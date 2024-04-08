Looking for ways to beat the heat this summer? We did the shopping for you.
For those that might not have central air conditioning, it is important to have a powerful and highly rated window unit or portable fan to keep your home cool during a heatwave.
Or maybe you're heading out for the day and want to stay fresh even during a heatwave -- a portable or even wearable fan might be your best bet for that situation.
Whether you're looking for fans, air conditioners or hand-held cooling devices, keep scrolling to shop our top picks before summer heats up.
Desk & floor fans
Gaiatop USB Desk Fan
This popular USB fan is strong but quiet, and the six different color options let you add a personal touch to an otherwise utilitarian desk fixture. It also weighs less than eight ounches, has three speed settings and more than 17,000 reviewers give it an average 4.6-star rating.
- $7.99
- $8.99
- Amazon
20" Box Fan, 3 Settings, Max Cooling Technology, Carry Handle, White
Fans of a basic box fan will love this affordable, top-selling model from Genesis. It has three speeds, sits on the floor and it's lightweight but tough -- all the classic elements you want.
- $34.98
- Amazon
Dreo Tower Fan with Remote, 90° Oscillating Bladeless Fan
In addition to saving $50 on this popular fan when you buy online, you'll enjoy the LED display, remote control and, six speeds, four modes and 12-hour timer.
- $89.99
- $139.99
- Walmart
Dreo Nomad One Tower Fans for Home
This tower fan is the top seller on Amazon, raking in thousands of glowing reviews thanks to its 25-feet-per-second velocity, four speeds and modes, eight hour timer and more.
- $69.99
- Amazon
Amazon Basics 3 Speed Small Room Air Circulator Fan
For less than $20, this small but mighty tabletop fan packs a punch.
- $16.50
- $19.96
- Amazon
Air conditioners
Frigidaire FFRA051WAE Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner, 5,000 BTU with Temperature Control and Easy-to-Clean Washable Filter, in White
Amazon's Overall Pick for the best window unit AC is this popular Frigidaire model that offers 5,000 BTUs of cooling power, an easy-to-clean filter and an extra-long, three-prong power cord.
- $159
- $179
- Amazon
BLACK+DECKER Air Conditioner
Cool rooms up to 700 square feet in size with this powerhouse of an air conditioner. It comes with a remote control, it's easy to roll from room to room and reviewers love how easy it is to install.
- $449.99
- $569.99
- Amazon
Costway 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner & Dehumidifier Function Remote w/ Window Kit
This is great option for folks looking to cool rooms up to 250 square feet. It also dehumidifies and it Freon-free so you can avoid any leaks that can be harmful to pets and children.
- $299.99
- $619.99
- Walmart
GE 5,000 BTU Mechanical Window Air Conditioner
Ideal for small spaces such as apartment bedrooms or common areas, this is a great window unit that ranks high with buyers thanks to its no-frills, rock-solid construction and cooling ability.
- $189
- $207.90
- Wayfair
Handheld & personal fans
JISULIFE Handheld Mini Fan
This three-in-one pocket fan will keep you cool, but it also has a power bank and flashlight built in for a highly functional tool to keep in your warm-weather carryall. A single charge offers 12 to 19 hours of cooling time, and a palm-sized backup charger saves the day when you're on the beach, enjoying a hike or participating in any number of outdoor activites that don't allow for tons of charge time.
- $17.99
- $24.99
- Amazon
Gaiatop Handheld Mini Fan
Small enough to slip into even an evening purse, this fan doubles as an LED-lit makeup mirror for quick touch-ups on the go!
- $9.99
- $11.99
- Amazon
Rechargeable Portable Pocket Fan
Aesthetes will love the sleek look and functionality of this teeny-tiny fan that fully encloses its blades to avoid getting snagged on fabric or fingers. It's also rechargable for two hours of run time, plus it comes with a carabiner so you can toss it on a bag or belt loop for convenience!
- $38
- Uncommon Goods
JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan
Available in five colors, this wearable fan nixes the need to hold it altogether but fitting snugly around your neck -- perfect for wearing at sporting events or while taking a summer stroll.
- $25.99
- $31.99
- Amazon