Among all of the standout gowns at this year's Oscars, Florence Pugh wowed in a unique look.
Pugh's Valentino ensemble featured a beige strapless taffeta dress, black shorts and black platform heels, styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray.
She completed the look with Valentino Beauty and a slick high ponytail tied with a black bow. Pugh accessorized with Tiffany & Co. earrings, necklace and rings.
MORE: Oscars fashion through the decades: Unforgettable looks from Cher, Halle Berry, Billy Porter and more
Pugh recently walked the red carpet alongside Zach Braff for the premiere of their movie, "A Good Person." Pugh wore trousers with a high-neck crop top and black gloves.
The "Don't Worry Darling" actress is set to present at the 2023 Oscars.