My favorite thing about mommy and me outfits is getting to see their own personal style shine through," Burnham Luyendyk said.

From satin to velvet, the collection has something for everyone to wear this holiday season.

"I am hoping the collection makes people feel vibrant and beautiful. It's glittery, bold and perfect for celebrating," Burnham Luyendyk added.

Shop items from the 35-piece collection below, all under $45.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Mommy and Me

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Cupshe Tis’The SZN Ribbed Surplice Sweater
Cupshe

Cupshe Tis’The SZN Ribbed Surplice Sweater

Price: $27.99   From: Cupshe

Shop Now

It’s getting colder babe, ‘tis the season to break out your favorite new sweater! Crafted from ribbed knit and featuring a surplice neckline, long sleeves, and a form-fitting silhouette.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Cupshe Tis’ The SZN Tiered Tulle Mesh Skirt
Cupshe

Cupshe Tis’ The SZN Tiered Tulle Mesh Skirt

Price: $29.99   From: Cupshe

Shop Now

You'll be a vision to remember in this tulle maxi skirt babe! Featuring an elasticized high-rise waist, semi-sheer tulle mesh construction, tiered ruffled trim, and an A-line silhouette.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Cupshe Starlight Toddler Girls Heart Print Sweater
Cupshe

Cupshe Starlight Toddler Girls Heart Print Sweater

Price: $29.99   From: Cupshe

Shop Now

Your little one will stay warm and adorable during the cooler months in this sweater! Featuring an embroidered heart print, round neckline, dropped long sleeves, and ribbed trim.

Editor's Picks

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Cupshe Toddler Girls Tiered Flounce Tulle Skirt
Cupshe

Cupshe Toddler Girls Tiered Flounce Tulle Skirt

Price: $17.99   From: Cupshe

Shop Now

Match with your biggest fan in our Toddler Girls Tiered Flounce Tulle Skirt! Crafted from mesh tulle and featuring an elasticized high-rise waist, tiered flounce hem, and a mini hem.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Cupshe Starlight Toddler Girls Heart Graphic Sweater
Cupshe

Cupshe Starlight Toddler Girls Heart Graphic Sweater

Price: $27.99   From: Cupshe

Shop Now

Your little one will look so cute and cozy in our sweater featuring a round neckline, front heart graphic, dropped long sleeves, and ribbed trim.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Cupshe Holidaze Belted Ribbed Sweater Dress
Cupshe

Cupshe Holidaze Belted Ribbed Sweater Dress

Price: $39.99   From: Cupshe

Shop Now

Make it a night out to remember in our Holidaze Belted Ribbed Sweater Dress! Featuring a surplice neckline and back, self-tie sash belt, long sleeves with banded cuffs, a midi hem, and bodycon silhouette.

Dresses

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Cupshe Tis’ The SZN Fringe Cami Mini Dress
Cupshe

Cupshe Tis’ The SZN Fringe Cami Mini Dress

Price: $39.99   From: Cupshe

Shop Now

The party never has to stop in this fun and festive mini dress featuring a V-neckline, adjustable cami straps, allover fringe detailing, a mini hem, and bodycon silhouette.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Cupshe Holidaze Satin Cowl Neck Midi Dress
Cupshe

Cupshe Holidaze Satin Cowl Neck Midi Dress

Price: $27.99   From: Cupshe

Shop Now

Make an entrance at your next event in this satin midi dress featuring a cowl neck, leg slit, and adjustable cami straps.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Cupshe Let’s Party Cable Knit Bodycon Sweater Dress
Cupshe

Cupshe Let’s Party Cable Knit Bodycon Sweater Dress

Price: $42.99   From: Cupshe

Shop Now

Getting ready has never been easier with this cable knit sweater dress! Featuring a V-neckline, ribbed waistline, long lantern sleeves, ribbed trim, a midi hem, and bodycon silhouette.

MORE: Walk on the wild side with the latest Crocs collaboration.

Tops

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Cupshe Tis’ The SZN Fringe V-Neck Cami
Cupshe

Cupshe Tis’ The SZN Fringe V-Neck Cami

Price: $17.99   From: Cupshe

Shop Now

Sass and class come together perfectly with this festive cami! Featuring a fringe design, V-cut neckline and back, complete with adjustable shoulder straps.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Cupshe Let’s Party Satin Drape Neck Blouse
Cupshe

Cupshe Let’s Party Satin Drape Neck Blouse

Price: $27.99   From: Cupshe

Shop Now

You won't want to stray far from the Let's Party Satin Drape Neck Blouse! Crafted from sleek woven satin and featuring a statement draped neck and long sleeves.

Bottoms

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Cupshe Holidaze Faux Leather High Waist Leggings
Cupshe

Cupshe Holidaze Faux Leather High Waist Leggings

Price: $24.99   From: Cupshe

Shop Now

Party all night long in this sexy pair of faux leather leggings featuring a high-rise waist! Complete the look in a sequin skirt and blazer.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Cupshe Starlight Sequin Mini Skirt
Cupshe

Cupshe Starlight Sequin Mini Skirt

Price: $21.99   From: Cupshe

Shop Now

Party the night away in this fun and festive sequin mini skirt featuring a high-rise waist and bodycon silhouette.

MORE: Fall wedding guide for must-have accessories, stationery, bridesmaid dresses and more.

Outerwear

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Cupshe Tis’ The SZN Shag Open-Front Jacket
Cupshe

Cupshe Tis’ The SZN Shag Open-Front Jacket

Price: $32.99   From: Cupshe

Shop Now

Serve sass at your next event in this shag jacket featuring an open front and long sleeves. Complete the look with a little black dress and heels!

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Cupshe Starlight Sequin Open-Front Blazer
Cupshe

Cupshe Starlight Sequin Open-Front Blazer

Price: $42.99   From: Cupshe

Shop Now

Command everyone’s attention in this sequin blazer featuring an open front, notched lapels, lightly padded shoulders, and long sleeves. Perfect for your next event, complete the look with a satin blouse and faux leather skirt!

Accessories

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Cupshe Star Rhinestone Fringe Drop Earrings
Cupshe

Cupshe Star Rhinestone Fringe Drop Earrings

Price: $15.99   From: Cupshe

Shop Now

Shine bright like a star in the Star Rhinestone Fringe Drop Earrings! Featuring a statement cutout star stud with rhinestone fringe detailing complete with post-back closures.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Cupshe Cutout Rhinestone Fringe Drop Earrings
Cupshe

Cupshe Cutout Rhinestone Fringe Drop Earrings

Price: $10.99   From: Cupshe

Shop Now

Shine at your next event in this pair of statement drop earrings featuring a cutout, hanging rhinestone box chains creating a fringe effect, and post-back closures.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Cupshe Starlight Striped Rhinestone Clutch
Cupshe

Cupshe Starlight Striped Rhinestone Clutch

Price: $29.99   From: Cupshe

Shop Now

When your outfit could use a final, eye-catching addition, make sure our Starlight Striped Rhinestone Clutch is on-hand! Featuring a flap top with clasp closure and rhinestone accents, you’ll be ready for your next party.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Cupshe Spotlight Ribbed Metallic Clutch
Cupshe

Cupshe Spotlight Ribbed Metallic Clutch

Price: $29.99   From: Cupshe

Shop Now

Add a gorgeous accent to any look with this chic clutch featuring high-polish hardware, metallic ribbed detailing, and a knotted top closure.