Looking for a sale?

During the cold month of February, a winter sale can feel like a warm welcome. With Presidents Day sales in full swing, now is the perfect time to make a home improvement or add a few new winter essentials to your wardrobe.

Below, find apparel on sale at REI, Macy's and Old Navy, among other retailers, as well as Presidents Day sales at Brooklyn Bedding, Casper, Nectar and more.

There are also deals on air fryers and Nespresso machines at Amazon, refrigerators on sale at The Home Depot, and markdowns on brands like Staub and Le Creuset at Sur La Table.

Wayfair is also leading the charge with discounts up to 70% off on everything from kitchen and living room furniture to outdoor essentials that will come in handy as temperatures start to rise.

Plus, one of the top gifts of 2023, according to a Adobe Insights Shopping report, is currently on sale; shop Beats Solo3 headphones under $150 at Walmart.

Check it all out below and be sure to check back for more sales this season!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Top deals to shop now!

20% off Wayfair Rossignol 86" Rolled Arm Sofa Bed $359.99

$449.99 Wayfair Shop Now

30% off Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress (Queen) Save up to 30% sitewide on Casper, including on mattresses, bedding, furniture and more. $2166.50

$3095 Casper Shop Now

49% off Best Buy Samsung - 28 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator $999.99

$1979.99 Best Buy Shop Now

Shop sale styles at Adidas now and use code BIGSALE to unlock up to 65% off.

30% off Adidas Ultraboost Light Running Shoes $133

$190 Adidas Shop Now

50% off adidas RACER TR23 SHOES $40

$80 adidas Shop Now

10% off Adidas Adidas Grand Court Shoes $63

$70 Adidas Shop Now

Shop Aldo's sale section right now to save 10% when you buy two or more already discounted pairs.

50% off Aldo Chetta Chelsea boot - Lug sole $49.98

$100 Aldo Shop Now

38% off Aldo Safdie Ankle strap heeled sandal - Block heel $54.98

$90 Aldo Shop Now

18% off Aldo Livy Knee-high boot - Stiletto heel $179.98

$220 Aldo Shop Now

Shop Amazon's Presidents Day sale with deals on electronics, kitchen finds, and more.

33% off Amazon UREVO Under Desk Treadmill, Walking Pad for Home/Office $199.99

$299.99 Amazon Shop Now

41% off Amazon All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet $104.99

$179.99 Amazon Shop Now

39% off Amazon Ninja DG551 Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Broil, & Dehydrate, Foodi Smart Thermometer, 2nd Generation, Black/Silver $169.95

$279.99 Amazon Shop Now

48% off Amazon Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi with Milk Frother, 4 Cups, Piano Black $127.99

$249 Amazon Shop Now

20% off Amazon Apple AirTag 4 Pack $78.99

$99 Amazon Shop Now

16% off Amazon Liquid Death Sparkling Mountain Water, 16.9 oz Tallboys (12-Pack) $15.99

$19.13 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Lesure Calming Small Dog Bed Click through to claim a 20% off coupon on this highly-rated pet bed that offers a soft, calming place for your furry friend to rest. $32.99 Amazon Shop Now

34% off Amazon Lamo Men's Moccasin Casual Shoes Discounts on these cozy slippers vary based on size, so click through to select your size and see how much you'll save. $32.94

$49.95 Amazon Shop Now

In addition to Amazon's other amazing deals, Audible is offering three months of free service when you sign up now through Feb. 21 at 11:59 PM PST. Sign up to get access to thousands of best-sellers and new releases, as well as exclusive discounts and material you won't find anywhere else.

Amazon House of Flame and Shadow: Crescent City, Book 3 This is one of thousands of titles to choose from that you'll have access to for free when you sign up for Audible now through Feb. 21, 2024 at 11:59 PM PST. $0

$14.95 Amazon Shop Now

Shop Aurate's Love Language sale through the end of Valentine's Day.

Aurate Toi et Moi Gemstone Classic Ring $260 Aurate Shop Now

Shop sale styles for a limited time at Banana Republic, like this men's wool topcoat.

