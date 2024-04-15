The 2024 SHAPE Sneaker Awards are here to help you pick the perfect pair, whether you're hitting the pavement for a run, crushing it in a pickleball match, or simply strolling around town.

Peloton instructor and "GMA" lifestyle contributor Robin Arzon joined "Good Morning America" to reveal Shape's top picks of the year.

SHAPE sneaker awards. ABC News Photo Illustration

SHAPE, the ultimate authority on active wellness, has curated a list of 30 winning shoes that have undergone rigorous testing, totaling over 43,000 hours of running, walking, training and lifting. With the expertise of Arzon, who knows firsthand the importance of footwear in maximizing performance, these awards ensure that you'll find the perfect fit for your active lifestyle.

Keep reading for some of the standout winners from this year's SHAPE Sneaker Awards 2024:

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Best for hot girl walks

lululemon lululemon Beyondfeel Running Shoe Engineered for everyday runs, the lululemon Beyondfeel Running Shoe's seamless mesh upper offers optimal ventilation and support, while its supercritical foam delivers a cushioned feel for a smooth stride. $158 lululemon Shop Now

Best travel shoe

Bloomingdale's On Men's Cloud 5 Low Top Sneakers With a sleek design perfect for the court or the café, plus a padded tongue and collar for maximum comfort, the On Cloud 5 Low Top Sneakers are a must-have for runners seeking style and function. $139.99 Bloomingdale's Shop Now

Bloomingdale's On Women's Cloud 5 Low Top Sneakers The true-to-size design and bungee lace-up closure featuring On's signature speed-lacing system make for effortless wear. You will stay fresh and comfortable all day with breathable antimicrobial mesh and secure, no-sew taped reinforcements for the ideal fit. $139.99 Bloomingdale's Shop Now

Best pickleball shoes

Skechers Skechers Viper Court Pro - Pickleball Elevate your pickleball game with the Skechers Viper Court Pro - Pickleball. These lace-ups feature Skecher's own Arch Fit insole, and ULTRA FLIGHT cushioning for maximum comfort and performance. $115 Skechers Shop Now

Best all-around crowd pleaser

Amazon New Balance FreshFoam X 1080 v 13 With a dual-density midsole for optimal comfort and performance, plus NDurance rubber outsole for exceptional durability, these shoes are built to elevate your runs while minimizing your carbon footprint. $156.98 to $164.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon New Balance Women's Fresh Foam X 1080 V13 Running Shoe The dual-density midsole combines two foams for optimal comfort and performance, while NDurance rubber outsole technology ensures superior durability in high-wear areas, allowing you to push your limits with every stride. $151.98 to $164.99 Amazon Shop Now

Most OMG-so-comfortable

Nike Nike Invincible 3 Featuring maximum cushioning with lightweight ZoomX foam, it softens impact while the wider and taller midsole delivers enhanced cushioned comfort. With a breathable Flyknit upper, experience ultimate breathability and support mile after mile. $180 Nike Shop Now

30% off Nike Nike Invincible 3 Men's Road Running Shoes With lightweight ZoomX foam to soften impact and a wider, taller midsole for enhanced cushioned comfort, experience unrivaled support and plushness with every step. $132.97

$190 Nike Shop Now

Best new release running shoe