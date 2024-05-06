If you plan on hitting the trails this spring and summer, you'll want to find the perfect shoe.
To help you shop, we turned to Zappos senior running and cycling footwear expert Jewels Busenberg.
Below, Busenberg answers all of our footwear questions.
What is a trail running shoe?
"Trail running shoes mix a balance of breathability and durability because you are more likely to end up with wet feet trail running than road running, and you could be running over rocks, sticks and streams, so the shoes need to hold up," Busenberg told "Good Morning America."
"Trail running shoes will have a pronounced, rugged outsole and will include lugs for added traction. If you're running on stones and dirt, you will want a shorter lug. If you're running on mud or soft surfaces, like snow, you will want deeper lugs," Busenberg added.
Should I size up?
"Yes, same as a running shoe, you want a thumb-width of free space from the top of the toe to the end of the shoe. You'll also want a snugger feel below the foot and through the heel," Busenberg said.
What is the difference between a sneaker and trail shoe?
"A sneaker has basic principles and supporting factors, whereas a trail shoe's design takes into account so many factors -- grip, weatherproofing, breathability and more," Busenberg said.
Scroll down to shop our picks for men and women.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Women's
Nike Pegasus Trail 5
Now equipped with an ultra-responsive ReactX foam midsole, this shoe is a true dual threat raring to cross the divide between dirt and drives.
- $190
- Nike
Mafate Speed 4
The Mafate Speed 4 is perfect for runners who want to run fast across rough terrain.
- $185
- HOKA
Peregrine 14
Featuring PWRRUN cushioning that offers softer landings, the Saucony Peregrine 14 shoes are designed for your treks and outdoor adventures.
- $139.95
- Zappos
Arc'teryx Women's Sylan Hiking Shoe
Breathable, comfortable mountain running shoe designed for maximizing speed.
- $200
- Arc'teryx
Altra Lone Peak 8
These sports shoes feature a lace-up closure that provides you with a perfect fit. Get ready for a comfortable day out by wearing these lace-up sneakers.
- $139.95
- Zappos
Men's
Nike Zegama 2
Equipped with an ultra-responsive ZoomX foam midsole, the Zegama 2 is designed to conquer steep ridges, jagged rocks and races from trailhead to tip.
- $180
- Nike
Stinson 7
A maximally cushioned and versatile trail shoe, the Stinson 7 provides ample cushioning, traction and support for trails, pavement and every surface in between.
- $170
- HOKA
Agility Peak 5
The Merrell Agility Peak 5 sneakers feature a textile and synthetic upper. A textile lining and removable textile insole ensure breathability and freshness.
- $139.95
- Zappos
On Cloudvista Waterproof
The On Cloudvista Waterproof sneaker is perfect for all-weather off-roading. Light waterproof membrane with protective ripstop vamp mesh.
- $169.99
- Zappos