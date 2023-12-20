Mariah Carey is making a strong case for breaking out your winter whites this season.

The music icon was spotted recently in Aspen, Colorado, wearing an all-white ensemble that included a fitted top, peplum skirt, opaque tights and folded chunky knee-high boots.

She topped the look off with a cropped Prada puffer jacket, a tennis necklace and white-rimmed sunglasses.

Carey kept her hair up and away in a high ponytail.

Mariah Carey in Aspen on Dec. 19, 2023. SplashNews.com

The "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer's white monochromatic moment comes just days after she was spotted in a starkly contrasting look.

Carey was seen in midtown Manhattan over the weekend wearing all black ensemble that included a cropped fur jacket, leather pants and dark shades.

Carey recently wrapped up her popular Merry Christmas One and All! tour with her last show filmed at Madison Square Garden. Surprise guests throughout the tour included Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande.

The five-time Grammy winner recently sat down with ABC News' Juju Chang to discuss the legacy of her famous "All I want for Christmas Is You" song, saying, "My goal was to do something timeless, so it didn't feel like the '90s, which is when I wrote it."

The song debuted in 1994, and has since become a holiday classic.