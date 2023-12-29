Whether you have a bevy of gift cards burning a hole in your pocket or you need to fulfill missing parts of your own wish list, post-holiday sales are the perfect time to grab everything you need (or want) to start 2024 off on the right foot.

Below, we've outlined some of our favorite stores and the best deals they're offering right now. Whether it's workout equipment to help you kickstart your fitness journey, small appliances to help you cook delicious meals at home or even fun makeup to give you a wintertime confidence boost, it's all on sale and ready to help you ease into the new year.

Keep scrolling to shop!

Amazon's Winter Sale will save you money in every category and help you stick to your New Year's resolutions. For example, save 40% off Amazon brand home products to refresh your space, or save nearly half off Beats earbuds that are perfect for listening to your favorite playlist at the gym.

38% off Amazon JBL FLIP 5, Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Black, Small $79.95

$129.95 Amazon Shop Now

11% off Amazon Zober Storage Bag for 9 Ft Artificial Christmas Trees - Plastic, Waterproof - Strong Handles, Labeling Card Slot - Red $15.99

$17.99 Amazon Shop Now

33% off Amazon MOERDENG Women's Waterproof Ski Jacket $59.99

$89.99 Amazon Shop Now

33% off Amazon Beats Studio Buds - True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds $99.95

$149.95 Amazon Shop Now

45% off Amazon Amazon Fire TV 55in Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, hands-free with Alexa $299.99

$549.99 Amazon Shop Now

15% off Amazon Amazon Basics 6-Piece Fade Resistant Bath towel, Hand and Washcloth Set $28.10

$33.24 Amazon Shop Now

40% off Amazon Hisense 58-Inch Class U6HF Series ULED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (58U6HF) - QLED, 600-Nit Dolby Vision, HDR 10 plus, 240 Motion Rate, Voice Remote, Compatible with Alexa, Black $359.98

$599.99 Amazon Shop Now

34% off Amazon Brita Water Filter for Sink, Faucet Mount Water Filtration System for Tap Water with 1 Replacement Filter $24.82

$37.79 Amazon Shop Now

6% to 35% off Amazon Peloton Reversible Workout Mat | 71” x 26” with 5 mm Thickness, Premium Heavy-Duty Floor & Yoga Mat, Tear & Scratch Resistant, Black, Red $52.50 - $74.75

$56 - $116 Amazon Shop Now

Nordstrom has hundreds of new markdowns ready to scoop up as we head into 2024, including the deals below on luxury beauty, UGGs (select colors) and cozy, stylish sweaters to get through the colder months.

50% off Nordstrom Tom Ford Traceless Foundation Stick $45

$90 Nordstrom Shop Now

30% off Nordstrom Replica Winter Stroll Scented Candle $49

$70 Nordstrom Shop Now

25% off Nordstrom UGG Classic Mini II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot (Women) $120

$160 Nordstrom Shop Now

40% off Nordstrom Ribbed Balloon Sleeve Cotton Blend Sweater $41.40

$69 Nordstrom Shop Now

With rewards points worth double right now, it's time to invest in your favorite Sol de Janeiro products to get the most for your money. We recommend grabbing bundled kits for further savings, and don't forget your free sample that comes with every order!

9% off Sol de Janeiro Passport to Paradise Perfume Set $65

$72 Sol de Janeiro Shop Now

16% off Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Jet Set $30

$36 Sol de Janeiro Shop Now

Enjoy Saks Off 5th's post-Christmas sales on everything from special occasion dresses to winter accessories.

62% off Saks Off 5th Renee C. Off Shoulder Satin Tulip Dress $79.99

$215 Saks Off 5th Shop Now

50% off Saks Off 5th UGG Shearling Earmuffs $42.49

$84.99 Saks Off 5th Shop Now

50% off Saks Off 5th Faux Fur Trim Leather Gloves $49.99

$99.99 Saks Off 5th Shop Now

39% off Saks Off 5th Calvin Klein Faux Leather Straight Leg Pants $59.99

$99.50 Saks Off 5th Shop Now

40% off Saks Off 5th Hickey Freeman Stainless Steel Textured Square Cuff Links $75.60

$126 Saks Off 5th Shop Now

50% off Saks Off 5th Theory Ertil Silk-Blend Top $126.99

$255 Saks Off 5th Shop Now

Wayfair's end-of-year clearance features deals like living room seating up to 55% off, area rugs up to 60% off and bedding sets under $100. Check out some of our favorites to breathe new life into your home this year.

