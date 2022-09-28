It's shacket season!
The shacket, aka shirt jacket, is a great layer for in-between weather. If it's too warm for a jacket but too cold for short sleeves just grab a shacket.
From flannel to denim, shackets come in colors to match any outfit.
"The shacket has become a wardrobe staple – it’s the perfect alternative to a denim jacket or blazer. We even saw them on the runway during last week’s Milan Fashion Week," Lauren Blane, Senior Director of Fashion and Styling at Old Navy, told "Good Morning America."
Below, we rounded up stylish shackets for men, women and children.
Womens
Faherty Cotswold Shirt Jacket
Price: $198 • From: Faherty
A soft wool blend wraps you in just the right amount of warmth while oversized patch pockets give it a fresh, modern update.
Faherty Spruce Peak Cord Shirt Jacket
Price: $198 • From: Faherty
Inspired by vintage work shirts, the slightly boxy fit make it versatile to wear while the curved hem and front chest pockets add a stylish dimension to this must-have layer.
Aéropostale Plaid Flannel Shacket
Price: $39.98 • From: Aéropostale
Soft, cozy flannel plus a pop of plaid -- it's the perfect lightweight layer for transitional temps.
Aéropostale Plaid Flannel Hooded Cropped Shacket
Price: $39 • From: Aéropostale
When it's a little chilly out, make this soft, stylish shacket your go-to layer.
Old Navy Sherpa-Lined Non-Stretch Jean Utility Shacket for Women
Price: $74.99 • From: Old Navy
Shacket, shirt-jacket, overshirt. Whatever you call it, this classic style has got you covered for transitional autumn temps.
Abercrombie Classic Cozy Shirt Jacket
Price: $120 • From: Abercrombie
Classic easy-fitting shirt jacket in a textured fabric, featuring chest pockets, button-up front and straight hem.
Abercrombie Cropped Sherpa Shirt Jacket
Price: $90 • From: Abercrombie
Comfy shirt jacket in a super soft sherpa fabric and cropped length, featuring flap pockets, velour interior lining for extra warmth, straight hem and snap-up front.
Mens
Faherty High Pile Fleece Lined Shirt Jacket
Sale: $129 • 34% SavingsFahertyOriginal: $198
Tailored with classic work shirt details and insulated with uber-soft 100% recycled fleece to ward off winter's worst, it's still slim enough to layer over a hoodie and under a parka on the coldest of days. This shirt jacket juxtaposes classic cool with ultimate ease.
Faherty Atmosphere Shirt Jacket
Price: $268 • From: Faherty
The snap front makes this an easy jacket for transitional days -- wear it open when it's warm out, close it up when it gets cool and layer it underneath a heavier jacket when it gets cold. (It's also supremely packable.)
Abercrombie Plaid Flannel Shacket
Price: $42.48 • From: Abercrombie
The chill, comfy layer you'll want to wear all season long.
Abercrombie Heavyweight Flannel Shirt Jacket
Price: $80 • From: Abercrombie
Comfortable and heavyweight shirt jacket in our softAF flannel fabric and relaxed-fit silhouette, featuring interior lined pockets, on-trend plaid pattern, chest pockets with button-flap closure, button-up front and straight hem.
Kids
Old Navy Unisex Hooded Quilted Critter Shacket for Baby
Price: $26.99 • From: Old Navy
This hooded critter shacket is totally cute and unisex, too. Wearable and shareable for baby boy and baby girl!
Old Navy Plaid Flannel Shacket for Toddler Girls
Price: $36.99 • From: Old Navy
Relaxed fit through body. Toddler girls shacket hits at hip.
Abercrombie Sherpa Shirt Jacket
Sale: $59.96 • 25% SavingsAbercrombieOriginal: $79.95
Comfy shirt jacket in a soft sherpa fabric, that's perfect to wear over a hoodie or long-sleeve shirt. Features a soft sherpa-lined interior, side pockets, button-up front and chest pockets. Perfect transitional jacket for those cool fall days!