45% off Banana Republic Meli Satin Tuxedo Shirt $54.97

$100 Banana Republic Shop Now

18% off Banana Republic Sendero Wool Topcoat $324.99

$400 Banana Republic Shop Now

44% off Banana Republic Lido Wide-Leg Italian Wool Pant $104.97

$190 Banana Republic Shop Now

New sale styles at Baublebar are up to 80% off, so shop now before they sell out. Free shipping over 75$!

70% off Baublebar Say It All Bracelet $10

$34 Baublebar Shop Now

77% off BaubleBar Alice Ring $10

$44 BaubleBar Shop Now

40% off Baublebar Carys Earrings $25

$42 Baublebar Shop Now

48% off Baublebar Tarot Medallion Necklace $30

$58 Baublebar Shop Now

Best Buy is currently offering deals on televisions, laptops, sound bars, speakers and more.

40% off Best Buy Ring - Video Doorbell - Satin Nickel $59.99

$99.99 Best Buy Shop Now

35% off Best Buy Samsung - Q-Series 9.1.4ch Wireless True Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Q-Symphony and Rear Speakers - Titan Black $899.99

$1399.99 Best Buy Shop Now

25% off Best Buy Insignia - 55" Class F30 Serie $259.99

$349.99 Best Buy Shop Now

Everything at brooklinen is currently 20% off, plus save up to 45% on bundles when you shop this weekend's sale.

40% off brooklinen Luxe Sateen Hardcore Sheet Bundle, Queen $253.80

$423 brooklinen Shop Now

50% off brooklinen Classic Bath Towels $32.50

$65 brooklinen Shop Now

Save 30% at Brooklyn Bedding with code PRESDAY25.

30% off Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid Mattress, Queen, Medium Firmness $932.40

$1332 Brooklyn Bedding Shop Now

30% off Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Cooling Mattress, Queen, Medium Firmness $1585.50

$2265 Brooklyn Bedding Shop Now

Save up to 50% off gear during Brooks Running's winter sale.

31% off Brooks Running Glycerin 20 $109.95

$160 Brooks Running Shop Now

CALPAK has travel duffels, backpacks, luggage and more on sale right now. Get free shipping when you spend $75 or more.

45% off Calpak Evry Starter Bundle $299

$545 Calpak Shop Now

15% off CALPAK Ambeur 2-Piece Luggage Set $395

$470 CALPAK Shop Now

Casper is celebrating President's Day early with a sale that sees all of their most popular mattresses on sale for up to 30% off.

15% off Casper Casper Original Mattress $1100.75

$1295 Casper Shop Now

30% off Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress $2166.50

$3095 Casper Shop Now

Shop sale shoes, outerwear and more at Cole Haan.

40% off Cole Haan Women's York Soft Ballet $89.95

$150 Cole Haan Shop Now

44% off Cole Haan Women's Mylah Pump $99.97

$180 Cole Haan Shop Now

30% off Cole Haan Men's Outpace Duffle $219.95

$318 Cole Haan Shop Now

Save 20-25% sitewide on "supremely soft essentials" from Cozy Earth.

20% off Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set $156

$195 Cozy Earth Shop Now

Shop new deals on winter clearance right now at Crate & Barrel.

50% off Crate & Barrel GreenPan Performance Pro Midnight Blue 7-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set $129.97

$259.95 Crate & Barrel Shop Now

27% off Crate & Barrel Cafe White Cereal Bowls, Set of 4 $15.96

$21.95 Crate & Barrel Shop Now

Buy one, get one 50% off duvet covers and inserts at ettitude.

ettitude Linen+ Duvet Cover $339 ettitude Shop Now

ettitude Signature Sateen Duvet Cover $194 ettitude Shop Now

Get up to 70% off final sale items at Everlane.

40% off Everlane The Washable Clean Silk Shirred Blouse $90

$150 Everlane Shop Now

30% off Everlane The Washable Clean Silk Short-Sleeve Square Shirt $98

$140 Everlane Shop Now

Fresh will offer 20% off all orders of $80+ from Feb. 15-19.

fresh Luminous, Resilient Skin Ritual Set $80 fresh Shop Now

Save on jackets, shirts, dresses and more at Gap, including an extra 50% off sale and up to half off regular price jeans, tees and more.

