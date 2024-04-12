DSW announced an exclusive limited-time partnership on Friday with reality TV personality and Broadway star, Ariana Madix just in time for spring.

If you are looking to upgrade your shoe game, the "Vanderpump Rules" main cast member, known for her recent Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in "Chicago," has curated a collection of 30 styles ranging from sneakers to heels and everything in between.

DSW X Ariana Madix collab DSW X Ariana Madix collab

In collaboration with Madix, this curation places a strong emphasis on affordability, with prices spanning from $37 to $120. This ensures accessibility for a wide range of budgets without sacrificing quality.

"Each piece in this collection embodies Ariana Madix's signature flair, combining timeless elegance with contemporary trends. Whether you're stepping out for a casual brunch or attending a glamorous soirée, these shoes are designed to make a statement and complement any ensemble effortlessly," the press release stated.

DSW X Ariana Madix collab DSW X Ariana Madix collab

Scroll down to shop some of the top picks from the first release. Madix and DSW will be dropping new styles every three weeks through June 30.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

12% off DSW Nine West Kobs Sandal $69.99

$80 DSW Shop Now

12% off DSW Dolce Vita Nadia Sneaker - Women's $69.99

$80 DSW Shop Now

21% off DSW Anne Klein Beck Pump $69.99

$89 DSW Shop Now

25% off DSW Steve Madden Kaitlin Sandal $59.99

$80 DSW Shop Now

17% off DSW Marc Fisher Macki Sandal $69.99

$85 DSW Shop Now

22% off DSW Crown Vintage Nirea Loafer $69.99

$90 DSW Shop Now

DSW Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High-Top Platform Sneaker - Women's $79.69 DSW Shop Now

21% off DSW Jessica Simpson Nekira 3 Pump $69.99

$89 DSW Shop Now

DSW Adidas VL Court Bold Sneaker - Women's $79.96 DSW Shop Now