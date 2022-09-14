We don't always put ourselves first. Instead, we look out for our families, our friends, our coworkers and all of the other people in our daily lives.
But September is Self-Care Awareness Month, and we're taking this time to remember how important it is to refuel our own batteries and treat ourselves to self-care on a regular basis.
There are different types of self-care. For some, taking the time to read a good book with a cup of coffee is the ultimate mental recharge. For others, treating yourself to an at-home spa night is the epitome of luxury. Maybe it's cooking up your favorite meal, lighting a candle and cuddling up under a cozy blanket for a movie night. Or maybe it's giving yourself the time to move your body and sweat out any extra stress with a workout at home.
Whatever your self-care routine is, remember to make it a priority and show yourself the love you deserve. If it means making yourself a self-care checklist to ensure you set aside the time, try that too.
Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite self-care products, from candles and bubble bath to hair masks, skin care, blankets, workout gear and more to help you unwind.
Spa night
maude Wash - pH-balanced body wash and bubble bath
When was the last time you gave yourself a real bubble bath? Kick off an at-home spa night with this maude Wash bubble bath and light a candle for some real relaxation and pampering.
Boy Smells Slow Burn Candle
Speaking of candles, slow down your routine with this "Slow Burn" candle from Boy Smells. It's a warm and spicy candle with key notes of incense, raspberry and cedarwood.
Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil
Cap off your spa night using Gisou's Honey Infused Hair Oil as an overnight treatment. Coat your dry hair in the oil and wrap in a towel to repair and rebuild your hair throughout the night, Sephora suggests. The oil can also be used regularly for pre-styling or finishing your hair with shine and hydration.
Ursa Major Perfect Zen Body Lotion
After a nice long bath, treat your skin with Ursa Major's clean Perfect Zen Body Lotion. Its velvety texture is "light enough for summer, yet rich enough for winter," Credo Beauty's website explains.
Skims Hotel Slipper
Bring the full spa experience home with these Skims Hotel Slippers, made with a soft terry fabric your feet will love.
brooklinen Super-Plush Robe
Price: $89.10 • 10% SavingsBrooklinenOriginal: $99
Complete your spa ensemble with this super-plush robe from Brooklinen. "Our Super-Plush Robe is the ultimate in plushness and softness and made of combed, long-staple Turkish cotton," Brooklinen's website says.
Dinner and a movie
Old Navy Long-Sleeve Waffle-Knit Pajama Top for Women
Price: $24.49 • 30% SavingsOld NavyOriginal: $34.99 Use promo code HURRY
Start movie night at home with a pair of cozy pajamas. Try this knit top from Old Navy paired with matching pants.
Old Navy High-Waisted Waffle-Knit Pajama Jogger Pants for Women
Price: $24.49 • 30% SavingsOld NavyOriginal: $34.99
This pajama set is cozy enough to wear at home but cute enough to wear for a popcorn-run to the grocery store as well.
Anthropologie Sophie Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Price: $69.95 • 28% SavingsAnthropologieOriginal: $98
Cozy up for your movie with this indulgent plush throw blanket from Anthropologie. You may never want to leave the couch.
Barefoot Dreams Heathered Socks
Don't forget cozy socks! Try these heathered socks from Barefoot Dreams for a night in.
Sur La Table Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix
Did someone say chocolate chip cookies? Baking yourself your favorite treat is a great way to enhance your self-care night.
I Dew Care Let's Get Sheet Faced Sheet Mask Set
While your movie plays, treat your skin to a sheet mask, like one from this I Dew Care set. There's the "Unwind" mask, for example, to calm stressed-out skin.
A good sweat
Girlfriend Collective Ember Compressive Pocket LeggingOriginal: $88
If self-care means getting outside and moving your body, try a new pair of leggings like these from Girlfriend Collective. They're made from 79% recycled plastic bottles and 21% spandex, Girlfriend's website says, and are designed for high-impact workouts. Plus, they have pockets.
Owala FreeSip Vacuum Water Bottle - 24 fl. oz.
Don't forget to hydrate! This stainless steel water bottle is the perfect gentle reminder to give your body the H2O it needs.
Everlane The ReNew Transit Bag
Take a long walk outside with only the essentials. This Everlane bag features two external zip pockets and a main compartment with an internal divider. Plus, it can be worn as a crossbody bag or as a fanny pack.
Jade Harmony Professional Yoga Mat
If yoga or pilates is your go-to workout, try this Jade Harmony yoga mat made from open-cell natural rubber, a renewable resource from rubber trees, REI's website explains.
Kosas Good Body Skin AHA + Enzyme Exfoliating Body Wash
After a good sweat, rinse off with this Kosas exfoliating body wash. "This one-step cleansing gel multitasks by exfoliating and moisturizing skin all at once," Credo's website explains.
More products for your self-care routine
brooklinen Weighted Throw Blanket
VOLUSPA French Cade & Lavender Glass Jar Candle
Intelligent Change Five Minute Journal
Pacifica Vegan Collagen Hydrating Body Milk Spray
Nordstrom When in Havana Nail Color Set
Tarisha Clark I Am Everything Affirmation Card Deck
WillowandQueen My Daily Self - Care Journal 365 Days | Multiple Colors
Anthropologie Levi Mugs, Set of 4
The Cheese Board Deck: 50 Cards For Styling Spreads, Savory, and Sweet
Herbivore Botanicals Coconut Bath Soak
Rebrilliant Gardner Bath Caddy
Price: $38.13 • 45% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $69.99
Kiehl's Since 1851 Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado
