Looking for ways to beat the heat this summer? We did the shopping for you.

For those that might not have central air conditioning, it is important to have a powerful and highly rated window unit or portable fan to keep your home cool during a heatwave.

Or maybe you're heading out for the day and want to stay fresh even during a heatwave -- a portable or even wearable fan might be your best bet for that situation.

Whether you're looking for fans, air conditioners or hand-held cooling devices, keep scrolling to shop our top picks before summer heats up.

Desk & floor fans

11% off Amazon Gaiatop USB Desk Fan This popular USB fan is strong but quiet, and the six different color options let you add a personal touch to an otherwise utilitarian desk fixture. It also weighs less than eight ounches, has three speed settings and more than 17,000 reviewers give it an average 4.6-star rating. $7.99

Amazon 20" Box Fan, 3 Settings, Max Cooling Technology, Carry Handle, White Fans of a basic box fan will love this affordable, top-selling model from Genesis. It has three speeds, sits on the floor and it's lightweight but tough -- all the classic elements you want. $34.98 Amazon Shop Now

35% off Walmart Dreo Tower Fan with Remote, 90° Oscillating Bladeless Fan In addition to saving $50 on this popular fan when you buy online, you'll enjoy the LED display, remote control and, six speeds, four modes and 12-hour timer. $89.99

Amazon Dreo Nomad One Tower Fans for Home This tower fan is the top seller on Amazon, raking in thousands of glowing reviews thanks to its 25-feet-per-second velocity, four speeds and modes, eight hour timer and more. $69.99 Amazon Shop Now

17% off Amazon Amazon Basics 3 Speed Small Room Air Circulator Fan For less than $20, this small but mighty tabletop fan packs a punch. $16.50

Air conditioners

11% off Amazon Frigidaire FFRA051WAE Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner, 5,000 BTU with Temperature Control and Easy-to-Clean Washable Filter, in White Amazon's Overall Pick for the best window unit AC is this popular Frigidaire model that offers 5,000 BTUs of cooling power, an easy-to-clean filter and an extra-long, three-prong power cord. $159

21% off Amazon BLACK+DECKER Air Conditioner Cool rooms up to 700 square feet in size with this powerhouse of an air conditioner. It comes with a remote control, it's easy to roll from room to room and reviewers love how easy it is to install. $449.99

51% off Walmart Costway 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner & Dehumidifier Function Remote w/ Window Kit This is great option for folks looking to cool rooms up to 250 square feet. It also dehumidifies and it Freon-free so you can avoid any leaks that can be harmful to pets and children. $299.99

9% off Wayfair GE 5,000 BTU Mechanical Window Air Conditioner Ideal for small spaces such as apartment bedrooms or common areas, this is a great window unit that ranks high with buyers thanks to its no-frills, rock-solid construction and cooling ability. $189

Handheld & personal fans

28% off Amazon JISULIFE Handheld Mini Fan This three-in-one pocket fan will keep you cool, but it also has a power bank and flashlight built in for a highly functional tool to keep in your warm-weather carryall. A single charge offers 12 to 19 hours of cooling time, and a palm-sized backup charger saves the day when you're on the beach, enjoying a hike or participating in any number of outdoor activites that don't allow for tons of charge time. $17.99

16% off Amazon Gaiatop Handheld Mini Fan Small enough to slip into even an evening purse, this fan doubles as an LED-lit makeup mirror for quick touch-ups on the go! $9.99

Uncommon Goods Rechargeable Portable Pocket Fan Aesthetes will love the sleek look and functionality of this teeny-tiny fan that fully encloses its blades to avoid getting snagged on fabric or fingers. It's also rechargable for two hours of run time, plus it comes with a carabiner so you can toss it on a bag or belt loop for convenience! $38 Uncommon Goods Shop Now