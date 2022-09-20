Fashion influencer Caitlin Covington has become a go-to for everyday outfit inspiration, with more than 1 million followers on Instagram.

Now, Covington has teamed up with apparel brand Liverpool Los Angeles to curate an exclusive collection for fall.

"I have been a huge fan of Liverpool jeans for many years now -- the quality of their products is unmatched," Covington said in an interview with "Good Morning America."

Items from the collection include staples like blazers, button down shirts, sweaters and denim.

"My number one goal is for women to feel confident when wearing these pieces," Covington said.

The pieces are made to be versatile so they can be layered or worn on their own. "You won't know what looks good until you actually try adding on layers -- don't be afraid to get creative and use pieces that you already own in your closet, like a waist-accentuating belt or a warm scarf," she added.

Prep your closet for fall by shopping the collection, which is available now at Nordstrom.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Outerwear

Open Front Jacket
Liverpool Los Angeles

Open Front Jacket

Price: $139   From: Liverpool Los Angeles

Shop Now

Introducing the Coatigan -- the chic combination of a coat and a cardigan. This mid-length piece works for balmy nights to chilly autumn evenings, and is perfect for layering. A beautiful camel color, this coatigan pairs well with denim, trousers or leggings!

Classic Denim Jacket
Liverpool Los Angeles

Classic Denim Jacket

Price: $109   From: Liverpool Los Angeles

Shop Now

This modern eco-friendly denim was designed using new laser techniques and processes that gives the "Liverpool Look" and uses a fraction of our natural resources. The denim's eco-friendliness is measured using a certified system that assesses the environmental impact of the garment finishing processes, according to the company.

Tops

Rib V-Neck Top
Liverpool Los Angeles

Rib V-Neck Top

Price: $68   From: Liverpool Los Angeles

Shop Now

The perfect everyday henley in a large rib knit. Super comfortable and easy to wear. Available in multiple colors!

Mock Neck Long Sleeve Rib Top
Liverpool Los Angeles

Mock Neck Long Sleeve Rib Top

Price: $68   From: Liverpool Los Angeles

Shop Now

Refresh your essentials with this long-sleeve mock-neck top cut from a soft, stretchy rib in a slightly cropped silhouette.

Faux Wrap Long Sleeve Slub Knit Top
Liverpool Los Angeles

Faux Wrap Long Sleeve Slub Knit Top

Price: $59   From: Liverpool Los Angeles

Shop Now

This long sleeve slub knit top features a wrap front for a truly flattering fit. Easy enough to lounge around the house in, chic enough to wear out in the city.

Hidden Placket Button-Up Shirt
Liverpool Los Angeles

Hidden Placket Button-Up Shirt

Price: $89   From: Liverpool Los Angeles

Shop Now

Classic, versatile, and a timeless essential. The company calls this its Great White Shirt! This fabulous stretch poplin shirt is fantastic from season to season.

Bottoms

Piper Hugger Ankle Skinny Jeans
Liverpool Los Angeles

Piper Hugger Ankle Skinny Jeans

Price: $98   From: Liverpool Los Angeles

Shop Now

Super soft and amazing stretch with high-performance premium denim! These jeans showcase our signature "Hugger" angled seam detail on the back yoke to create a lifting, shaping and slimming effect. This jean is super flattering with a beautiful fit, making them easy to dress up or down.

Marley Ankle Girlfriend Jeans
Liverpool Los Angeles

Marley Ankle Girlfriend Jeans

Price: $98   From: Liverpool Los Angeles

Shop Now

The Marley Girlfriend is a casual jean with excellent comfort and stretch.

Chloe Skinny Pull-On Ankle Pants
Liverpool Los Angeles

Chloe Skinny Pull-On Ankle Pants

Price: $98   From: Liverpool Los Angeles

Shop Now

The Chloe pull-on you need! The perfect wash for day to night, travel, work or just because! This modern eco jean was designed using new laser techniques and processes that gives the "Liverpool Look" and uses a fraction of our natural resources.