27% off Wayfair Journey Scalloped Edge Quilt Set $64.99

$89.99 Wayfair Shop Now

60% off Wayfair Amelianna Upholstered Side Chair $155.99

$399 Wayfair Shop Now

67% off Wayfair Milania Performance Gold/Gray/White Rug $147.99

$449 Wayfair Shop Now

66% off Wayfair Macon Etagere Bookcase $159.99

$479 Wayfair Shop Now

You can save up to $50 on select frames at Aura right now, and try code BESTGIFT to save on items like the Carver Mat seen below, their most popular Wifi-connected frame.

16% off Aura Frames Carver Mat $149

$179 Aura Frames Shop Now

16% off Aura Frames Walden 15inch HD Display $249

$299 Aura Frames Shop Now

After Christmas sales are the perfect time to stock up on next year's decorations, and there's no better way than picking up one of Home Depot's popular pre-lit trees! The viral Balsam Fir might be out of stock, but there are plenty gorgeous options left that are already half off.

50% off Home Depot 3-Piece LSanta, Deer, and Tree Holiday Yard Sculpture $49.50

$99 Home Depot Shop Now

50% off Home Depot 9 ft. Pre-Lit LED Sparkling Amelia Frosted Pine Artificial Christmas Tree with 600 Warm White Micro Fairy Lights $199.50

$399 Home Depot Shop Now

Now through Jan. 1, Crate & Barrel has fantastic deals on everything you need to get your kitchen ready for a New Year kickoff including hundreds off Le Creuset and Staub products like the ones you see here.

20% off Crate & Barrel Gather Sofa $1599

$1999 Crate & Barrel Shop Now

35% off Crate & Barrel Le Creuset Signature 7.5-Qt. Cream Enameled Cast Iron Chef Oven $299.95

$461.95 Crate & Barrel Shop Now

59% off Crate & Barrel Staub 5-Qt. White Tall Round Cocotte $149.99

$365.95 Crate & Barrel Shop Now

Macy's After Christmas sale is in full swing, with offers like 50-60% off Tommy Hilfiger women's boots and shoes, 50% off women's sweaters from Karl Lagerfeld Paris and more.

60% off Macy's Tommy Hilfiger Women's Imiera Ankle Boots $47.60

$119 Macy's Shop Now

50% off Macy's Tommy Hilfiger Women's Imizza Knee High Riding Boots $74.50

$149 Macy's Shop Now

50% off Macy's Karl Lagerfeld Paris Women's Metallic Split-Neck Sweater $44.50

$89 Macy's Shop Now

50% off Macy's Karl Lagerfeld Paris Women's Cable-Knit Mock-Neck Sweater $54.50

$109 Macy's Shop Now

27% off Macy's Kitchenaid Artisan Series Bundle 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Flex Edge Beater KSM150FE $349.99

$484.95 Macy's Shop Now

65% off Macy's International Definition 14-Pc. Self-Sharpening Cutlery Set $139.93

$400 Macy's Shop Now

Ulta is helping you invest in self-care in the New Year with offers like $3.50 off your qualifying $15 purchase, 10% off when you sign up for text alerts on the website and up to 45% off jumbo-sized haircare from popular brands like Pureology and Redken. Make sure to stock up on Clinique classics, too -- you'll receive a free gift when you spend $55 with the brand!

20% off Ulta Pureology Hydrate Shampoo 33.8oz $68

$85 Ulta Shop Now

30% off Ulta Redken All Soft Shampoo 33.8oz $34.99

$50 Ulta Shop Now

Ulta Clinique Almost Lipstick $24 Ulta Shop Now

Ulta Dramatically Different Moisturizing Face Lotion+ $32.50 Ulta Shop Now

Now through Jan. 3, you can save up to 50% off at Pandora -- perfect for filling in any gaps in your collection leftover from gifting season.

50% off Pandora Love Potion Murano Glass Heart Dangle Charm $29.99

$60 Pandora Shop Now

50% off Pandora Pandora Signature I-D Pavé Ring $34.99

$70 Pandora Shop Now

50% off Pandora Pandora Moments Limited Edition Shooting Star Charm Bangle $111.99

$225 Pandora Shop Now

You'll find plenty of new-year deals at REI when you shop now, including 25% off the Staleny Classic Vacuum French Press below, plus you can use code WINTER23 to receive 20% off one eligible full-price item.