49% off Gap High Rise 90s Loose Vegan Leather Cargo Pants $44.99

$89.95 Gap Shop Now

10% off Gap Belted Denim Shirt Jacket $97

$108 Gap Shop Now

Get 10% off when you buy a Compressive or FLOAT bra and bottom at Girlfriend Collective.

10% off Girlfriend Collective The Mia High Neck Bra 2-Pack $82.80

$92 Girlfriend Collective Shop Now

Find savings on closet organizers, washers and dryers, refrigerators and more at The Home Depot.

23% off The Home Depot Koolmore 30 in. 18.5 cu. ft. Stainless Steel French Door Refrigerator $1350

$1770 The Home Depot Shop Now

32% off The Home Depot GE Profile 24 in Smart Built-In Top Control Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel Dishwasher w/Stainless Tub, 3rd Rack, 39 dBA $1048

$1549 The Home Depot Shop Now

Score on leggings, jackets, hoodies and more at lululemon.

21% to 53% off lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets 25" $59 - $109

$128 - $138 lululemon Shop Now

lululemon Wunder Puff Cropped Jacket $169

$278 - $278 lululemon Shop Now

Restock your home, closet and more with Macy's newly marked-down clearance items. Make sure to use code REFRESH for an additional 10% to 15% off clearance items, and click through to check out their Star Money Bonus Days event that ends Monday, Feb. 19.

60% off Macy's Coach Badge Jacquard Dalton 31 Shoulder Bag $157.93

$395 Macy's Shop Now

65% off Macy's Delsey Chatelet Air 2.0 Beauty Case $101.99

$299 Macy's Shop Now

54% off Macy's Posturepedic Silver Pine 15" Medium Euro Top Mattress Set- Queen Split $946.80

$2094 Macy's Shop Now

Nectar's Presidents Day sale is going on now! Shop up to 40% off mattresses.

40% off Nectar The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress, Queen $659

$1099 Nectar Shop Now

Find new markdowns on brands like Tory Burch, Bernardo and more at Nordstrom and save up to 50% off during their winter sale.

20% off Nordstrom On Cloudswift Running Shoe $112

$140 Nordstrom Shop Now

39% off Nordstrom Tory Burch Hank Sneaker $142.80

$238 Nordstrom Shop Now

Nordstrom Bernardo Hooded Water Resistant Puffer Jacket, Desert Rose $70.97 - $99.99

$180 Nordstrom Shop Now

Save on nearly everything on Old Navy's website right now thanks to 30% off at checkout for regular-priced items, or browse clearance items for rock-bottom pricing.

25% off Old Navy Sleeveless Wide-Leg Jumpsuit for Women $29.99

$39.99 Old Navy Shop Now

60% off Old Navy Seamless Cropped Performance Top for Women $12.99

$32.99 Old Navy Shop Now

Shop up to 50% off new snow markdowns plus clothing and gear at REI.

51% off REI The North Face Heritage Patch Crew Sweatshirt $31.83

$65 REI Shop Now

30% off REI REI Co-op Norseland Insulated Parka 2.0 - Women's $138.93

$199 REI Shop Now

Use code PRES24 at Ruggable to save at Ruggable right now. Select styles are 15% to 20% off, including the top seller below.

Ruggable Alessia Royal Red Rug $339 Ruggable Shop Now

To learn about the best way to determine which mattress works for your sleep habits, make sure to read our expert-informed guide on selecting the best model! Right now, you can save up to $600 with Saatva's Early Bird Presidents Day sale.

15% off Saatva Saatva Classic Mattress $1695

$1995 Saatva Shop Now

Saatva Saatva Dog Bed $395 Saatva Shop Now

Shop now at Samsung to save thousands when you buy bundles such as the Dream Kitchen Bundle below.

29% off Samsung 3-door Family Hub Refrigerator + Slide-in Electric Range with Wi-Fi + StormWash Dishwasher + Microwave in Black Stainless $4311

$6136 Samsung Shop Now

Right now, you can use code EARNEXTRA when you shop at Sephora to get 500 rewards points on purchases over $75, which equals $10 a future purchase. Select makeup, haircare and skincare is also up to 50% or more off.

