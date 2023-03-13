While there were plenty of big wins and emotional performances presented during the telecast at the 95th Oscars, the fun extended behind the scenes as well.

Backstage at the 2023 Oscars, many winners' emotional reactions were snapped immediately following their acceptance speeches and while celebrating their victories together.

Stars were also captured hitting the Governors Ball following the awards show, where they got their Oscar statuettes engraved. Many hilarious interactions with winners, presenters, performers and more were also captured amid the chaos of the show.

Check out some of the best moments below from Hollywood's biggest night.

PHOTO: Winners of the Best Director award, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, backstage at the 95th Academy Awards, Mar. 12, 2023, in Hollywood.
Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag
Winners of the Best Director award, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, backstage at the 95th Academy Awards, Mar. 12, 2023, in Hollywood.
PHOTO: Best Adapted Screenplay winner for "Women Talking," Sarah Polley stands with presenters Florence Pugh, and Andrew Garfield backstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards, Mar. 12, 2023, in Hollywood.
Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images
Best Adapted Screenplay winner for "Women Talking," Sarah Polley stands with presenters Florence Pugh, and Andrew Garfield backstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards, Mar. 12, 2023, in Hollywood.
PHOTO: Elizabeth Olsen and Pedro Pascal backstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on Mar. 12, 2023, in Hollywood.
Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images
Elizabeth Olsen and Pedro Pascal backstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on Mar. 12, 2023, in Hollywood.
PHOTO: Andie MacDowell and Hugh Grant backstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on Mar. 12, 2023 in Hollywood.
Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images
Andie MacDowell and Hugh Grant backstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on Mar. 12, 2023 in Hollywood.
PHOTO: Janelle Monae and Kate Hudson backstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards, Mar. 12, 2023, in Hollywood.
Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images
Janelle Monae and Kate Hudson backstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards, Mar. 12, 2023, in Hollywood.
PHOTO: Salma Hayek and Antonio Banderas backstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards Mar. 12, 2023, in Hollywood.
Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images
Salma Hayek and Antonio Banderas backstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards Mar. 12, 2023, in Hollywood.
PHOTO: Jamie Lee Curtis, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," gets her statuette engraved at the Academy Awards Governors Ball, Mar. 12, 2023, in Hollywood.
John Locher/Invision/AP
Jamie Lee Curtis, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," gets her statuette engraved at the Academy Awards Governors Ball, Mar. 12, 2023, in Hollywood.
PHOTO: Oscar winners Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Yeoh watch backstage as Brendan Fraser poses with his Oscar in the photo room at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 12, 2023.
Mike Blake/Reuters
Oscar winners Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Yeoh look around a corner as Brendan Fraser poses with his Oscar in the photo room at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 12, 2023.
PHOTO: Best Costume Design winner for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Ruth E. Carter is seen backstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards, Mar. 12, 2023, in Hollywood.
Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images
Best Costume Design winner for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Ruth E. Carter is seen backstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards, Mar. 12, 2023, in Hollywood.
PHOTO: Best Actress Michelle Yeoh waits to have her Oscar engraved at the Governors Ball following the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 12, 2023.
Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
Best Actress Michelle Yeoh waits to have her Oscar engraved at the Governors Ball following the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 12, 2023.
PHOTO: Dan Kwan, winner of the Best Director and Best Picture award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," holds his two Oscars at the Governors Ball following the 95th Annual Academy Awards, Mar. 12, 2023, in Hollywood.
Emma Mcintyre/Getty Images
Dan Kwan, winner of the Best Director and Best Picture award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," holds his two Oscars at the Governors Ball following the 95th Annual Academy Awards, Mar. 12, 2023, in Hollywood.
PHOTO: Jamie Lee Curtis, winner of the Best Supporting Actress award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" holds her Oscars statue after having it engraved with her name at the Governors Ball, Mar. 12, 2023, in Hollywood.
Emma Mcintyre/Getty Images
Jamie Lee Curtis, winner of the Best Supporting Actress award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the 95th Annual Academy Awards, holds her Oscars statue after having it engraved with her name at the Governors Ball, Mar. 12, 2023, in Hollywood.
PHOTO: ASAP Rocky and Rihanna backstage at the 95th Academy Awards, Mar. 12, 2023 in Hollywood.
Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
ASAP Rocky and Rihanna backstage at the 95th Academy Awards, Mar. 12, 2023 in Hollywood.
PHOTO: Jamie Lee Curtis, winner of Best Supporting Actress and Ke Huy Quan, winner of Best Actor In A Supporting Role award both for their roles in "Everything Everywhere All At Once, backstage at the 95th Academy Awards, Mar. 12, 2023, in Hollywood.
Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Jamie Lee Curtis, winner of Best Supporting Actress and Ke Huy Quan, winner of Best Actor In A Supporting Role award both for their roles in "Everything Everywhere All At Once, backstage at the 95th Academy Awards, Mar. 12, 2023, in Hollywood.
PHOTO: Lady Gaga walks over to help a photographer who fell on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 12, 2023.
Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
Lady Gaga walks over to help a photographer who fell on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 12, 2023.
PHOTO: Lady Gaga and Brendan Gleeson attend the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 12, 2023.
Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
Lady Gaga and Brendan Gleeson attend the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 12, 2023.
PHOTO: Best Supporting Actress Jamie Lee Curtis reacts while holding her Oscar at the Governors Ball following the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 12, 2023.
Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
Best Supporting Actress Jamie Lee Curtis reacts while holding her Oscar at the Governors Ball following the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 12, 2023.
PHOTO: Rihanna attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards, Mar. 12, 2023 in Hollywood.
Emma Mcintyre/Getty Images
Rihanna attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards, Mar. 12, 2023 in Hollywood.
PHOTO: Best Supporting Actor Ke Huy Quan holds up his Oscar after having it engraved with his name
Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
Best Supporting Actor Ke Huy Quan holds up his Oscar after having it engraved with his name at the Governors Ball following the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 12, 2023.
PHOTO: Best Animated Feature winner of "Pinocchio," Director, Guillermo del Toro is seen backstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards, Mar. 12, 2023 in Hollywood.
Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images
Best Animated Feature winner of "Pinocchio," Director, Guillermo del Toro is seen backstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards, Mar. 12, 2023 in Hollywood.
PHOTO: Michelle Yeoh, winner of the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for "Everything Everywhere All At Once," and Brendan Fraser, winner of the Best Actor in a Leading Role award for "The Whale", attend the Governors Ball, Mar. 12, 2023, in Hollywood.
Emma Mcintyre/Getty Images
Michelle Yeoh, winner of the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for "Everything Everywhere All At Once," and Brendan Fraser, winner of the Best Actor in a Leading Role award for "The Whale", attend the Governors Ball, Mar. 12, 2023, in Hollywood.
PHOTO: Lady Gaga and Brendan Gleeson attend the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 12, 2023.
Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
Lady Gaga and Brendan Gleeson attend the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 12, 2023.
WATCH: Ke Huy Quan surprises fellow Oscar winner Brendan Fraser backstage

VIDEO: Ke Huy Quan surprises fellow Oscar winner Brendan Fraser backstage
1:21
Ke Huy Quan, who starred in "Encino Man" alongside Fraser in 1992, talked about how "beautiful" it was to see "The Whale" actor after working together more than 30 years ago.