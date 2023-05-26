While we love spending time in the warm sun all summer, sometimes it gets a little too hot.
Cue the JisuLife mini fan, a rechargeable pocket fan you can carry with you for those extra hot days. The fan boasts up to 21 hours of cooling time on one full charge, according to its product description on Amazon, so you can use it while traveling or spending prolonged time outdoors.
When it's time, recharge your fan using a USB socket, laptop, power bank or car charger.
The fan also doubles as a flashlight, so take it with you on a summer walk, camping trip and beyond.
This particular fan is available in five colors: blue, brown, light green, pink and white, and prices vary by color.
Did we mention it's the No. 1 bestseller in Amazon's Personal Fans category? The fan has 4.6 out of 5 stars and more than 42,000 reviews.
Shop yours below!
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.