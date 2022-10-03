It's officially fall! And we've gone fully plaid.

That's right -- all of those cozy plaid wardrobe staples you have tucked away can be brought back back out (finally!) to be styled. We're talking plaid flannels, jackets and coats, tops, dresses and more.

Naturally, we're eyeing some new pieces for our wardrobes too, and retailers are dishing out plenty of new options.

For example, Gap's Flannel Big Shirt comes in multiple plaid colors suited for fall, including brown, green and more. Style yours with your favorite pair of denim for an effortless daytime look.

We've also spotted a cozy plaid poncho at Free People, a pair of plaid pointed-toe mules at Nordstrom and a versatile plaid blazer at Abercrombie & Fitch. Shop these (and more!) below.

H&#38;M Jacquard-weave Shacket
H&#38;M

H&M Jacquard-weave Shacket

Price: $39.99   From: H&M

H&#38;M Twill Car Coat
H&#38;M

H&M Twill Car Coat

Price: $69.99   From: H&M

Gap Flannel Big Shirt
Gap

Gap Flannel Big Shirt

Price: $69.95   From: Gap

Old Navy Plaid Soft-Brushed Utility Jacket for Women
Old Navy

Old Navy Plaid Soft-Brushed Utility Jacket for Women

Price: $84.99   From: Old Navy

Bella Dahl Tie Neck Top
Revolve

Bella Dahl Tie Neck Top

Price: $136   From: Revolve

BLANKNYC Plaid Cropped Jacket
Revolve

BLANKNYC Plaid Cropped Jacket

Price: $99   From: Revolve

Good American Plaid Shacket
Good American

Good American Plaid Shacket

Price: $165   From: Good American

Good American Cropped Plaid Shirt
Good American

Good American Cropped Plaid Shirt

Price: $85   From: Good American

Good American Long Plaid Sherpa Jacket
Good American

Good American Long Plaid Sherpa Jacket

Price: $195   From: Good American

Editor's Picks

Zemeta midi tiered smock cami dress in plaid with matching warmers
ASOS

Zemeta midi tiered smock cami dress in plaid with matching warmers

Price: $148   From: ASOS

We The Free Rockport Tote
Free People

We The Free Rockport Tote

Price: $258   From: Free People

Endless Summer Walk The Walk Plaid Mini
Free People

Endless Summer Walk The Walk Plaid Mini

Price: $88   From: Free People

Free People Woodstock Brushed Plaid Poncho
Free People

Free People Woodstock Brushed Plaid Poncho

Price: $168   From: Free People

CeCe Plaid A-Line Dress
Nordstrom

CeCe Plaid A-Line Dress

Price: $139   From: Nordstrom

Steve Madden Fleur Pointed Toe Mule in Black Plaid
Nordstrom

Steve Madden Fleur Pointed Toe Mule in Black Plaid

Price: $94.95   From: Nordstrom

Vince Camuto Metallic Pucker Plaid Maxi Dress
Nordstrom

Vince Camuto Metallic Pucker Plaid Maxi Dress

Price: $129   From: Nordstrom

Barbour Blair Tartan Scarf
Nordstrom

Barbour Blair Tartan Scarf

Price: $55   From: Nordstrom

Eloquii Oversized Multicolor Plaid Scarf
Eloquii

Eloquii Oversized Multicolor Plaid Scarf

Price: $54.95   From: Eloquii

Abercrombie &#38; Fitch Wool-Blend Blazer Coat
Abercrombie &#38; Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Wool-Blend Blazer Coat

Price: $170 15% SavingsAbercrombie &#38; Fitch

Original: $200
Abercrombie &#38; Fitch Classic Cozy Shirt Jacket
Abercrombie &#38; Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Classic Cozy Shirt Jacket

Price: $90 25% SavingsAbercrombie &#38; Fitch

Original: $120
Abercrombie &#38; Fitch Cropped Cozy Shirt Jacket
Abercrombie &#38; Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Cropped Cozy Shirt Jacket

Price: $85 15% SavingsAbercrombie &#38; Fitch

Original: $100
Everlane The Oversized Blazer
Everlane

Everlane The Oversized Blazer

Price: $228   From: Everlane

Skims Fleece Plaid Sleep Set
Skims

Skims Fleece Plaid Sleep Set

Price: $88   From: Skims

Reformation Franklin Pant
Reformation

Reformation Franklin Pant

Price: $178   From: Reformation

