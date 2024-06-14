Our fur children are some of the most important parts of our families and lives.
That's why "Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto is rounding up some of the best products for pet outdoor fun, comfort and more.
Additionally, "GMA" viewers can score exclusive deals such as 15% sitewide on Saatva products, including all dog beds, and 20% off Bergamotto's top pick of dog carrier from Dagne Dover.
Scroll below to check it all out.
For summer fun
This automatic ball launcher is designed for puppies and small-sized dogs and keeps man's best friend occupied for hours.
For hydration
This is one of Petco's bestselling cat fountains and will help keep your pet hydrated all summer.
For checking in
Furbo is a known, loved and trusted pet camera and will help provide peace of mind while your pets are at home alone. The camera system uses real-time alerts when there is noise or motion, plus, you can use the real-time two-way audio to talk to your dog or cat.
For a good night's sleep
The Saatva dog bed is the first dog bed with "responsive micro-coils for healthy spinal alignment" for your four legged friend, and right now, you can score 15% off sitewide on all Saatva products.
For a limited time, GMA viewers can score 15% off Saatva sitewide. No code is needed. The offer runs through midnight (ET) on June 22.
For looking good
Keep your pet looking its best with the Cat Steam brush. According to the brand, the brush is "suitable for all kinds of pets, including dogs, cats, and other animals ... of all shapes and sizes."
For on the go
In the market for a new pet carrier? Right now you can use the code GMA20 at checkout and get 20% off Dagne Dover's Kyoto Pet Carrier. The carrier comes in two sizes, the smaller of which fits pets up to 15 pounds and the larger of which can accommodate pets up to 20 pounds.
Use the code GMA20 at checkout and score 20% off the Kyoto Pet Carrier in any size or color. The code is valid through 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 15.
- Use Code GMA20