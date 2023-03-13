When it comes to pregnancy fashion, Rihanna knows how to rock it well.

The "Lift Me Up" singer was photographed backstage at the 95th Academy Awards alongside A$AP Rocky wearing a beautiful belly-bearing mint green ensemble.

Dressed in custom Bottega Veneta, her look featured a monochromatic skirt and fur-textured cropped wrap top that draped over and around her arms down to the floor.

Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images ASAP Rocky and Rihanna backstage at the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif.

The look was complete with matching gloves and strappy sandals along with jewelry from Briony Raymond.

A$AP Rocky opted for a white and black tuxedo jacket, black pants and shoes.

Rihanna unveiled during her 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance that she was pregnant. This will be her second child with A$AP Rocky.

Prior to Rihanna's mint green backstage Oscars look, she performed during the show wearing a sparkling look by Maison Margiela that she paired with black leather gloves and DeBeers jewelry.

Rihanna had another captivating look for the champagne carpet.