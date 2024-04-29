While Mother's Day is almost here, you still have a fair amount of time to get the most amazing gift.
If you're wondering where to start or finish your shopping, Amazon is a great place to land.
The retailer has highly recommended picks for every type of mom, at every price point.
You can snag items from Amazon's Top 100+ gifts shop, which includes everything from viral products such as the popular Stanley tumblers to top-rated cozy pajamas that come in a variety of colors, prints and patterns.
Just ahead, we've listed some of the best Mother's Day gifts you can shop right now.
BENCHMARK BOUQUETS - Big Blooms
When in doubt, a beautiful bouquet of flowers is never a bad idea for Mother's Day. Amazon offers Prime next-day delivery options, as well as a wide variety of flowers from different shops.
- $43.95
- Amazon
Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler
This bestselling tumbler has become a viral sensation and is perfect for mothers. Its double-wall vacuum insulation design keeps drinks cold or hot for hours. Its base also fits into most car cup holders, making it especially ideal for busy moms on the go.
- $45
- Amazon
Ekouaer Pajamas Women's Long Sleeve Sleepwear
These stylish pajamas have a nearly five-star rating and have become a top pick on Amazon's website for a reason. There are a wide variety of colors, prints and patterns to choose from that are available in sizes XS-XXL.
- $45.99
- Amazon
Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set (12 Piece) Pots
For the moms who love to cook or host, this cookware set is a gift they will love. This 12-piece set includes beautifully designed nonstick pots and pans. There's also a nonstick coating that an be safely used with most stovetops and ovens.
- $395
- Amazon
The Beast Mini Blender Plus
Help mom whip up everything from fresh veggies to delicious smoothies and more with this multi-use blender. Its sleek, modern design comes in several different colors, and there are also multiple speeds, single serve options, auto shut-off and a removable blade.
- $119
- Amazon
Llululemon Athletica Everywhere Belt Bag
If a "moms who love convenience" starter pack existed, this would be in it. This bestselling belt bag has been designed for easy access and can be worn across the body. It also has exterior pockets for essentials as well as a slip pocket for phones.
- $26.30
- Amazon
Chloe New By Chloe For Women Eau De Parfum Spray
This popular pick has won over plenty of fragrance enthusiasts. This fresh, clean scent features key notes of orange blossom, plumeria, narcissus, marigold, vanilla and musk.
- $62.05
- Amazon
Michael Kors Pyper Women's Watch
Give your mother the gift of this fabulous gold-toned designer watch. It has a stylish 38-millimeter stainless steel case with a gold dial as well as a gold-tone stainless steel bracelet band.
- $107.25
- Amazon
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer
Snag this modern-designed mixer for the mom who loves to bake. It features a 5-quart stainless steel bowl, 10 speeds and a whopping 20 colors to choose from.
- $329.95
- $449
- Amazon
TATCHA The Violet-C Radiance Mask
Giving the gift of glowing skin sounds like a great idea, and this radiance-boosting mask will help you do just that. It's loaded up with pure vitamin C to help reveal bright, glowing skin.
- $66.50
- Amazon