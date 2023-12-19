Rihanna's style is always on point, and her latest look is no different.

The singer pulled up to the FENTY X PUMA Creeper Phatty sneaker launch party Monday wearing a hard-to-miss furry purple jacket, a graphic white lace-trimmed shirt, gold chain belts, baggy jeans, and the latest launched sneakers.

Further adding to the look, she wore vibrant purple eyeshadow and a beautiful updo hairstyle.

Rihanna attends the Fenty x Puma sneaker launch party at NeueHouse, Dec. 18, 2023, in Los Angeles. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Los Angeles-based party was located at NeueHouse, with notable attendees that included Rihanna's partner rapper A$AP Rocky, Evan Ross, Slick Woods and more.

The long-awaited creeper-style sneaker, originally launched in 2015, has been a Puma fan favorite, and now it's back in a "bigger, bolder and phatter than ever," style according to the brand.

The Creeper Phatty now has an oversized look with a thicker gum sole and brighter colorways: blue and yellow, black and white, and pink and purple.

"We took our OG Creeper and made it bigger and badder," Rihanna said in a statement. "When designing the Creeper Phatty we wanted to reinvent the OG Creeper that was loved by so many. It's a classic silhouette that has been missed, so its return had to be bigger."

The latest Puma drop was released at the end of November and comes in sizes for adults and kids.