Dogs are important in so many ways: They offer companionship, affection, fun, and - most of all - lots of love.
If you have a dog who enriches your life like this, consider this your sign to spoil them!
We've rounded up some of our favorite toys, treats and beds to help you start shopping. Keep scrolling to find a surprise your pooch will love.
Holiday dog delights for 2023
9% off
Amazon
Himalayan Dog Chew 24 Joyful Days Dog Advent Calendar, 24 Tasty Dogs Treats for All Breeds, Himalayan Cheese Treats, Cookie Treats, Freeze Dried Whole Meat Treats
- $19.95
- $21.99
- Amazon
20% off
Walmart
Blue Buffalo Santa Snacks Oatmeal & Cinnamon Flavor Crunchy Biscuit Treats for Dogs, Whole Grain, 11 oz. Bag
- $3.97
- $4.98
- Walmart
Chewy
Finley's Sleigh Ride Snacks Christmas Tree Lamb Recipe Soft Chew Dog Treats, 6-oz bag
- $6.99
- Chewy
37% off
Amazon
goDog Christmas Gingerbread Man Squeaky Plush Dog Toy, Chew Guard Technology - Brown, Large
- $7.45
- $11.99
- Amazon
Interactive toys
Chewy
Frisco Volcano & Dinosaurs Hide & Seek Puzzle Plush Squeaky Dog Toy, Medium/Large
- $10.05
- Chewy
23% off
Amazon
Outward Hound Nina Ottosson Puppy Smart Blue Interactive Treat Puzzle Dog Toy
- $12.99
- $16.99
- Amazon
51% off
Amazon
20 Pack Pet Toothbrush Chew Toys with Rope Toys, Treat Balls and Squeaky Toy for Small Dogs
- $16.99
- $34.99
- Amazon
Toys for tough chewers
25% off
Amazon
Bullibone Nylon Dog Chew Toy Nylon Bone - Improves Dental Hygiene, Easy to Grip Bottom, and Permeated with Flavor
- $11.99
- $15.99
- Amazon
25% off
Chewy
PetSafe Busy Buddy Bristle Bone Treat Dispenser Tough Dog Chew Toy
- $11.95
- $15.99
- Chewy
44% off
Amazon
Nylabone Power Chew Textured Dog Chew Ring Toy X-Large - 50+ lbs.
- $7.56
- $13.59
- Amazon
Large dog treats
Walmart
PEDIGREE DENTASTIX Beef Flavor Dental Bones Treats for Large Dogs, 2.08 lb. Value Pack (40 Treats)
- $14.98
- Walmart
Amazon
100% Natural Whole Pig Ear Dog Treat - 12 Pack Our Healthy Pig Ears Are Easy To Digest, Chemical & Hormone Free Thick Cut For Aggressive Chewers
- $25.64
- Amazon
Amazon
GREENIES Original Large Natural Dog Dental Care Chews Oral Health Dog Treats, 36 oz. Pack (24 Treats)
- $37.98
- Amazon
9% off
Amazon
Afreschi Turkey Tendon Dog Treats for Signature Series, All Natural Human Grade Puppy Chew, Ingredient Sourced from USA, Hypoallergenic, Easy to Digest, Rawhide Alternative, 1 Unit/Pack Strip (Large)
- $14.99
- $16.50
- Amazon
Small dog treats
27% off
Amazon
BUDDY BISCUITS Training Bites for Dogs, Low Calorie Dog Treats Baked in The USA, Bacon 10 oz.
- $5.80
- $7.99
- Amazon
Amazon
GREENIES Original TEENIE Natural Dental Care Dog Treats, 12 oz. Pack (43 Treats)
- $17.08
- Amazon
Chewy
American Journey Peanut Butter Recipe Grain-Free Oven Baked Crunchy Biscuit Dog Treats
- $4.19
- Chewy
Chewy
Milk-Bone Mini's Flavor Snacks Beef, Chicken & Bacon Flavored Biscuit Dog Treats
- $11.48
- Chewy
Walmart
Cesar Softies Medley Trio Porterhouse, Grilled Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon Flavors Soft Treats for Dogs, 16 Oz., 180 Treats
- $9.98
- Walmart
Walmart
Kradle Calming Hip & Joint Soft Chews, Dog Mobility Support, Beef Liver Flavor, 60 Ct
- $14.24
- Walmart
Dog beds
8% off
Amazon
Best Friends by Sheri The Original Calming Donut Cat and Dog Bed in Shag Fur Frost, Large 36x36
- $60.44
- $65.99
- Amazon
Amazon
Bedsure Large Orthopedic Bed for Large Dogs - Big Waterproof Foam Sofa with Removable Washable Cover, Waterproof Lining and Nonskid Bottom
- $45.99
- Amazon
43% off
Amazon
MidWest Homes for Pets 22L-Inch Cinnamon Dog Bed or Cat Bed w/ Comfortable Bolster | Ideal for XS Dog Breeds & Fits a 22-Inch Dog Crate | Easy Maintenance Machine Wash & Dry
- $9.09
- $15.99
- Amazon