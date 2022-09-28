It's shacket season!

The shacket, aka shirt jacket, is a great layer for in-between weather. If it's too warm for a jacket but too cold for short sleeves just grab a shacket.

From flannel to denim, shackets come in colors to match any outfit.

"The shacket has become a wardrobe staple – it’s the perfect alternative to a denim jacket or blazer. We even saw them on the runway during last week’s Milan Fashion Week," Lauren Blane, Senior Director of Fashion and Styling at Old Navy, told "Good Morning America."

Below, we rounded up stylish shackets for men, women and children.

Womens

Faherty Cotswold Shirt Jacket
Faherty

Faherty Cotswold Shirt Jacket

Price: $198   From: Faherty

A soft wool blend wraps you in just the right amount of warmth while oversized patch pockets give it a fresh, modern update.

Faherty Spruce Peak Cord Shirt Jacket
Faherty

Faherty Spruce Peak Cord Shirt Jacket

Price: $198   From: Faherty

Inspired by vintage work shirts, the slightly boxy fit make it versatile to wear while the curved hem and front chest pockets add a stylish dimension to this must-have layer.

Aéropostale Plaid Flannel Shacket
Aéropostale

Aéropostale Plaid Flannel Shacket

Price: $39.98   From: Aéropostale

Soft, cozy flannel plus a pop of plaid -- it's the perfect lightweight layer for transitional temps.

Aéropostale Plaid Flannel Hooded Cropped Shacket
Aéropostale

Aéropostale Plaid Flannel Hooded Cropped Shacket

Price: $39   From: Aéropostale

When it's a little chilly out, make this soft, stylish shacket your go-to layer.

MORE: How to transition coastal grandma chic to fall.

Old Navy Sherpa-Lined Non-Stretch Jean Utility Shacket for Women
Old Navy

Old Navy Sherpa-Lined Non-Stretch Jean Utility Shacket for Women

Price: $74.99   From: Old Navy

Shacket, shirt-jacket, overshirt. Whatever you call it, this classic style has got you covered for transitional autumn temps.

Abercrombie Classic Cozy Shirt Jacket
Abercrombie

Abercrombie Classic Cozy Shirt Jacket

Price: $120   From: Abercrombie

Classic easy-fitting shirt jacket in a textured fabric, featuring chest pockets, button-up front and straight hem.

Abercrombie Cropped Sherpa Shirt Jacket
Abercrombie

Abercrombie Cropped Sherpa Shirt Jacket

Price: $90   From: Abercrombie

Comfy shirt jacket in a super soft sherpa fabric and cropped length, featuring flap pockets, velour interior lining for extra warmth, straight hem and snap-up front.

Mens

Liverpool Los Angeles Zip Shirt Jacket
Liverpool Los Angeles

Liverpool Los Angeles Zip Shirt Jacket

Sale: $87.20 20% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $109
A refined ponte knit fabric in a substantial weight gives this topper season-spanning versatility when a jacket is too much and a shirt on its own isn't enough.

Faherty High Pile Fleece Lined Shirt Jacket
Faherty

Faherty High Pile Fleece Lined Shirt Jacket

Sale: $129 34% SavingsFaherty

Original: $198
Tailored with classic work shirt details and insulated with uber-soft 100% recycled fleece to ward off winter's worst, it's still slim enough to layer over a hoodie and under a parka on the coldest of days. This shirt jacket juxtaposes classic cool with ultimate ease.

Faherty Atmosphere Shirt Jacket
Faherty

Faherty Atmosphere Shirt Jacket

Price: $268   From: Faherty

The snap front makes this an easy jacket for transitional days -- wear it open when it's warm out, close it up when it gets cool and layer it underneath a heavier jacket when it gets cold. (It's also supremely packable.)

Old Navy Water-Resistant Onion-Quilted Shacket for Men
Old Navy

Old Navy Water-Resistant Onion-Quilted Shacket for Men

Sale: $70 12% SavingsOld Navy

Original: $79.99
Relaxed fit through body. Men's quilted shacket hits below waist.

Abercrombie Plaid Flannel Shacket
Abercrombie

Abercrombie Plaid Flannel Shacket

Price: $42.48   From: Abercrombie

The chill, comfy layer you'll want to wear all season long.

Abercrombie Heavyweight Flannel Shirt Jacket
Abercrombie

Abercrombie Heavyweight Flannel Shirt Jacket

Price: $80   From: Abercrombie

Comfortable and heavyweight shirt jacket in our softAF flannel fabric and relaxed-fit silhouette, featuring interior lined pockets, on-trend plaid pattern, chest pockets with button-flap closure, button-up front and straight hem.

Kids

Old Navy Unisex Hooded Quilted Critter Shacket for Baby
Old Navy

Old Navy Unisex Hooded Quilted Critter Shacket for Baby

Price: $26.99   From: Old Navy

This hooded critter shacket is totally cute and unisex, too. Wearable and shareable for baby boy and baby girl!

Old Navy Plaid Flannel Shacket for Toddler Girls
Old Navy

Old Navy Plaid Flannel Shacket for Toddler Girls

Price: $36.99   From: Old Navy

Relaxed fit through body. Toddler girls shacket hits at hip.

Gymboree Boys Gingham Flannel Shirt Jacket - County Fair - Iced Coffee
Gymboree

Gymboree Boys Gingham Flannel Shirt Jacket - County Fair - Iced Coffee

Sale: $19.99 59% SavingsGymboree

Original: $49.95
He's rodeo-ready with this shirt jacket from our County Fair Collection.

Abercrombie Sherpa Shirt Jacket
Abercrombie

Abercrombie Sherpa Shirt Jacket

Sale: $59.96 25% SavingsAbercrombie

Original: $79.95
Comfy shirt jacket in a soft sherpa fabric, that's perfect to wear over a hoodie or long-sleeve shirt. Features a soft sherpa-lined interior, side pockets, button-up front and chest pockets. Perfect transitional jacket for those cool fall days!