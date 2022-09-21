The timeless and effortless "costal grandma" trend that took over this spring and summer is getting a cozy update ahead of the fall season.

"We are seeing granny style cardigans almost everywhere from celebrities to runway shows," stylist Kate March told "Good Morning America."

"The grandma trend encompasses a mix of classic silhouettes, nautical stripes, boho style prints, and earthy tones. Think navy, green, cream, white, and classic colors that will pair with just about everything in your closet."

When it comes to fall fashion, layers are also key. "Something I fully believe in when building your wardrobe is investing in quality clothing you can style multiple ways for years to come," March added.

Gear up for cooler weather by shopping the updated trend by price point, below.

Under $50

H&M Rib-knit Cardigan
H&M

H&M Rib-knit Cardigan

Sale: $16.99 15% SavingsH&M

Original: $19.99
Shop Now
Out From Under Tuli Cardigan
Urban Outfitters

Out From Under Tuli Cardigan

Price: $49   From: Urban Outfitters

Shop Now

Old Navy Shaker-Stitch Cardigan Sweater for Women
Old Navy

Old Navy Shaker-Stitch Cardigan Sweater for Women

Price: $44.99   From: Old Navy

Shop Now
Aéropostale Cable-Knit V-Neck Cardigan
Aéropostale

Aéropostale Cable-Knit V-Neck Cardigan

Price: $27.48   From: Aéropostale

Shop Now

Under $100

Madewell Upton Cardigan Sweater
Madewell

Madewell Upton Cardigan Sweater

Sale: $94.50 14% SavingsMadewell

Original: $110
Shop Now

Noisy May oversized cardigan in color block
Noisy May

Noisy May oversized cardigan in color block

Price: $61   From: Noisy May

Shop Now

Abercrombie Stitch Short Cardigan
Abercrombie

Abercrombie Stitch Short Cardigan

Price: $70   From: Abercrombie

Shop Now

Abercrombie Fluffy Oversized Cardigan
Abercrombie

Abercrombie Fluffy Oversized Cardigan

Price: $90   From: Abercrombie

Shop Now

NYDJ Sweatshirt Cardigan
NYDJ

NYDJ Sweatshirt Cardigan

Price: $89   From: NYDJ

Shop Now
Free People Found My Friend Cardi
Free People

Free People Found My Friend Cardi

Price: $78   From: Free People

Shop Now

Splurge

MISOOK Floral Jacquard Cardigan
MISOOK

MISOOK Floral Jacquard Cardigan

Sale: $239.86 32% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $358
Shop Now

Ming Wang Stripe Shawl Collar Cardigan
Ming Wang

Ming Wang Stripe Shawl Collar Cardigan

Price: $310   From: Ming Wang

Shop Now

Free People Montana Cable Cardi
Free People

Free People Montana Cable Cardi

Price: $148   From: Free People

Shop Now

Anthropologie Pilcro Cable-Knit Cardigan Sweater
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Pilcro Cable-Knit Cardigan Sweater

Price: $188   From: Anthropologie

Shop Now

525 Varsity Cardigan
525

525 Varsity Cardigan

Price: $128   From: 525

Shop Now