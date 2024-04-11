With Mother's Day quickly approaching, it's time to do some shopping for the perfect gift.
If the mom in your life loves to bake, she'll love these useful kitchen tools, dessert platters, and more.
Scroll down to shop our picks.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Our Place
Kitchen Linens Set
Includes the classic-look Home Cook Apron, two dual-texture Double Dish Towels, and the must-have Hot Mitts.
- $95
- Our Place
Amazon
Farberware Easy Solutions Nonstick Bakeware Cookie Pan/Baking Sheet with Drop Zones and Portion Marks
- $13.99
- Amazon
Amazon
Perfect Cookie Rolling Pin 1/4-in. Fixed Depth Hardwood Made in the USA by Ann Clark
- $39.99
- Amazon