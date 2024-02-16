Presidents Day sales to shop now: Refresh your home, closet and more with deals on your favorite brands
Looking for a sale?
During the cold month of February, a winter sale can feel like a warm welcome. With Presidents Day sales in full swing, now is the perfect time to make a home improvement or add a few new winter essentials to your wardrobe.
Below, find apparel on sale at REI, Macy's and Old Navy, among other retailers, as well as Presidents Day sales at Brooklyn Bedding, Casper, Nectar and more.
There are also deals on air fryers and Nespresso machines at Amazon, refrigerators on sale at The Home Depot, and markdowns on brands like Staub and Le Creuset at Sur La Table.
Wayfair is also leading the charge with discounts up to 70% off on everything from kitchen and living room furniture to outdoor essentials that will come in handy as temperatures start to rise.
Plus, one of the top gifts of 2023, according to a Adobe Insights Shopping report, is currently on sale; shop Beats Solo3 headphones under $150 at Walmart.
Check it all out below and be sure to check back for more sales this season!
Top deals to shop now!
Wave Hybrid Mattress (Queen)
Save up to 30% sitewide on Casper, including on mattresses, bedding, furniture and more.
- $2166.50
- $3095
- Casper
Adidas
Shop sale styles at Adidas now and use code BIGSALE to unlock up to 65% off.
Aldo
Shop Aldo's sale section right now to save 10% when you buy two or more already discounted pairs.
Amazon
Shop Amazon's Presidents Day sale with deals on electronics, kitchen finds, and more.
Ninja DG551 Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Broil, & Dehydrate, Foodi Smart Thermometer, 2nd Generation, Black/Silver
- $169.95
- $279.99
- Amazon
Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi with Milk Frother, 4 Cups, Piano Black
- $127.99
- $249
- Amazon
Liquid Death Sparkling Mountain Water, 16.9 oz Tallboys (12-Pack)
- $15.99
- $19.13
- Amazon
Lesure Calming Small Dog Bed
Click through to claim a 20% off coupon on this highly-rated pet bed that offers a soft, calming place for your furry friend to rest.
- $32.99
- Amazon
Lamo Men's Moccasin Casual Shoes
Discounts on these cozy slippers vary based on size, so click through to select your size and see how much you'll save.
- $32.94
- $49.95
- Amazon
Audible
In addition to Amazon's other amazing deals, Audible is offering three months of free service when you sign up now through Feb. 21 at 11:59 PM PST. Sign up to get access to thousands of best-sellers and new releases, as well as exclusive discounts and material you won't find anywhere else.
House of Flame and Shadow: Crescent City, Book 3
This is one of thousands of titles to choose from that you'll have access to for free when you sign up for Audible now through Feb. 21, 2024 at 11:59 PM PST.
- $0
- $14.95
- Amazon
Aurate
Shop Aurate's Love Language sale through the end of Valentine's Day.
Banana Republic
Shop sale styles for a limited time at Banana Republic, like this men's wool topcoat.
BaubleBar
New sale styles at Baublebar are up to 80% off, so shop now before they sell out. Free shipping over 75$!
Best Buy
Best Buy is currently offering deals on televisions, laptops, sound bars, speakers and more.
Samsung - Q-Series 9.1.4ch Wireless True Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Q-Symphony and Rear Speakers - Titan Black
- $899.99
- $1399.99
- Best Buy
brooklinen
Everything at brooklinen is currently 20% off, plus save up to 45% on bundles when you shop this weekend's sale.
Brooklyn Bedding
Save 30% at Brooklyn Bedding with code PRESDAY25.
Signature Hybrid Mattress, Queen, Medium Firmness
- $932.40
- $1332
- Brooklyn Bedding
Aurora Luxe Cooling Mattress, Queen, Medium Firmness
- $1585.50
- $2265
- Brooklyn Bedding
Brooks Running
Save up to 50% off gear during Brooks Running's winter sale.
CALPAK
CALPAK has travel duffels, backpacks, luggage and more on sale right now. Get free shipping when you spend $75 or more.
Casper
Casper is celebrating President's Day early with a sale that sees all of their most popular mattresses on sale for up to 30% off.
Cole Haan
Shop sale shoes, outerwear and more at Cole Haan.
Cozy Earth
Save 20-25% sitewide on "supremely soft essentials" from Cozy Earth.
Crate & Barrel
Shop new deals on winter clearance right now at Crate & Barrel.
