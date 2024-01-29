Super Bowl 58 is right around the corner, and you might be planning a get-together to watch the big game.
Whether you'll be cheering on Kansas City or San Francisco, you're likely making a list of all the things you need to throw an epic viewing party on Feb. 11.
In addition to delicious trays of nachos, wings or sliders, a solid TV set up and sound system are must-haves to stay involved in all the on-field action.
We're rounding up the 11 best deals on TVs, surround sound systems and more happening right now ahead of the big weekend. Check them out below!
TVs and projectors
AuKing Projector, 2024 Upgraded Mini Projector, Full HD 1080P Home Theater Video Projector
- $57.98
- $99.99
- Amazon
Streaming devices
Sound systems
Sony - XG300 Portable Waterproof and Dustproof Bluetooth Speaker - Black
- $199.99
- $349.99
- Best Buy