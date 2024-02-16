Presidents Day sales can offer a fun escape from the winter doldrums, but they also offer the opportunity to get a head start on a spring home refresh thanks to deals on furniture, rugs, home decor and more.

To help you narrow down the options on your hunt for the perfect new piece, we've done some of the shopping for you.

If you want to elevate the look of your dining room without breaking the bank, check out the steeply discounted yet stylish gold bar cart below. Maybe you're looking for a new mattress and want one that experts say alleviates back pain -- we have that, too.

Rugs, mirrors and other home accents also made our list, as they can add fresh energy to your home as we wait for the return of the warm, sunny days ahead.

Regardless of your needs or wants, keep scrolling to get inspired by these Presidents Day sale offerings!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Furniture

69% off Amazon Furinno Luder Bookcase / Book / Storage , 3-Tier, White This top-selling bookcase has sold more than 85,000 units on Amazon and is perfect for the bedroom, dorms or any small space that could use organizational help. $21.65

$69.99 Amazon Shop Now

52% off Wayfair Miranda Bar Cart $159.99

$339 Wayfair Shop Now

33% off Home Depot Yeran Velvet 52 in. Tan 2-Seats Loveseat with Flower Shaped Back Design $358.04

$537.94 Home Depot Shop Now

25% off Home Depot StyleWell Dorley Farmhouse Black Metal Queen Bed $299.25

$399 Home Depot Shop Now

27% off Wayfair Bopp Upholstered Armchair Bring a pop of color into your home with this bright, cozy armchair that's great for reading or adding guest seating to your living room. $86.99

$119.99 Wayfair Shop Now

30% off Pottery Barn Shay Woven Upholstered Accent Chair $314

$449 Pottery Barn Shop Now

22% off Amazon Devoko Patio Porch Furniture Sets 3 Pieces $104.99

$134.99 Amazon Shop Now

27% off Crate & Barrel Yukon 80" Black-Brown Live Edge Wood Dining Table $1230

$1699 Crate & Barrel Shop Now

22% off Urban Outfitters Camila Velvet Sofa $1399

$1799 Urban Outfitters Shop Now

9% to 13% off Pottery Barn Wells Tufted Leather Swivel Armchair $1299 - $1899

$1499 - $2099 Pottery Barn Shop Now

19% off West Elm Mid-Century Bathroom Pharmacy Cabinet - Acorn $599.20

$749 West Elm Shop Now

50% off Wayfair Neptune Upholstered Ottoman $134.99

$273 Wayfair Shop Now

Rugs

Ruggable Alessia Royal Red Rug Click through and use code PRES24 to save 20% on this particular rug, as well as 15% to 20% off sitewide. $339 Ruggable Shop Now

42% off Wayfair Rivero Machine Woven Performance Rug $219.99

$379.99 Wayfair Shop Now

36% off Amazon Keeko Premium Fluffy Pink Area Rug Cute Shag Carpet $18.99

$29.99 Amazon Shop Now

67% off Wayfair Devin Rug $135.99

$420 Wayfair Shop Now

28% off Amazon Ophanie Machine Washable Upgrade 4x6 Rugs for Bedroom, Grey, Fluffy Shaggy Soft Area Rug $24.99

$34.99 Amazon Shop Now

Mattresses

40% off Nectar The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress, Queen $659

$1099 Nectar Shop Now

8% off Saatva Solaire Adjustable Firmness Mattress, Queen $4095

$4495 Saatva Shop Now

47% off Amazon NapQueen 6 Inch Innerspring Twin-XL Size Medium Firm Support Relief Mattress, Bed in a Box $84

$159 Amazon Shop Now

Home accessories & decor

37% off Anthropologie Catherine Martin Starry Night Marble Bar Board Sale items at Anthropologie are an additional 40% off at checkout, so click through and add to your cart to see even steeper discounts on beautiful items like this bar board. $54.95

$88 Anthropologie Shop Now

29% off Anthropologie Georgine Mantle Mirror This is another that will actually cost 40% less than the discount you see here -- don't wait to add this one to your cart! $489.95

$698 Anthropologie Shop Now

14% off Amazon Kitchen Mama Auto Electric Can Opener $29.99

$35 Amazon Shop Now

20% off Amazon House of Marley Stir It Up Wireless Turntable: Vinyl Record Player with Wireless Bluetooth Connectivity, 2 Speed Belt, Built-in Pre-Amp, and Sustainable Materials $199.99

$249.99 Amazon Shop Now

20% off Crate & Barrel Lachlin Brass Table Lamp $199.20

$249 Crate & Barrel Shop Now

34% off Anthropologie Maeve by Anthropologie Floral Jasmine Blossom Ceramic Candle With an additional 40% discount once you add this candle to your cart, it's a good idea to grab a few so you can always have a lovely housewarming or birthday gift on hand. $24.95

$38 Anthropologie Shop Now

40% off Pottery Barn Dream Faux Fur Throw Blanket $77

$129 Pottery Barn Shop Now

51% off Pottery Barn Sparkling Rose Scent Collection Save an additional 20% on Pottery Barn's clearnace items when you use code EXTRA. $23.99

$49.50 Pottery Barn Shop Now