We don't always put ourselves first. Instead, we look out for our families, our friends, our coworkers and all of the other people in our daily lives.

But September is Self-Care Awareness Month, and we're taking this time to remember how important it is to refuel our own batteries and treat ourselves to self-care on a regular basis.

There are different types of self-care. For some, taking the time to read a good book with a cup of coffee is the ultimate mental recharge. For others, treating yourself to an at-home spa night is the epitome of luxury. Maybe it's cooking up your favorite meal, lighting a candle and cuddling up under a cozy blanket for a movie night. Or maybe it's giving yourself the time to move your body and sweat out any extra stress with a workout at home.

Whatever your self-care routine is, remember to make it a priority and show yourself the love you deserve. If it means making yourself a self-care checklist to ensure you set aside the time, try that too.

Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite self-care products, from candles and bubble bath to hair masks, skin care, blankets, workout gear and more to help you unwind.

Spa night

Sephora maude Wash - pH-balanced body wash and bubble bath Price: $22 • From: Sephora Shop Now When was the last time you gave yourself a real bubble bath? Kick off an at-home spa night with this maude Wash bubble bath and light a candle for some real relaxation and pampering.

Sephora Boy Smells Slow Burn Candle Price: $46 • From: Sephora Shop Now Speaking of candles, slow down your routine with this "Slow Burn" candle from Boy Smells. It's a warm and spicy candle with key notes of incense, raspberry and cedarwood.

Sephora Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil Price: $25 to $87 • From: Sephora Shop Now Cap off your spa night using Gisou's Honey Infused Hair Oil as an overnight treatment. Coat your dry hair in the oil and wrap in a towel to repair and rebuild your hair throughout the night, Sephora suggests. The oil can also be used regularly for pre-styling or finishing your hair with shine and hydration.

Credo Beauty Ursa Major Perfect Zen Body Lotion Price: $28 • From: Credo Beauty Shop Now After a nice long bath, treat your skin with Ursa Major's clean Perfect Zen Body Lotion. Its velvety texture is "light enough for summer, yet rich enough for winter," Credo Beauty's website explains.

Skims Skims Hotel Slipper Price: $48 • From: Skims Shop Now Bring the full spa experience home with these Skims Hotel Slippers, made with a soft terry fabric your feet will love.

Brooklinen brooklinen Super-Plush Robe Price : $89.10 • 10% Savings Brooklinen Original: $99 Shop Now Complete your spa ensemble with this super-plush robe from Brooklinen. "Our Super-Plush Robe is the ultimate in plushness and softness and made of combed, long-staple Turkish cotton," Brooklinen's website says.

Dinner and a movie

Old Navy Old Navy Long-Sleeve Waffle-Knit Pajama Top for Women Price : $24.49 • 30% Savings Old Navy Original: $34.99 Use promo code HURRY Shop Now Start movie night at home with a pair of cozy pajamas. Try this knit top from Old Navy paired with matching pants.

Old Navy Old Navy High-Waisted Waffle-Knit Pajama Jogger Pants for Women Price : $24.49 • 30% Savings Old Navy Original: $34.99 Shop Now This pajama set is cozy enough to wear at home but cute enough to wear for a popcorn-run to the grocery store as well.

Anthropologie Anthropologie Sophie Faux Fur Throw Blanket Price : $69.95 • 28% Savings Anthropologie Original: $98 Shop Now Cozy up for your movie with this indulgent plush throw blanket from Anthropologie. You may never want to leave the couch.

Bloomingdale's Barefoot Dreams Heathered Socks Price: $15 • From: Bloomingdale's Shop Now Don't forget cozy socks! Try these heathered socks from Barefoot Dreams for a night in.

Sur La Table Sur La Table Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix Price: $14.95 • From: Sur La Table Shop Now Did someone say chocolate chip cookies? Baking yourself your favorite treat is a great way to enhance your self-care night.

Ulta I Dew Care Let's Get Sheet Faced Sheet Mask Set Price: $27 • From: Ulta Shop Now While your movie plays, treat your skin to a sheet mask, like one from this I Dew Care set. There's the "Unwind" mask, for example, to calm stressed-out skin.

A good sweat

Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective Ember Compressive Pocket Legging Price : $55 • 37% Savings Girlfriend Collective Original: $88 Shop Now If self-care means getting outside and moving your body, try a new pair of leggings like these from Girlfriend Collective. They're made from 79% recycled plastic bottles and 21% spandex, Girlfriend's website says, and are designed for high-impact workouts. Plus, they have pockets.

REI Owala FreeSip Vacuum Water Bottle - 24 fl. oz. Price: $25 • From: REI Shop Now Don't forget to hydrate! This stainless steel water bottle is the perfect gentle reminder to give your body the H2O it needs.

Everlane Everlane The ReNew Transit Bag Price: $40 • From: Everlane Shop Now Take a long walk outside with only the essentials. This Everlane bag features two external zip pockets and a main compartment with an internal divider. Plus, it can be worn as a crossbody bag or as a fanny pack.

REI Jade Harmony Professional Yoga Mat Price: $84.95 • From: REI Shop Now If yoga or pilates is your go-to workout, try this Jade Harmony yoga mat made from open-cell natural rubber, a renewable resource from rubber trees, REI's website explains.

Credo Kosas Good Body Skin AHA + Enzyme Exfoliating Body Wash Price: $22 • From: Credo Shop Now After a good sweat, rinse off with this Kosas exfoliating body wash. "This one-step cleansing gel multitasks by exfoliating and moisturizing skin all at once," Credo's website explains.

More products for your self-care routine

Sephora VOLUSPA French Cade & Lavender Glass Jar Candle Price: $20 to $78 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Ulta Pacifica Vegan Collagen Hydrating Body Milk Spray Price: $14 • From: Ulta Shop Now

Nordstrom Nordstrom When in Havana Nail Color Set Price: $35 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now

Etsy WillowandQueen My Daily Self - Care Journal 365 Days | Multiple Colors Price: $31.95 • From: Etsy Shop Now

Anthropologie The Cheese Board Deck: 50 Cards For Styling Spreads, Savory, and Sweet Price: $20 • From: Anthropologie Shop Now

Wayfair Rebrilliant Gardner Bath Caddy Price : $38.13 • 45% Savings Wayfair Original: $69.99 Shop Now

Sephora Kiehl's Since 1851 Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado Price: $34 to $55 • From: Sephora Shop Now