50% off Sephora Ultimate Gel Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil $6.50

$13 Sephora Shop Now

72% off Sephora Golden Hour Highlighter Duo $5

$18 Sephora Shop Now

Right now, check out Rifle Paper Co.'s sale section to catch up on your 2024 stationery needs including journals, planners, calendars and plenty more. You'll save an extra 30% off already discounted items plus 20% off nearly everything else. And don't forget to check out their non-paper essentials, too -- take a look at the bangle below to get a feel for all the beautiful gifts to be found!

19% off Rifle Paper Co. Roses Stationery Set $17.60

$22 Rifle Paper Co. Shop Now

37% off Rifle Paper Co. Skinny Cuff $22.68

$36 Rifle Paper Co. Shop Now

65% off Rifle Paper Co. 2024 Desk Calendar $6.30

$18 Rifle Paper Co. Shop Now

44% off Rifle Paper Co. Spiral Notebook $10.08

$18 Rifle Paper Co. Shop Now

Samsonite is offering 25% off their best-selling luggage, and right now you can save an additional 15% at checkout when you use code EXTRA15.

31% off Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-on Spinner $129.99

$189.99 Samsonite Shop Now

25% off Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner $209.99

$279.99 Samsonite Shop Now

Prepare for peak travel season by browsing Steamline's gorgeous bags and vintage-inspired luggage, including these current sale pieces.

40% off Steamline The Soprano Red Mini $195

$325 Steamline Shop Now

40% off Steamline The Soprano Red Stowaway $564

$940 Steamline Shop Now

Save on brands like Le Creuset at Sur la Table now, and use code SAVE20 for a President's Day discount on regular-priced items.

14% off Sur la Table Viking Acacia Wood Cutting Board With Juice Groove $59.95

$70 Sur la Table Shop Now

28% off Sur la Table Porcelain Pasta Bowl, 10" $9.96

$14 Sur la Table Shop Now

71% off Sur La Table Staub Deep Dutch Oven, 5 Qt $149.96

$529 Sur La Table Shop Now

35% off Sur La Table Le Creuset Signature Chef’s Oven, 7.5 Qt. $299.96

$461.95 Sur La Table Shop Now

From Feb.15-19, take an extra 30% off sale styles at Vince Camuto with code EXTRA30. Until then, shop markdowns up to 50% off.

30% off Vince Camuto Sangeti Boot $159.99

$229 Vince Camuto Shop Now

Vuori

Shop leggings, sports bras and more on sale at Vuori -- prices just dropped even more in time for President's Day!

40% off Vuori Evolve Legging $70

$118 Vuori Shop Now

40% off Vuori Daily Legging $53

$89 Vuori Shop Now

20% off Vuori Lux Rib Half Zip $78

$98 Vuori Shop Now

There are so many deals happening at Walmart right now! Save on tech, vacuums, gaming systems and more.

27% off Walmart Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Apple W1 Headphone Chip - Black $129.95

$179 Walmart Shop Now

30% off Walmart Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation) $89.99

$129 Walmart Shop Now

46% off Walmart Tineco LiteVak by Tineco Cordless Stick Vacuum $64

$119 Walmart Shop Now

27% off Walmart BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner 3369 $89

$123.59 Walmart Shop Now

10% off Walmart Xbox Series X Video Game Console, Black $447.59

$499 Walmart Shop Now

Wayfair is currently offering up to 70% off kitchen and dining furniture, outdoor furniture, area rugs and much more. They're calling it their "best deals since Black Friday," which is music to our ears.

38% off Wayfair Wavy Manufactured Wood Wavy Full Length Mirror $205.99

$334.99 Wayfair Shop Now

56% off Wayfair Koray 65.5" Acacia Outdoor Patio Daybed $232.99

$529.99 Wayfair Shop Now

Shop up to 40% off select styles at Wrangler now.

28% off Wrangler Women's Wrangler Retro Premium High Rise Trouser Jean in Blair $49.97

$69.99 Wrangler Shop Now