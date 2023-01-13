Florence Pugh is opening up about her previous relationship with actor Zach Braff.

Pugh, who is Vogue's 2023 winter cover star, told the magazine that "it's all very new."

"My breakup has been very new, so I'm figuring that out," she said.

Colin Dodgson/Vogue Florence Pugh, Vogue's winter 2023 cover star.

In August 2022, Pugh told Harper's Bazaar that she and Braff "quietly ended their relationship" earlier that year. Their relationship, which began in 2019, had faced scrutiny and criticism online over their age difference.

"We weren't in anyone's faces," she said. "It was just that people didn't like it."

"They imagined me with someone younger and someone in blockbusters," she added. "I think young relationships in Hollywood are so easily twisted because they add to the gossip sites. It's exciting to watch. And I think I was in a relationship that didn't do any of that."

Despite their breakup, Braff and Pugh have no hard feelings for each other.

Colin Dodgson/Vogue Florence Pugh wears Valentino shirt and skirt, Tiffany & Co. rings and septum ring.

Braff, who is set to release his film, "A Good Person," in March and stars Pugh, said he thinks Pugh is "one of the greatest actors of her generation."