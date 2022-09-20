Fashion influencer Caitlin Covington has become a go-to for everyday outfit inspiration, with more than 1 million followers on Instagram.

Now, Covington has teamed up with apparel brand Liverpool Los Angeles to curate an exclusive collection for fall.

"I have been a huge fan of Liverpool jeans for many years now -- the quality of their products is unmatched," Covington said in an interview with "Good Morning America."

Items from the collection include staples like blazers, button down shirts, sweaters and denim.

"My number one goal is for women to feel confident when wearing these pieces," Covington said.

The pieces are made to be versatile so they can be layered or worn on their own. "You won't know what looks good until you actually try adding on layers -- don't be afraid to get creative and use pieces that you already own in your closet, like a waist-accentuating belt or a warm scarf," she added.

Prep your closet for fall by shopping the collection, which is available now at Nordstrom.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Outerwear

Liverpool Los Angeles Open Front Jacket Price: $139 • From: Liverpool Los Angeles Shop Now Introducing the Coatigan -- the chic combination of a coat and a cardigan. This mid-length piece works for balmy nights to chilly autumn evenings, and is perfect for layering. A beautiful camel color, this coatigan pairs well with denim, trousers or leggings!

Liverpool Los Angeles Classic Denim Jacket Price: $109 • From: Liverpool Los Angeles Shop Now This modern eco-friendly denim was designed using new laser techniques and processes that gives the "Liverpool Look" and uses a fraction of our natural resources. The denim's eco-friendliness is measured using a certified system that assesses the environmental impact of the garment finishing processes, according to the company.

Tops

Liverpool Los Angeles Rib V-Neck Top Price: $68 • From: Liverpool Los Angeles Shop Now The perfect everyday henley in a large rib knit. Super comfortable and easy to wear. Available in multiple colors!

Liverpool Los Angeles Mock Neck Long Sleeve Rib Top Price: $68 • From: Liverpool Los Angeles Shop Now Refresh your essentials with this long-sleeve mock-neck top cut from a soft, stretchy rib in a slightly cropped silhouette.

Liverpool Los Angeles Faux Wrap Long Sleeve Slub Knit Top Price: $59 • From: Liverpool Los Angeles Shop Now This long sleeve slub knit top features a wrap front for a truly flattering fit. Easy enough to lounge around the house in, chic enough to wear out in the city.

Liverpool Los Angeles Hidden Placket Button-Up Shirt Price: $89 • From: Liverpool Los Angeles Shop Now Classic, versatile, and a timeless essential. The company calls this its Great White Shirt! This fabulous stretch poplin shirt is fantastic from season to season.

Bottoms

Liverpool Los Angeles Piper Hugger Ankle Skinny Jeans Price: $98 • From: Liverpool Los Angeles Shop Now Super soft and amazing stretch with high-performance premium denim! These jeans showcase our signature "Hugger" angled seam detail on the back yoke to create a lifting, shaping and slimming effect. This jean is super flattering with a beautiful fit, making them easy to dress up or down.

Liverpool Los Angeles Marley Ankle Girlfriend Jeans Price: $98 • From: Liverpool Los Angeles Shop Now The Marley Girlfriend is a casual jean with excellent comfort and stretch.

