Mother's Day is a special occasion to honor and celebrate the incredible mothers in your life, especially the new moms who are navigating the challenges and joys of caring for their little ones.
Finding the perfect gift to express gratitude and admiration can sometimes be a challenge— what do you get the most important woman in the world? We have compiled a list of the best gifts for new moms that are sure to make them feel cherished and valued this Mother’s Day.
From personalized jewelry that symbolizes the bond between mother and child to practical and luxurious items that promote relaxation and self-care, there are plenty of options to choose from to make Mother's Day memorable for the new mom in your life. These gifts not only acknowledge the hard work and sacrifices that new moms make every day but also provide them with the support and comfort they deserve as they embark on this incredible journey of motherhood.
So, this Mother's Day, let's spoil new moms with thoughtful and meaningful gifts that celebrate their strength, resilience, and unconditional love for their little ones.
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok. By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
The Best Mother's Day Gifts for New Moms
Gorjana 14k Gold Mama Necklace
This necklace features the word "Mama" and is made with 14k gold. A perfect way to initiate a new mom into the “club.”
- $249.95
- Gorjana
Kindred Bravely Maternity & Nursing Pajama Set
These ultra-soft pajamas are designed for nursing moms and provide easy access for nighttime feedings.
- $79.99
- Amazon
Fresh Cleanse & Deeply Hydrate Gift Set
This gift set provides new moms with everything they need to stay hydrated and keep their skin nourished. A little self-care goes a long way!
- $59
- Fresh
'The First Forty Days: The Essential Art of Nourishing the New Mother,' by Heng Ou
This cookbook offers nourishing recipes and self-care practices for new moms during the postpartum period.
- $17.89
- Amazon
Pearhead Baby Briefcase and Document Organizer
Help the new mom in your manage her mental load with this baby briefcase that keeps paperwork, photos, keepsakes, and more organized.
- $24.99
- Amazon
Vitruvi Stone Diffuser
This stylish essential oil diffuser will help create a calming atmosphere during those late-night feeding sessions.
- $123
- Revolve
Skinny Confidential Hot Mess Ice Roller
An ice roller that reduces inflammation, puffiness, and promotes lymphatic drainage is a winning pick for any new mom.
- $69
- Skinny Confidential
Momcozy Hands Free Wearable Breast Pump
A hands-free, wearable breast pump let's moms take a bit more ownership of their time during the moments when they would otherwise be tied down...literally!
- $199
- Skinny Confidential
Blanqui Everyday High Waist Postpartum/Nursing Leggings
These leggings offer new moms support where they need it most. They provide compression in all the right places and have a high waist that also provides coverage when nursing.
- $74
- Nordstrom
Goldbelly Gift Box
Treat mom to some serious comfort food with the Taste of New York Gift Box from Goldbelly. Bagels, pizza, and a New York cheescake, make this an indulgence fit for a new mom.
- $249.95
- Goldbelly