Your wardrobe isn't complete without a good pair of sneakers.

"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto is rounding up all the best sneakers, from the ones best suited for running errands to those you can take on an outdoor run through your favorite trails.

Plus, Bergamotto found the sneakers with the best support, the best fit, and those that are the most versatile -- so there's no guesswork when it comes to finding the sneaker that's best for you.

Continue below to shop Bergamotto's finds!

Best sneakers for treadmill or road running

Nike Pegasus 40
Nike Pegasus 40

"One of Nike's core running sneakers, The Pegasus, launched in 1982 and has garnered rave reviews from runners for over 40 years. Both our testers felt these fit true to size and wore well on their average width feet," Bergamotto said. "Our male tester said, 'I find them to be a good combination of structure and support -- padded in the right places, which is good for my knees, feet, etc. -- but with a firm frame, so my feet always feel locked in when I’m running, which also helps it from being too pillowy. And they’re light and streamlined enough overall so they don’t feel too bulky or heavy when I’m running.' Our female tester was really impressed with the amount of bounce they provided, which is key for treadmill or road running, where you need to protect against the shock of impact."

Best fit sneakers

lululemon Blissfeel 2 Women&#39;s Running Shoe
lululemon Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoe

What impressed our tester most about this sneaker, which was designed for a woman's foot, was the way it sort of molded to her foot. Lululemon developed this based on over 1 million scans of female feet and over four years. According to our tester, it really paid off: 'This sleek sneaker was lightweight and easy to run in. They supported my high instep and really formed to the curves of my feet -- they were comfortable to wear for hours even after my run.'"

Best support sneakers

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22
Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22
Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22

The Adrenaline shoe claims to be the perfect balance of support and softness and our tester couldn't agree more! Avid runners are fans of the Brooks brand, but these are also great for beginners or mid-level runners because they really help enhance performance through support. Our tester said, 'These shoes offer a ton of support. I’m not an ultra marathoner but have run enough miles and these sneakers are fantastic. So much cushion so I never feel pain in any of my joints," Bergamotto shared.

Most versatile sneakers

HOKA Mach 5
HOKA Mach 5

"Hoka sneakers have permeated the market as the current "It" sneaker, but do they perform? The answer is yes!This Mach 5 has nearly 500 positive reviews and gives runners a great speed-to-comfort ratio. Our tester couldn't believe how lightweight they were -- she felt like she was flying! What she also loved was she could wear them to run outside for a few miles but also pair them with a pair of jeans for an easy, cool vibe."

Most comfortable sneakers

New Balance Men Fresh Foam X 880 V13 Running Shoes
New Balance Men Fresh Foam X 880 V13 Running Shoes

New Balance Women&#39;s Fresh Foam X 880v13
New Balance Women's Fresh Foam X 880v13

"With over 1000 five-star reviews on Amazon, you can't deny the comfort king of the bunch -- and it's the Fresh Foam! Our tester definitely felt like their claim of sustained comfort all around (not just on the instep) rang true and felt like they had more cushion than any other sneaker she's run in. For extra comfort, while she did say these run true to size, she recommended going up a half size if your feet tend to swell when you're running long distances."

Best sneakers for running errands

KIZIK Lima Hands-Free Sneaker
KIZIK Lima Hands-Free Sneaker

"So not all of us are runners, but we all do have to run errands. And these Hands-Free Kiziks make that tedious endeavor a total dream!" Bergamotto said. "Our tester was easily able to get them in and off of his feet without tying nary a lace. Reviewers love that they have A Rabbit Foam outsole so they feel really breathable and bouncy. It also gets high marks for having an ample toe box -- key for long days when feet start to swell and comfort is king!"

Best sizing

Skechers GO RUN MaxRoad 6
Skechers GO RUN MaxRoad 6

"Maybe it's the breathable uppers in these performance-forward sneakers that can stretch to your foot's shape for comfort and flexibility, but we also think it's the design. Our tester agreed with reviewers that the sizing on the Skechers accommodated even wide fit for a comfortable, springy fit during a long run. These are also made with arch fit removable insoles so you can sort of customize to your own arch's needs. We read lots of reviews from people with all different needs for their sneakers, from narrow heels to high arches to wide toe boxes, and these shoes more than delivered!"

Best trail runner sneakers

On Cloudvista
On Cloudvista

"When the terrain is bumpy, trail runners' go-to is On Cloud. Made with an outsole technology for cushiony landings on rough surfaces, it's the traction that scored high marks for these. Designed with Missiongrip, the traction on the sole has zigzag patterns to prevent slipping even if it rains."

