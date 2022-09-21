The timeless and effortless "costal grandma" trend that took over this spring and summer is getting a cozy update ahead of the fall season.

"We are seeing granny style cardigans almost everywhere from celebrities to runway shows," stylist Kate March told "Good Morning America."

"The grandma trend encompasses a mix of classic silhouettes, nautical stripes, boho style prints, and earthy tones. Think navy, green, cream, white, and classic colors that will pair with just about everything in your closet."

When it comes to fall fashion, layers are also key. "Something I fully believe in when building your wardrobe is investing in quality clothing you can style multiple ways for years to come," March added.

Gear up for cooler weather by shopping the updated trend by price point, below.

Under $50

Under $100

Madewell Madewell Upton Cardigan Sweater Sale : $94.50 • 14% Savings Madewell Original: $110 Shop Now

Splurge

MISOOK MISOOK Floral Jacquard Cardigan Sale : $239.86 • 32% Savings Nordstrom Original: $358 Shop Now

