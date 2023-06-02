"One of Nike's core running sneakers, The Pegasus, launched in 1982 and has garnered rave reviews from runners for over 40 years. Both our testers felt these fit true to size and wore well on their average width feet," Bergamotto said. "Our male tester said, 'I find them to be a good combination of structure and support -- padded in the right places, which is good for my knees, feet, etc. -- but with a firm frame, so my feet always feel locked in when I’m running, which also helps it from being too pillowy. And they’re light and streamlined enough overall so they don’t feel too bulky or heavy when I’m running.' Our female tester was really impressed with the amount of bounce they provided, which is key for treadmill or road running, where you need to protect against the shock of impact."