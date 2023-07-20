Mariah Carey isn't like a regular mom -- she's a cool mom.
The Grammy winner shared a video to her TikTok page in which she and her twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, dance along to her 2008 hit "Touch My Body" off her "E=MC²" album.
As the clip begins, Carey is seen in an all-denim look getting glammed up before everybody starts dancing and she starts lip-syncing along to the tune.
Though she starts in the background, the songstress eventually makes her way to the forefront and grooves along with her kiddos to the beat.
"Why not?" she captioned the video. "Jumping on the trend of my own song lol #touchmybody."
Carey, who shares Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon, recently celebrated the twins' 12th birthday.
"Happy birthday to my favorite people on the planet!!!" the "Fantasy" singer wrote in an Instagram post shared on April 30. "I thank God for you every day!"