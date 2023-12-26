Taylor Swift is in her festive style era this season.

The superstar was spotted on Christmas Day at the Kansas City Chiefs home game against the Las Vegas Raiders, wearing a red cable-knit sweater and a black plaid skirt, and her signature red lipstick.

She topped off the look with a Santa hat featuring a red number 87 on the trim – which is boyfriend and Chiefs Super Bowl-champion tight end Travis Kelce’s jersey number.

Taylor Swift is seen in a suite before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders, Dec. 25, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Swift enjoyed the game – which the Chiefs lost, 14-20 – in a cozy suite along with Kelce's friends and family.

The week before, Swift wore a knit beanie with the number 87 stitched into it as the Chiefs beat the New England Patriots 27-17. She's also been spotted wearing Chiefs-branded jackets and sweatshirts at previous games.

Taylor Swift is seen in a suite before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders, Dec. 25, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. Ed Zurga/AP

In November, Kelce opened up about his mostly private relationship with Swift, telling WSJ Magazine, "I've never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them."

He continued, "But at the same time, I'm not running away from any of it… The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she's just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that, I better not be the one acting all strange."

