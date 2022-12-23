New year, new you?!
With just days away until 2023, we are starting to think about our resolutions.
Whether you plan to participate in dry January, drink more water or walk more, the new year is a great time for a refresh.
Get a head start on 2023 by shopping some of the best planners, self-care, fitness finds and more below.
Planners
Full Focus Planner
Price: $42 • From: Anthropologie
This highly-rated planner will put you on the right track for success with sections for weekly and quarterly previews, daily rituals, detailed goal-setting and more. Plus, it comes in three amazing colors.
Day Designer for Blue Sky 2023 Daily and Monthly Planner, 8" x 10"
Price: $39.28 • From: Amazon
This no-frills planner gives you great design and functionality. You'll get everything from monthly and daily calendar views, inspirational quotes, extra note pages and more.
Blue Sky 2023 Weekly and Monthly Planner
Price: $8.99 • From: Amazon
January 2023 - December 2023 stylish day planner with 12 months of monthly and weekly pages for easy year-round planning.
2023 Weekly Monthly Planner
Price: $15.99 • From: Amazon
Weekly & monthly stylish vibrant planner with colorful, eye-catching hardcover, comfortable to carry and use.
Self-care finds
FORVR Mood Candle Duo Set
Price: $54 • 25% SavingsSephoraOriginal: $72
Set the mood in every part of your home or dedicated space with these lovely candles. Sip Happens features alluring notes of prosecco infused with fruity pomegranate while Floral Play has an enticing mix of gardenia infused with warm strokes of white cedar and bergamot.
Mindful Messages Positive Affirmations Meditation Self Care Cards
Price: $15.99 • From: Amazon
Positive affirmations could be the key to transforming your life in the new year. This inspiring deck includes over 50 cards to help you practice mindfulness and stress less.
DNA Vibe Jazz Band 'Live'
Price: $154.95 • From: Amazon
The only wearable light therapy device made in the USA and Veteran-founded. Apply anywhere: neck, back, knees, elbows, ankles, wrists, hands, feet, etc. Buy one, use everywhere.
Medicube Age-R Booster-H
Price: $290 • From: Amazon
5-minute home care beauty device with no extra waste or purchases necessary.
Medicube Zero Pore Pad
Price: $33 • From: Amazon
Double-sided pad design effectively tightens pores and removes dead skin cells.
Better and Better Energy Toothpaste
Price: $12.49 • From: Amazon
Brush better and more confidently with Energy Toothpaste.
TruSens Air Purifier
Price: $99 • From: Amazon
Filters pet dander, odors, allergies, smoke, bacteria, dust, mold, and more. Perfect for dorms, bedrooms, nurseries, and small rooms.
Fitness finds
Gruper Yoga Mat Non Slip, Eco Friendly Fitness Exercise Mat with Carrying Strap
Price: $37.99 • From: Amazon
Whether working out at home or elsewhere, this non-slip yoga mat is perfect for maneuvering to and from wherever you need it. The handy strap makes it easy to transport and easy to carry.
Yes4All 3 lbs Neoprene Dumbbells
Price: $13.99 • From: Walmart
Get lifting in the new year with these vibrant weights that are made from cast iron and wrapped in a thick coat of durable neoprene for a non-slip grip that's gentle on hands.
lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 28"
Price: $98 • From: lululemon
You can't go wrong with these bestselling, highly-rated leggings. This high-rise design feels soft and lightweight. Plus, it has invisible pockets to seamlessly keep your important small belongings nearby.
