Florence Pugh and Zach Braff reunited Wednesday for the premiere of their movie "A Good Person."

Pugh, the film's star, and Braff, its writer-director, stepped out for the film's U.K. premiere at The Ham Yard Hotel in London. The former couple, who dated from 2019 to 2022, also co-produced the film together.

"Daniel (Morgan Freeman) is brought together with Allison (Pugh), the once thriving young woman with a bright future who was involved in an unimaginable tragedy that took his daughter's life," reads the official synopsis for "A Good Person."

Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images Florence Pugh and Zach Braff attend the "A Good Person" UK Premiere at The Ham Yard Hotel on March 8, 2023 in London.

It continues, "As grief-stricken Daniel navigates raising his teenage granddaughter and Allison seeks redemption, they discover that friendship, forgiveness, and hope can flourish in unlikely places."

Braff, during a Q&A after the screening, said he was inspired to write the film because he had lost a few people in his life that were very important to him. He also said he wrote the film for Pugh, with her in mind as the star.

"I am in awe of her talent," the "Scrubs" alum said, according to Variety.

Tristan Fewings/WireImage via Getty Images Florence Pugh and Zach Braff arrive at the "A Good Person" UK Premiere at The Ham Yard Hotel on March 8, 2023 in London.

"It's like if you're with the most incredible violinist in the world, and you're going to write him a piece, you're not going to write something that's simple," he added. "You're going to write something that is going to take all of them because you know that they can do it."

Pugh, at the Q&A, called the film "a wonderful gift" from Braff, who she said "knew me, knew my potential and wanted to work with me."