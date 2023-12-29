Are you looking to redefine your workout routine in the new year? Then purchasing a new fitness tracker can be a great first step!

From the Fitbit to the Apple Watch, there are tons of ways to track steps, workout performance and sleep.

With the help of fitness experts Casey Cohen and Casey Gilbert, we're breaking down the best fitness trackers for 2024 based on your unique need.

"Fitness trackers are incredibly personal, just like your workout gear you wear on your body day in and day out," Cohen, ELI Performer at Life Time Athletic Club, told "Good Morning America."

"I like to make sure it's comfortable, fits my lifestyle and workout, and of course attractive. No matter what your needs are there's always a sophisticated tool that can help you optimize your workouts or even just jump-start your routine."

Gilbert, a Barry's instructor and the founder of CG Coaching, said, "I find that having accurate data is the best way to know if you're moving in a positive direction without guessing."

"I love using heart rate monitors, as well as step and fitness trackers for all of my clients," Gilbert added.

Scroll on to check out some of Cohen's and Glibert's pro-tips, as well as award-winning fitness trackers and watches to shop now.

Best fitness tracker for those with an iPhone

"I love the Apple Watch as it is the best fitness tracker for people who have an iPhone -- plus it connects to all Technogym equipment," Cohen said. "I'm able to constantly track my progress by connecting directly to the equipment -- I know that people tend to hold on to their Apple watches, but the newest model S9 has the new S9 chip, which improves battery life and privacy for your sensitive medical data."

Cohen, who teaches around 20 group fitness classes a week, added, "Even on my off days, I love to keep track of my workouts, sleep and recovery -- it is not only important but fun!"

Apple Apple Watch Series 9 $399 Apple Shop Now

Best for the beginnger

"I think the Fitbit Blaze is a fantastic starting point that gives you digestible updates to know where you are at while working out," Gilbert said. "The Blaze has a sleek design with an easy removable head for charging. This tracker is great for someone just starting out or looking for a lower-budget item."

Amazon Fitbit Blaze Smart Fitness Watch $129.99 Amazon Shop Now

Best for the serious athlete looking to dive in

"WHOOP is a great package for serious athletes who are looking for an edge in their sport," Cohen explained. "WHOOP only captures the biometric data shown to have the most meaningful impact on your health. No other wearable gives you a more comprehensive look at your body's key performance data, and helps you understand what to do with it."

Best Buy WHOOP - 4.0 Health and Fitness Tracker with 12 Month Subscription - Onyx $239 Best Buy Shop Now

Best for tracking steps

With its sleek new design, the Fitbit Charge 6 is the most updated and advanced heart rate tracker Fitbit has to offer. You can connect the Charge 6 to your favorite compatible exercise machine and see your real-time heart rate and more.

Best Buy Fitbit - Charge 6 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker - Porcelain $159.95 Fitbit Shop Now

Best for tracking sleep

"Sleep is vital for an athlete, so being able to closely monitor how much sleep I'm getting while being so active has been a lifesaver to unlocking my true potential," Cohen said.

Gilbert recommended the Polar Vantage Smartwatch "for tracking your heart rate variability and your sleep."

"I've been using it for the past few months ... I can now know what affects my sleep in positive and negative ways," Gilbert said.

Amazon Polar Vantage V3 with Heart Rate Sensor H10 $649.90 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Polar Vantage V2 - Premium Multisport Smartwatch with GPS $446.90 Amazon Shop Now

Best for runners

"My favorite tracker has always been the Garmin Forerunner 935. As an endurance athlete, the battery life and simplicity of this watch have been a huge pro for my training," Gilbert said.

Reviewers say the Garmin Forerunner 935 can function up to 10 days on a single charge. The tracker can also spend up to 30 hours in GPS mode to track your longer runs.

12% off Amazon Garmin Forerunner 935 $279.99

$319.99 Amazon Shop Now

Best heart rate monitor

"Even though I love smart watches, in reality, a heart rate monitor on your wrist is far less accurate than a heart rate monitor worn across the chest. I have used monitors from Polar and Garmin, and enjoy them both ... the accuracy is always way closer to reality than a smartwatch will be," Gilbert said.

Amazon Polar H10 Heart Rate Monitor Chest Strap $89.95 Amazon Shop Now

11% off Amazon Garmin Premium Heart Rate Strap $115.23

$129.99 Amazon Shop Now

