Among all of the standout gowns at this year's Oscars, Florence Pugh wowed in a unique look.

Pugh's Valentino ensemble featured a beige strapless taffeta dress, black shorts and black platform heels, styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Florence Pugh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

She completed the look with Valentino Beauty and a slick high ponytail tied with a black bow. Pugh accessorized with Tiffany & Co. earrings, necklace and rings.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Florence Pugh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on Mar. 12, 2023, in Hollywood.

Pugh recently walked the red carpet alongside Zach Braff for the premiere of their movie, "A Good Person." Pugh wore trousers with a high-neck crop top and black gloves.