Florence Pugh is opening up about her previous relationship with actor Zach Braff.
Pugh, who is Vogue's 2023 winter cover star, told the magazine that "it's all very new."
"My breakup has been very new, so I'm figuring that out," she said.
In August 2022, Pugh told Harper's Bazaar that she and Braff "quietly ended their relationship" earlier that year. Their relationship, which began in 2019, had faced scrutiny and criticism online over their age difference.
"We weren't in anyone's faces," she said. "It was just that people didn't like it."
"They imagined me with someone younger and someone in blockbusters," she added. "I think young relationships in Hollywood are so easily twisted because they add to the gossip sites. It's exciting to watch. And I think I was in a relationship that didn't do any of that."
Despite their breakup, Braff and Pugh have no hard feelings for each other.
Braff, who is set to release his film, "A Good Person," in March and stars Pugh, said he thinks Pugh is "one of the greatest actors of her generation."
"She's just magnetic," he told Vogue. "You cannot take your eyes off of her. And it's not just her beauty and it's not just her acting ability, it's that thing, that magic thing that transcends the screen, where anyone and everyone goes: I want to see whatever this person does."