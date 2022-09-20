Fashion influencer Caitlin Covington has become a go-to for everyday outfit inspiration, with more than 1 million followers on Instagram.
Now, Covington has teamed up with apparel brand Liverpool Los Angeles to curate an exclusive collection for fall.
"I have been a huge fan of Liverpool jeans for many years now -- the quality of their products is unmatched," Covington said in an interview with "Good Morning America."
Items from the collection include staples like blazers, button down shirts, sweaters and denim.
"My number one goal is for women to feel confident when wearing these pieces," Covington said.
The pieces are made to be versatile so they can be layered or worn on their own. "You won't know what looks good until you actually try adding on layers -- don't be afraid to get creative and use pieces that you already own in your closet, like a waist-accentuating belt or a warm scarf," she added.
Prep your closet for fall by shopping the collection, which is available now at Nordstrom.
Outerwear
Open Front Jacket
Price: $139 • From: Liverpool Los Angeles
Introducing the Coatigan -- the chic combination of a coat and a cardigan. This mid-length piece works for balmy nights to chilly autumn evenings, and is perfect for layering. A beautiful camel color, this coatigan pairs well with denim, trousers or leggings!
Classic Denim Jacket
Price: $109 • From: Liverpool Los Angeles
This modern eco-friendly denim was designed using new laser techniques and processes that gives the "Liverpool Look" and uses a fraction of our natural resources. The denim's eco-friendliness is measured using a certified system that assesses the environmental impact of the garment finishing processes, according to the company.
Tops
Rib V-Neck Top
Price: $68 • From: Liverpool Los Angeles
The perfect everyday henley in a large rib knit. Super comfortable and easy to wear. Available in multiple colors!
Mock Neck Long Sleeve Rib Top
Price: $68 • From: Liverpool Los Angeles
Refresh your essentials with this long-sleeve mock-neck top cut from a soft, stretchy rib in a slightly cropped silhouette.
Faux Wrap Long Sleeve Slub Knit Top
Price: $59 • From: Liverpool Los Angeles
This long sleeve slub knit top features a wrap front for a truly flattering fit. Easy enough to lounge around the house in, chic enough to wear out in the city.
Hidden Placket Button-Up Shirt
Price: $89 • From: Liverpool Los Angeles
Classic, versatile, and a timeless essential. The company calls this its Great White Shirt! This fabulous stretch poplin shirt is fantastic from season to season.
Bottoms
Piper Hugger Ankle Skinny Jeans
Price: $98 • From: Liverpool Los Angeles
Super soft and amazing stretch with high-performance premium denim! These jeans showcase our signature "Hugger" angled seam detail on the back yoke to create a lifting, shaping and slimming effect. This jean is super flattering with a beautiful fit, making them easy to dress up or down.
Marley Ankle Girlfriend Jeans
Price: $98 • From: Liverpool Los Angeles
The Marley Girlfriend is a casual jean with excellent comfort and stretch.
Chloe Skinny Pull-On Ankle Pants
Price: $98 • From: Liverpool Los Angeles
The Chloe pull-on you need! The perfect wash for day to night, travel, work or just because! This modern eco jean was designed using new laser techniques and processes that gives the "Liverpool Look" and uses a fraction of our natural resources.