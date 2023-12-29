Whether you have a bevy of gift cards burning a hole in your pocket or you need to fulfill missing parts of your own wish list, post-holiday sales are the perfect time to grab everything you need (or want) to start 2024 off on the right foot.
Below, we've outlined some of our favorite stores and the best deals they're offering right now. Whether it's workout equipment to help you kickstart your fitness journey, small appliances to help you cook delicious meals at home or even fun makeup to give you a wintertime confidence boost, it's all on sale and ready to help you ease into the new year.
Keep scrolling to shop!
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Amazon
Amazon's Winter Sale will save you money in every category and help you stick to your New Year's resolutions. For example, save 40% off Amazon brand home products to refresh your space, or save nearly half off Beats earbuds that are perfect for listening to your favorite playlist at the gym.
JBL FLIP 5, Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Black, Small
- $79.95
- $129.95
- Amazon
Zober Storage Bag for 9 Ft Artificial Christmas Trees - Plastic, Waterproof - Strong Handles, Labeling Card Slot - Red
- $15.99
- $17.99
- Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 55in Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, hands-free with Alexa
- $299.99
- $549.99
- Amazon
Amazon Basics 6-Piece Fade Resistant Bath towel, Hand and Washcloth Set
- $28.10
- $33.24
- Amazon
Hisense 58-Inch Class U6HF Series ULED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (58U6HF) - QLED, 600-Nit Dolby Vision, HDR 10 plus, 240 Motion Rate, Voice Remote, Compatible with Alexa, Black
- $359.98
- $599.99
- Amazon
Brita Water Filter for Sink, Faucet Mount Water Filtration System for Tap Water with 1 Replacement Filter
- $24.82
- $37.79
- Amazon
Peloton Reversible Workout Mat | 71” x 26” with 5 mm Thickness, Premium Heavy-Duty Floor & Yoga Mat, Tear & Scratch Resistant, Black, Red
- $52.50 - $74.75
- $56 - $116
- Amazon
Nordstrom
Nordstrom has hundreds of new markdowns ready to scoop up as we head into 2024, including the deals below on luxury beauty, UGGs (select colors) and cozy, stylish sweaters to get through the colder months.
Sol de Janeiro
With rewards points worth double right now, it's time to invest in your favorite Sol de Janeiro products to get the most for your money. We recommend grabbing bundled kits for further savings, and don't forget your free sample that comes with every order!
Saks Off 5th
Enjoy Saks Off 5th's post-Christmas sales on everything from special occasion dresses to winter accessories.
Hickey Freeman Stainless Steel Textured Square Cuff Links
- $75.60
- $126
- Saks Off 5th
Wayfair
Wayfair's end-of-year clearance features deals like living room seating up to 55% off, area rugs up to 60% off and bedding sets under $100. Check out some of our favorites to breathe new life into your home this year.
Aura Frames
You can save up to $50 on select frames at Aura right now, and try code BESTGIFT to save on items like the Carver Mat seen below, their most popular Wifi-connected frame.
Home Depot
After Christmas sales are the perfect time to stock up on next year's decorations, and there's no better way than picking up one of Home Depot's popular pre-lit trees! The viral Balsam Fir might be out of stock, but there are plenty gorgeous options left that are already half off.
9 ft. Pre-Lit LED Sparkling Amelia Frosted Pine Artificial Christmas Tree with 600 Warm White Micro Fairy Lights
- $199.50
- $399
- Home Depot
Crate & Barrel
Now through Jan. 1, Crate & Barrel has fantastic deals on everything you need to get your kitchen ready for a New Year kickoff including hundreds off Le Creuset and Staub products like the ones you see here.
Le Creuset Signature 7.5-Qt. Cream Enameled Cast Iron Chef Oven
- $299.95
- $461.95
- Crate & Barrel
Macy's
Macy's After Christmas sale is in full swing, with offers like 50-60% off Tommy Hilfiger women's boots and shoes, 50% off women's sweaters from Karl Lagerfeld Paris and more.
Kitchenaid Artisan Series Bundle 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Flex Edge Beater KSM150FE
- $349.99
- $484.95
- Macy's
Ulta
Ulta is helping you invest in self-care in the New Year with offers like $3.50 off your qualifying $15 purchase, 10% off when you sign up for text alerts on the website and up to 45% off jumbo-sized haircare from popular brands like Pureology and Redken. Make sure to stock up on Clinique classics, too -- you'll receive a free gift when you spend $55 with the brand!
Pandora
Now through Jan. 3, you can save up to 50% off at Pandora -- perfect for filling in any gaps in your collection leftover from gifting season.
REI
You'll find plenty of new-year deals at REI when you shop now, including 25% off the Staleny Classic Vacuum French Press below, plus you can use code WINTER23 to receive 20% off one eligible full-price item.
Walmart
The post-holidays season is all about staying in, enjoying the warmth of home and kicking off new habits to help you feel motivated as we head into a new year. Check out some of these fun ways to liven up your living space and improve your life on sale at Walmart.
Mainstays Soft Fleece Electric Heated Throw Blanket, Gray and White Plaid
- $17.73
- $22.76
- Walmart
Athletic Works Women's French Terry Mock Neck Hoodie, Sizes XS-XXXL
- $10
- $12.98
- Walmart
Bose QuietComfort Headphones Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Earphones, Black
- $249
- $349
- Walmart
ASUS Vivobook 15.6” FHD Touch PC Laptop, Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8GB, 512GB, Win 11 Home, F515EA-WH52
- $349
- $499
- Walmart
JYX Karaoke Machine 2 Wireless Microphones Bluetooth Pa Speaker System
- $99.98
- $162.99
- Walmart
Newest Air Fryer Large 8.5 QT, White, 8 in 1 Touch Screen, Visible Window, 1750W
- $69.99
- $159.99
- Walmart
Travelhouse 3 Piece Hardside Luggage Set Hardshell Expandable Lightweight Suitcase with TSA Lock Spinner Wheels 20in, 24in, 28in (Blue)
- $109.99
- $329.99
- Walmart
Loft
LOFT's Semi-Annual sale is on! Hundreds of new markdowns have just hit the website, and you can save an extra 50% off select sale styles.
JCPenney
Check out JCPenney's post-Christmas sales to find up to 40% off Thereabouts denim, 70% off all gold and fine sterling silver chains, Arizona Core Tees under $10 and more -- use codes NEWHOME8 and MOREGEMS for maximum savings.
St. John's Bay Womens Removable Hood Midweight Puffer Jacket
- $27.99
- $100
- JCPenney
Thereabouts Little & Big Boys Adjustable Waist Stretch Fabric Straight Leg Jean
- $13.99
- $30
- JCPenney
lululemon
It's always a great time to stock up on lululemon's "We Made Too Much" offers, especially if you're ramping up your post-holidays workout routine.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Save up to 40% off select styles and an additional 15% percent off most items. Free shipping on all orders over $99.
Sephora
Treat yourself to a pick-me-up during the dreary winter months when you shop bronzers, eyeliners and more on sale at Sephora.