25% off Stanley Stanley Classic Vacuum French Press - 48 fl. oz. $52.49

$70 REI Shop Now

51% off REI Patagonia Capilene Cool Trail Shirt - Women's $21.83

$45 REI Shop Now

31% off REI Vuori Sunday Performance Shorts - Men's $57.93

$84 REI Shop Now

The post-holidays season is all about staying in, enjoying the warmth of home and kicking off new habits to help you feel motivated as we head into a new year. Check out some of these fun ways to liven up your living space and improve your life on sale at Walmart.

22% off Walmart Mainstays Soft Fleece Electric Heated Throw Blanket, Gray and White Plaid $17.73

$22.76 Walmart Shop Now

22% off Walmart Athletic Works Women's French Terry Mock Neck Hoodie, Sizes XS-XXXL $10

$12.98 Walmart Shop Now

28% off Walmart Bose QuietComfort Headphones Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Earphones, Black $249

$349 Walmart Shop Now

30% off Walmart ASUS Vivobook 15.6” FHD Touch PC Laptop, Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8GB, 512GB, Win 11 Home, F515EA-WH52 $349

$499 Walmart Shop Now

38% off Walmart JYX Karaoke Machine 2 Wireless Microphones Bluetooth Pa Speaker System $99.98

$162.99 Walmart Shop Now

56% off Walmart Newest Air Fryer Large 8.5 QT, White, 8 in 1 Touch Screen, Visible Window, 1750W $69.99

$159.99 Walmart Shop Now

52% off Walmart LG Cord Zero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum - A912PM $165

$344 Walmart Shop Now

66% off Walmart Travelhouse 3 Piece Hardside Luggage Set Hardshell Expandable Lightweight Suitcase with TSA Lock Spinner Wheels 20in, 24in, 28in (Blue) $109.99

$329.99 Walmart Shop Now

LOFT's Semi-Annual sale is on! Hundreds of new markdowns have just hit the website, and you can save an extra 50% off select sale styles.

56% off LOFT Delicate Stud Earring Set $18.49

$42.95 LOFT Shop Now

63% off LOFT Velvet Modern Blazer $59.99

$165 LOFT Shop Now

67% to 68% off LOFT Satin Cowl Midi Slip Dress $20.24 - $32.49

$64.99 - $99.95 LOFT Shop Now

72% off LOFT Half Zip Sweater $20.24

$74.95 LOFT Shop Now

64% off LOFT Garden Godet Maxi Skirt $34.99

$99.95 LOFT Shop Now

Check out JCPenney's post-Christmas sales to find up to 40% off Thereabouts denim, 70% off all gold and fine sterling silver chains, Arizona Core Tees under $10 and more -- use codes NEWHOME8 and MOREGEMS for maximum savings.

72% off JCPenney St. John's Bay Womens Removable Hood Midweight Puffer Jacket $27.99

$100 JCPenney Shop Now

53% off JCPenney Thereabouts Little & Big Boys Adjustable Waist Stretch Fabric Straight Leg Jean $13.99

$30 JCPenney Shop Now

65% off JCPenney 14K Yellow Gold 1.8mm Hollow Rope Chain Necklace $196.86

$562.48 JCPenney Shop Now

53% off JCPenney Arizona Mens V-Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt $5.59

$12 JCPenney Shop Now

It's always a great time to stock up on lululemon's "We Made Too Much" offers, especially if you're ramping up your post-holidays workout routine.

33% to 60% off lululemon lululemon Align High-Rise Pant $39 - $79

$98 - $118 lululemon Shop Now

21% to 43% off lululemon Wunder Puff Cropped Vest $129 - $179

$228 - $228 lululemon Shop Now

Save up to 40% off select styles and an additional 15% percent off most items. Free shipping on all orders over $99.

40% off Abercrombie & Fitch Wool-Blend Dad Coat $130.90

$220 Abercrombie & Fitch Shop Now

49% off Abercrombie & Fitch Long-Sleeve Cotton-Blend $25.50

$50 Abercrombie & Fitch Shop Now

Treat yourself to a pick-me-up during the dreary winter months when you shop bronzers, eyeliners and more on sale at Sephora.

30% off Sephora Microsmooth Multi-Tasking Baked Face Powder Foundation $14

$20 Sephora Shop Now

20% off Sephora Danessa Myricks Beauty Dynamic Chrome Duo for Face & Eyes $24

$30 Amazon Shop Now