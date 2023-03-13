While there were plenty of big wins and emotional performances presented during the telecast at the 95th Oscars, the fun extended behind the scenes as well.
Backstage at the 2023 Oscars, many winners' emotional reactions were snapped immediately following their acceptance speeches and while celebrating their victories together.
Stars were also captured hitting the Governors Ball following the awards show, where they got their Oscar statuettes engraved. Many hilarious interactions with winners, presenters, performers and more were also captured amid the chaos of the show.
Check out some of the best moments below from Hollywood's biggest night.
WATCH: Ke Huy Quan surprises fellow Oscar winner Brendan Fraser backstage