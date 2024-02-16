Presidents Day sales can offer a fun escape from the winter doldrums, but they also offer the opportunity to get a head start on a spring home refresh thanks to deals on furniture, rugs, home decor and more.
To help you narrow down the options on your hunt for the perfect new piece, we've done some of the shopping for you.
If you want to elevate the look of your dining room without breaking the bank, check out the steeply discounted yet stylish gold bar cart below. Maybe you're looking for a new mattress and want one that experts say alleviates back pain -- we have that, too.
Rugs, mirrors and other home accents also made our list, as they can add fresh energy to your home as we wait for the return of the warm, sunny days ahead.
Regardless of your needs or wants, keep scrolling to get inspired by these Presidents Day sale offerings!
Furniture
Furinno Luder Bookcase / Book / Storage , 3-Tier, White
This top-selling bookcase has sold more than 85,000 units on Amazon and is perfect for the bedroom, dorms or any small space that could use organizational help.
Yeran Velvet 52 in. Tan 2-Seats Loveseat with Flower Shaped Back Design
Bopp Upholstered Armchair
Bring a pop of color into your home with this bright, cozy armchair that's great for reading or adding guest seating to your living room.
Yukon 80" Black-Brown Live Edge Wood Dining Table
Wells Tufted Leather Swivel Armchair
Rugs
Alessia Royal Red Rug
Click through and use code PRES24 to save 20% on this particular rug, as well as 15% to 20% off sitewide.
Ophanie Machine Washable Upgrade 4x6 Rugs for Bedroom, Grey, Fluffy Shaggy Soft Area Rug
Mattresses
NapQueen 6 Inch Innerspring Twin-XL Size Medium Firm Support Relief Mattress, Bed in a Box
Home accessories & decor
Catherine Martin Starry Night Marble Bar Board
Sale items at Anthropologie are an additional 40% off at checkout, so click through and add to your cart to see even steeper discounts on beautiful items like this bar board.
Georgine Mantle Mirror
This is another that will actually cost 40% less than the discount you see here -- don't wait to add this one to your cart!
House of Marley Stir It Up Wireless Turntable: Vinyl Record Player with Wireless Bluetooth Connectivity, 2 Speed Belt, Built-in Pre-Amp, and Sustainable Materials
Maeve by Anthropologie Floral Jasmine Blossom Ceramic Candle
With an additional 40% discount once you add this candle to your cart, it's a good idea to grab a few so you can always have a lovely housewarming or birthday gift on hand.
Sparkling Rose Scent Collection
Save an additional 20% on Pottery Barn's clearnace items when you use code EXTRA.
Brightech Eden 58 in. Havana Brown Traditional 1-Light 3-Way Dimming LED Floor Lamp with Beige Fabric Drum Shade
