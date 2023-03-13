Ruth E. Carter has become the first Black woman to win two Oscars.

The talented designer won for best costume design for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Actors Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright were seen wearing regal futuristic looks that were reflective of the film's powerful messaging.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Ruth E. Carter accepts the Best Costume Design award for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

"Thank you to the academy for recognizing the superhero that is a Black woman," Carter said during her acceptance speech. "She endures, she loves, she overcomes, she is every woman in this film, she is my mother."

Carter later added that her mother, Mabel Carter, died this past week.

Other nominees in the best costume design category included "Babylon," "Elvis," "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris."

In 2019, Carter won her first Oscar for the first "Black Panther" film where she also led costume design. She was previously nominated for "Amistad" and "Malcolm X."