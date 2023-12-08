Ariana Grande is officially making something new in the studio -- and her "Wicked" co-star is seemingly offering a tease of what we can expect.

Grande posted photos and video to Instagram on Thursday that show her hard at work in a recording studio.

Fans jumped into the comments to share their excitement, and Cynthia Erivo, who's playing Elphaba to Ariana's Glinda in the upcoming "Wicked" films, chimed in.

"Love you sweetheart, no one is ready, I'm so freaking proud of you!!" Erivo wrote. "This project is so freaking special!!!"

It's not clear if this "project" is an album or something else, but it could be the first solo new music from Grande since she released "POV," from her 2020 album "Positions," in 2021.

Grande's mother, Joan, added, "love love love," while rapper Ty Dolla $ign wrote, "She backkkk."

Victoria Monét, the Grammy-nominated artist with whom Ari co-wrote most of her album "thank u, next," wrote, "She's HOME!!!"

Or, as a fan put it, "She's about to save pop."