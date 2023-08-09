Rihanna appears with her son RZA in a new campaign for her Savage X Fenty maternity capsule collection.
In the campaign images, the award-winning singer smiles with her child, whom she welcomed in May 2022, while wearing the Savage X Cotton Maternity Bralette in black caviar.
"The new maternity capsule is about bringing that confidence and comfort to moms at every stage of their journeys," Rihanna shared in a statement.
She added, "I want to remind people that you can still channel sexiness and feel-good while being a parent."
According to the brand, the bras in the collection were designed with "one-hand functionality for moms doing it all."
The collection features styles that include a full nursing sling with a neckline-to-underarm opening, bralettes with adjustable front-facing straps and back closure's with a fourth row, and a set of nursing clasps that the brand says "easily click into place."
Rihanna is currently expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky. She announced the news while performing at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in February.