It's beginning to look a lot like summer, and as the season changes, it's the perfect time to reassess your skin care routine.
This can include everything from not only swapping in products to better protect yourself from the sun, but also finding products that can help to brighten your complexion. Who doesn't love a good glow?
In case you're not sure where to start or what to know, "Good Morning America" tapped board-certified dermatologist Dr. Rita Linkner to break down some of the ABCs and 123s of summer skin.
Consider this your go-to guide for navigating toward healthy, radiant skin this season.
ABCs of skin care
A is for vitamin A, which is also known as retinol. According to Linkner, this is a heavy-duty exfoliator that speeds up the cell turnover rate of the surface of the skin.
"This is where anti-acne and anti-aging collide," she told "GMA."
She added, "I am constantly being asked whether a patient should opt for the over the counter version, known as retinol, versus prescription strength retinoid. The easy way to remember the difference is that retinoid ends in a D, which is why you need a dermatologist to prescribe it to you. If you struggle with acne, melasma or stubborn blemishing, then a stronger retinoid is always the best choice."
Vitamin B, specifically B3, is generally labeled as niacinamide. For those prone to rosacea flushing, sallowness or poor texture, Linkner advised that niacinamide is the perfect addition to your routine to help color-correct your skin.
"Also, B3 is a precursor to NAD(p), an enzyme that's important in many cellular metabolic reactions," said Linkner. She recommends upgrading your summer routine with this potent antioxidant to reverse signs of aging that are caused by sun exposure.
Linkner also noted that unlike vitamin A, which can make sensitive skin more sensitive, niacinamide is very well-tolerated and can help to improve skin in those who are eczema-prone with its barrier-protecting powers.
Vitamin C, also known as L-ascorbic acid, works as a brightening agent that prevents melanin from being deposited in the skin.
"It’s ideal for those wanting to address a dull complexion when looking in the mirror," said Linkner.
She continued, "Most people also don't realize that vitamin C minimizes the risk of sun burns from UVB light. So, if you aren’t already using a topical vitamin C daily, today is the best day to start."
123s of skincare
Linkner pointed out that she often notices people using too many products and said there's lots of confusion surrounding the correct order of product application.
She also said that incorrect layering can lead to peeling because products aren't playing nice with one another.
"Less is more and order of operations is important," she said.
Below, check out her recommended order of application:
Step one: Starting with clean slate, Linkner advises patients to use a scrub in the summer. "Scrubs, even just used one to two times a week, physically help to exfoliate with micro particles to remove dead skin cells, but also have chemical exfoliating agents in them as well to help color correct hyperpigmentation," she said.
Step two: Apply eye cream. According to Linkner, eyelid skin has a thin texture and benefits from a delicate product to protect the area from all the other actives that touch the face.
"No need for any bells and whistles on your eye cream because this area is particularly prone to allergic reactions," she said. "The blander, the better."
Step three: Linkner shared that SPF is what's applied next in her routine except when he exercises (tinted sunscreen is used instead). "The ferrous oxide pigment that provides the tint protects the skin from melasma as well as rosacea," she said.
She recommended using one to two pumps of the sunscreen blotted across the entire face, making sure to include forehead, nose, cheeks and chin. Then, apply a photoprotective antioxidant vitamin C serum.
"Remember, sunscreens only block 55% of UVA light free radicals," Linkner said. "Vitamin C fortifies your sunscreen, and together with a proper SPF 30-50 will protect your skin from UV-induced changes like fine lines and discoloration. Combining these two steps into one aesthetically helps to create one cohesive layer on the skin's surface, which is now primed for whatever makeup you need to apply."
