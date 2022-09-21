The timeless and effortless "costal grandma" trend that took over this spring and summer is getting a cozy update ahead of the fall season.
"We are seeing granny style cardigans almost everywhere from celebrities to runway shows," stylist Kate March told "Good Morning America."
"The grandma trend encompasses a mix of classic silhouettes, nautical stripes, boho style prints, and earthy tones. Think navy, green, cream, white, and classic colors that will pair with just about everything in your closet."
When it comes to fall fashion, layers are also key. "Something I fully believe in when building your wardrobe is investing in quality clothing you can style multiple ways for years to come," March added.
Gear up for cooler weather by shopping the updated trend by price point, below.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Under $50
H&M Rib-knit Cardigan
Sale: $16.99 • 15% SavingsH&MOriginal: $19.99
Out From Under Tuli Cardigan
Old Navy Shaker-Stitch Cardigan Sweater for Women
Aéropostale Cable-Knit V-Neck Cardigan
Under $100
Madewell Upton Cardigan Sweater
Sale: $94.50 • 14% SavingsMadewellOriginal: $110
Noisy May oversized cardigan in color block
Abercrombie Stitch Short Cardigan
Abercrombie Fluffy Oversized Cardigan
Free People Found My Friend Cardi
Splurge
MISOOK Floral Jacquard Cardigan
Sale: $239.86 • 32% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $358
Ming Wang Stripe Shawl Collar Cardigan
Free People Montana Cable Cardi
Anthropologie Pilcro Cable-Knit Cardigan Sweater
