Cupshe has launched its first-ever holiday dress collection.
The swimwear brand worked with "The Bachelor" alum Lauren Burnham Luyendyk on an exclusive range of party attire, including everything from sequin dresses to glitzy earrings.
"The holidays hold a piece of my heart and I get very excited about dressing up," Burnham Luyendyk said in an interview with "Good Morning America."
The new collection also includes select "mommy and me" styles so you can dress up with your little one.
"My favorite thing about mommy and me outfits is getting to see their own personal style shine through," Burnham Luyendyk said.
From satin to velvet, the collection has something for everyone to wear this holiday season.
"I am hoping the collection makes people feel vibrant and beautiful. It's glittery, bold and perfect for celebrating," Burnham Luyendyk added.
Shop items from the 35-piece collection below, all under $45.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Mommy and Me
Cupshe Tis’The SZN Ribbed Surplice Sweater
Price: $27.99 • From: Cupshe
It’s getting colder babe, ‘tis the season to break out your favorite new sweater! Crafted from ribbed knit and featuring a surplice neckline, long sleeves, and a form-fitting silhouette.
Cupshe Tis’ The SZN Tiered Tulle Mesh Skirt
Price: $29.99 • From: Cupshe
You'll be a vision to remember in this tulle maxi skirt babe! Featuring an elasticized high-rise waist, semi-sheer tulle mesh construction, tiered ruffled trim, and an A-line silhouette.
Cupshe Starlight Toddler Girls Heart Print Sweater
Price: $29.99 • From: Cupshe
Your little one will stay warm and adorable during the cooler months in this sweater! Featuring an embroidered heart print, round neckline, dropped long sleeves, and ribbed trim.
- 1September 28, 2022
- 2September 30, 2022
- 3October 3, 2022
Cupshe Toddler Girls Tiered Flounce Tulle Skirt
Price: $17.99 • From: Cupshe
Match with your biggest fan in our Toddler Girls Tiered Flounce Tulle Skirt! Crafted from mesh tulle and featuring an elasticized high-rise waist, tiered flounce hem, and a mini hem.
Cupshe Starlight Toddler Girls Heart Graphic Sweater
Price: $27.99 • From: Cupshe
Your little one will look so cute and cozy in our sweater featuring a round neckline, front heart graphic, dropped long sleeves, and ribbed trim.
Cupshe Holidaze Belted Ribbed Sweater Dress
Price: $39.99 • From: Cupshe
Make it a night out to remember in our Holidaze Belted Ribbed Sweater Dress! Featuring a surplice neckline and back, self-tie sash belt, long sleeves with banded cuffs, a midi hem, and bodycon silhouette.
Dresses
Cupshe Tis’ The SZN Fringe Cami Mini Dress
Price: $39.99 • From: Cupshe
The party never has to stop in this fun and festive mini dress featuring a V-neckline, adjustable cami straps, allover fringe detailing, a mini hem, and bodycon silhouette.
Cupshe Holidaze Satin Cowl Neck Midi Dress
Price: $27.99 • From: Cupshe
Make an entrance at your next event in this satin midi dress featuring a cowl neck, leg slit, and adjustable cami straps.
Cupshe Let’s Party Cable Knit Bodycon Sweater Dress
Price: $42.99 • From: Cupshe
Getting ready has never been easier with this cable knit sweater dress! Featuring a V-neckline, ribbed waistline, long lantern sleeves, ribbed trim, a midi hem, and bodycon silhouette.
Tops
Cupshe Tis’ The SZN Fringe V-Neck Cami
Price: $17.99 • From: Cupshe
Sass and class come together perfectly with this festive cami! Featuring a fringe design, V-cut neckline and back, complete with adjustable shoulder straps.
Cupshe Let’s Party Satin Drape Neck Blouse
Price: $27.99 • From: Cupshe
You won't want to stray far from the Let's Party Satin Drape Neck Blouse! Crafted from sleek woven satin and featuring a statement draped neck and long sleeves.
Bottoms
Cupshe Holidaze Faux Leather High Waist Leggings
Price: $24.99 • From: Cupshe
Party all night long in this sexy pair of faux leather leggings featuring a high-rise waist! Complete the look in a sequin skirt and blazer.
Cupshe Starlight Sequin Mini Skirt
Price: $21.99 • From: Cupshe
Party the night away in this fun and festive sequin mini skirt featuring a high-rise waist and bodycon silhouette.
Outerwear
Cupshe Tis’ The SZN Shag Open-Front Jacket
Price: $32.99 • From: Cupshe
Serve sass at your next event in this shag jacket featuring an open front and long sleeves. Complete the look with a little black dress and heels!
Cupshe Starlight Sequin Open-Front Blazer
Price: $42.99 • From: Cupshe
Command everyone’s attention in this sequin blazer featuring an open front, notched lapels, lightly padded shoulders, and long sleeves. Perfect for your next event, complete the look with a satin blouse and faux leather skirt!
Accessories
Cupshe Star Rhinestone Fringe Drop Earrings
Price: $15.99 • From: Cupshe
Shine bright like a star in the Star Rhinestone Fringe Drop Earrings! Featuring a statement cutout star stud with rhinestone fringe detailing complete with post-back closures.
Cupshe Cutout Rhinestone Fringe Drop Earrings
Price: $10.99 • From: Cupshe
Shine at your next event in this pair of statement drop earrings featuring a cutout, hanging rhinestone box chains creating a fringe effect, and post-back closures.
Cupshe Starlight Striped Rhinestone Clutch
Price: $29.99 • From: Cupshe
When your outfit could use a final, eye-catching addition, make sure our Starlight Striped Rhinestone Clutch is on-hand! Featuring a flap top with clasp closure and rhinestone accents, you’ll be ready for your next party.
Cupshe Spotlight Ribbed Metallic Clutch
Price: $29.99 • From: Cupshe
Add a gorgeous accent to any look with this chic clutch featuring high-polish hardware, metallic ribbed detailing, and a knotted top closure.