GreenPan Performance Pro Midnight Blue 7-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
- $129.97
- $259.95
- Crate & Barrel
Ettitude
Buy one, get one 50% off duvet covers and inserts at ettitude.
Everlane
Get up to 70% off final sale items at Everlane.
fresh
Fresh will offer 20% off all orders of $80+ from Feb. 15-19.
Gap
Save on jackets, shirts, dresses and more at Gap, including an extra 50% off sale and up to half off regular price jeans, tees and more.
Girlfriend Collective
Get 10% off when you buy a Compressive or FLOAT bra and bottom at Girlfriend Collective.
The Home Depot
Find savings on closet organizers, washers and dryers, refrigerators and more at The Home Depot.
Koolmore 30 in. 18.5 cu. ft. Stainless Steel French Door Refrigerator
- $1350
- $1770
- The Home Depot
GE Profile 24 in Smart Built-In Top Control Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel Dishwasher w/Stainless Tub, 3rd Rack, 39 dBA
- $1048
- $1549
- The Home Depot
lululemon
Score on leggings, jackets, hoodies and more at lululemon.
Macy's
Restock your home, closet and more with Macy's newly marked-down clearance items. Make sure to use code REFRESH for an additional 10% to 15% off clearance items, and click through to check out their Star Money Bonus Days event that ends Monday, Feb. 19.
Posturepedic Silver Pine 15" Medium Euro Top Mattress Set- Queen Split
- $946.80
- $2094
- Macy's
Nectar
Nectar's Presidents Day sale is going on now! Shop up to 40% off mattresses.
Nordstrom
Find new markdowns on brands like Tory Burch, Bernardo and more at Nordstrom and save up to 50% off during their winter sale.
Bernardo Hooded Water Resistant Puffer Jacket, Desert Rose
- $70.97 - $99.99
- $180
- Nordstrom
Old Navy
Save on nearly everything on Old Navy's website right now thanks to 30% off at checkout for regular-priced items, or browse clearance items for rock-bottom pricing.
REI
Shop up to 50% off new snow markdowns plus clothing and gear at REI.
>Ruggable
Use code PRES24 at Ruggable to save at Ruggable right now. Select styles are 15% to 20% off, including the top seller below.
Saatva
To learn about the best way to determine which mattress works for your sleep habits, make sure to read our expert-informed guide on selecting the best model! Right now, you can save up to $600 with Saatva's Early Bird Presidents Day sale.
Rifle Paper Co.
>Samsung
Shop now at Samsung to save thousands when you buy bundles such as the Dream Kitchen Bundle below.
3-door Family Hub Refrigerator + Slide-in Electric Range with Wi-Fi + StormWash Dishwasher + Microwave in Black Stainless
- $4311
- $6136
- Samsung
Sephora
Right now, you can use code EARNEXTRA when you shop at Sephora to get 500 rewards points on purchases over $75, which equals $10 a future purchase. Select makeup, haircare and skincare is also up to 50% or more off.
Right now, check out Rifle Paper Co.'s sale section to catch up on your 2024 stationery needs including journals, planners, calendars and plenty more. You'll save an extra 30% off already discounted items plus 20% off nearly everything else. And don't forget to check out their non-paper essentials, too -- take a look at the bangle below to get a feel for all the beautiful gifts to be found!
Samsonite
Samsonite is offering 25% off their best-selling luggage, and right now you can save an additional 15% at checkout when you use code EXTRA15.
Steamline
Prepare for peak travel season by browsing Steamline's gorgeous bags and vintage-inspired luggage, including these current sale pieces.
Sur La Table
Save on brands like Le Creuset at Sur la Table now, and use code SAVE20 for a President's Day discount on regular-priced items.
Vince Camuto
From Feb.15-19, take an extra 30% off sale styles at Vince Camuto with code EXTRA30. Until then, shop markdowns up to 50% off.
Vuori
Shop leggings, sports bras and more on sale at Vuori -- prices just dropped even more in time for President's Day!
Walmart
There are so many deals happening at Walmart right now! Save on tech, vacuums, gaming systems and more.
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Apple W1 Headphone Chip - Black
- $129.95
- $179
- Walmart
Wayfair
Wayfair is currently offering up to 70% off kitchen and dining furniture, outdoor furniture, area rugs and much more. They're calling it their "best deals since Black Friday," which is music to our ears.
Wrangler
Shop up to 40% off select styles at Wrangler now.
Women's Wrangler Retro Premium High Rise Trouser Jean in Blair
- $49.97
- $69.99
- Wrangler