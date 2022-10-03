It's officially fall! And we've gone fully plaid.
That's right -- all of those cozy plaid wardrobe staples you have tucked away can be brought back back out (finally!) to be styled. We're talking plaid flannels, jackets and coats, tops, dresses and more.
Naturally, we're eyeing some new pieces for our wardrobes too, and retailers are dishing out plenty of new options.
For example, Gap's Flannel Big Shirt comes in multiple plaid colors suited for fall, including brown, green and more. Style yours with your favorite pair of denim for an effortless daytime look.
We've also spotted a cozy plaid poncho at Free People, a pair of plaid pointed-toe mules at Nordstrom and a versatile plaid blazer at Abercrombie & Fitch. Shop these (and more!) below.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
H&M Jacquard-weave Shacket
Old Navy Plaid Soft-Brushed Utility Jacket for Women
BLANKNYC Plaid Cropped Jacket
Good American Plaid Shacket
Good American Cropped Plaid Shirt
Good American Long Plaid Sherpa Jacket
Zemeta midi tiered smock cami dress in plaid with matching warmers
We The Free Rockport Tote
Endless Summer Walk The Walk Plaid Mini
Free People Woodstock Brushed Plaid Poncho
Steve Madden Fleur Pointed Toe Mule in Black Plaid
Vince Camuto Metallic Pucker Plaid Maxi Dress
Barbour Blair Tartan Scarf
Eloquii Oversized Multicolor Plaid Scarf
Abercrombie & Fitch Wool-Blend Blazer CoatOriginal: $200
Abercrombie & Fitch Classic Cozy Shirt JacketOriginal: $120
Abercrombie & Fitch Cropped Cozy Shirt JacketOriginal: $100
Everlane The Oversized Blazer
Skims Fleece Plaid Sleep Set
Reformation Franklin Pant