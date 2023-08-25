Dogs are important in so many ways: They offer companionship, affection, fun, and - most of all - lots of love.

If you have a dog who enriches your life like this, consider this your sign to spoil them!

We've rounded up some of our favorite toys, treats and beds to help you start shopping. Keep scrolling to find a surprise your pooch will love.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Holiday dog delights for 2023

9% off Amazon Himalayan Dog Chew 24 Joyful Days Dog Advent Calendar, 24 Tasty Dogs Treats for All Breeds, Himalayan Cheese Treats, Cookie Treats, Freeze Dried Whole Meat Treats $19.95

$21.99 Amazon Shop Now

20% off Walmart Blue Buffalo Santa Snacks Oatmeal & Cinnamon Flavor Crunchy Biscuit Treats for Dogs, Whole Grain, 11 oz. Bag $3.97

$4.98 Walmart Shop Now

Chewy Finley's Sleigh Ride Snacks Christmas Tree Lamb Recipe Soft Chew Dog Treats, 6-oz bag $6.99 Chewy Shop Now

Chewy Frisco Striped Christmas Tree Dog & Cat Christmas Sweater $16.99 Chewy Shop Now

37% off Amazon goDog Christmas Gingerbread Man Squeaky Plush Dog Toy, Chew Guard Technology - Brown, Large $7.45

$11.99 Amazon Shop Now

Interactive toys

Chewy Frisco Volcano & Dinosaurs Hide & Seek Puzzle Plush Squeaky Dog Toy, Medium/Large $10.05 Chewy Shop Now

23% off Amazon Outward Hound Nina Ottosson Puppy Smart Blue Interactive Treat Puzzle Dog Toy $12.99

$16.99 Amazon Shop Now

50% off Chewy Starmark Treat Dispensing Chew Ball Tough Dog Toy $8.99

$17.99 Chewy Shop Now

28% off Amazon Potaroma Dog Puzzle $23.62

$32.99 Amazon Shop Now

51% off Amazon 20 Pack Pet Toothbrush Chew Toys with Rope Toys, Treat Balls and Squeaky Toy for Small Dogs $16.99

$34.99 Amazon Shop Now

Toys for tough chewers

25% off Amazon Bullibone Nylon Dog Chew Toy Nylon Bone - Improves Dental Hygiene, Easy to Grip Bottom, and Permeated with Flavor $11.99

$15.99 Amazon Shop Now

27% off Amazon Dog Chew Toys/Tough Dog Toys for Aggressive Chewers $12.99

$17.99 Amazon Shop Now

25% off Chewy PetSafe Busy Buddy Bristle Bone Treat Dispenser Tough Dog Chew Toy $11.95

$15.99 Chewy Shop Now

44% off Amazon Nylabone Power Chew Textured Dog Chew Ring Toy X-Large - 50+ lbs. $7.56

$13.59 Amazon Shop Now

Large dog treats

Amazon Good & Fun Triple Flavored Rawhide Kabobs for Dogs, 1.5 Pound $15.18 Amazon Shop Now

26% off Chewy SmartBones SmartSticks Peanut Butter Chews Dog Treats $9.51

$12.99 Chewy Shop Now

Walmart PEDIGREE DENTASTIX Beef Flavor Dental Bones Treats for Large Dogs, 2.08 lb. Value Pack (40 Treats) $14.98 Walmart Shop Now

Jinx Jinx and Chris Evans Dog Dream Box $19.28 Walmart Shop Now

Amazon 100% Natural Whole Pig Ear Dog Treat - 12 Pack Our Healthy Pig Ears Are Easy To Digest, Chemical & Hormone Free Thick Cut For Aggressive Chewers $25.64 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon GREENIES Original Large Natural Dog Dental Care Chews Oral Health Dog Treats, 36 oz. Pack (24 Treats) $37.98 Amazon Shop Now

9% off Amazon Afreschi Turkey Tendon Dog Treats for Signature Series, All Natural Human Grade Puppy Chew, Ingredient Sourced from USA, Hypoallergenic, Easy to Digest, Rawhide Alternative, 1 Unit/Pack Strip (Large) $14.99

$16.50 Amazon Shop Now

Small dog treats

27% off Amazon BUDDY BISCUITS Training Bites for Dogs, Low Calorie Dog Treats Baked in The USA, Bacon 10 oz. $5.80

$7.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon GREENIES Original TEENIE Natural Dental Care Dog Treats, 12 oz. Pack (43 Treats) $17.08 Amazon Shop Now

Chewy American Journey Peanut Butter Recipe Grain-Free Oven Baked Crunchy Biscuit Dog Treats $4.19 Chewy Shop Now

Chewy Milk-Bone Mini's Flavor Snacks Beef, Chicken & Bacon Flavored Biscuit Dog Treats $11.48 Chewy Shop Now

Walmart Cesar Softies Medley Trio Porterhouse, Grilled Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon Flavors Soft Treats for Dogs, 16 Oz., 180 Treats $9.98 Walmart Shop Now

Walmart Kradle Calming Hip & Joint Soft Chews, Dog Mobility Support, Beef Liver Flavor, 60 Ct $14.24 Walmart Shop Now

Dog beds

8% off Amazon Best Friends by Sheri The Original Calming Donut Cat and Dog Bed in Shag Fur Frost, Large 36x36 $60.44

$65.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Bedsure Large Orthopedic Bed for Large Dogs - Big Waterproof Foam Sofa with Removable Washable Cover, Waterproof Lining and Nonskid Bottom $45.99 Amazon Shop Now

Etsy Handmade Dog Bed $139.99 Etsy Shop Now

Bloomingdale's Precious Tails Modern Orthopedic Dog Sofa $95 to $125 Bloomingdale's Shop Now

Chewy Frisco Elevated Curved Dog & Cat Sofa Bed with Removable Cover $179.99 Chewy Shop Now