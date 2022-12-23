New year, new you?!

With just days away until 2023, we are starting to think about our resolutions.

Whether you plan to participate in dry January, drink more water or walk more, the new year is a great time for a refresh.

Get a head start on 2023 by shopping some of the best planners, self-care, fitness finds and more below.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Planners

Anthropologie Full Focus Planner Price: $42 • From: Anthropologie Shop Now This highly-rated planner will put you on the right track for success with sections for weekly and quarterly previews, daily rituals, detailed goal-setting and more. Plus, it comes in three amazing colors.

Amazon Day Designer for Blue Sky 2023 Daily and Monthly Planner, 8" x 10" Price: $39.28 • From: Amazon Shop Now This no-frills planner gives you great design and functionality. You'll get everything from monthly and daily calendar views, inspirational quotes, extra note pages and more.

Blue Sky Blue Sky 2023 Weekly and Monthly Planner Price: $8.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now January 2023 - December 2023 stylish day planner with 12 months of monthly and weekly pages for easy year-round planning.

MaaIbok Store 2023 Weekly Monthly Planner Price: $15.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now Weekly & monthly stylish vibrant planner with colorful, eye-catching hardcover, comfortable to carry and use.

Self-care finds

Sephora FORVR Mood Candle Duo Set Price : $54 • 25% Savings Sephora Original: $72 Shop Now Set the mood in every part of your home or dedicated space with these lovely candles. Sip Happens features alluring notes of prosecco infused with fruity pomegranate while Floral Play has an enticing mix of gardenia infused with warm strokes of white cedar and bergamot.

Amazon Mindful Messages Positive Affirmations Meditation Self Care Cards Price: $15.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now Positive affirmations could be the key to transforming your life in the new year. This inspiring deck includes over 50 cards to help you practice mindfulness and stress less.

DNA Vibe DNA Vibe Jazz Band 'Live' Price: $154.95 • From: Amazon Shop Now The only wearable light therapy device made in the USA and Veteran-founded. Apply anywhere: neck, back, knees, elbows, ankles, wrists, hands, feet, etc. Buy one, use everywhere.

Medicube Medicube Age-R Booster-H Price: $290 • From: Amazon Shop Now 5-minute home care beauty device with no extra waste or purchases necessary.

Medicube Medicube Zero Pore Pad Price: $33 • From: Amazon Shop Now Double-sided pad design effectively tightens pores and removes dead skin cells.

Better and Better Better and Better Energy Toothpaste Price: $12.49 • From: Amazon Shop Now Brush better and more confidently with Energy Toothpaste.

TruSens TruSens Air Purifier Price: $99 • From: Amazon Shop Now Filters pet dander, odors, allergies, smoke, bacteria, dust, mold, and more. Perfect for dorms, bedrooms, nurseries, and small rooms.

Fitness finds

Amazon Gruper Yoga Mat Non Slip, Eco Friendly Fitness Exercise Mat with Carrying Strap Price: $37.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now Whether working out at home or elsewhere, this non-slip yoga mat is perfect for maneuvering to and from wherever you need it. The handy strap makes it easy to transport and easy to carry.

Walmart Yes4All 3 lbs Neoprene Dumbbells Price: $13.99 • From: Walmart Shop Now Get lifting in the new year with these vibrant weights that are made from cast iron and wrapped in a thick coat of durable neoprene for a non-slip grip that's gentle on hands.

lululemon lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 28" Price: $98 • From: lululemon Shop Now You can't go wrong with these bestselling, highly-rated leggings. This high-rise design feels soft and lightweight. Plus, it has invisible pockets to seamlessly keep your important small belongings nearby.

Stealth Squat Stealth Squat Trainer Sale : $99 • 50% Savings Amazon Original: $199 Shop Now Portable and easy to use. No bulky or heavy equipment to fold up or move. Take Squat Trainer anywhere! Hooks to any size door. Store it in under your bed, in a drawer, or in a gym bag. Perfect for travel too.