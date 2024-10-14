33 early deals to shop from Amazon's upcoming Holiday Beauty Haul: COSRX, Neutrogena, CeraVe and more
Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul doesn't officially kick off until Oct. 21, but thousands of bestselling items have already gone on sale from household name brands like CeraVe, Neutrogena, Colgate and more.
Among the deals, you'll find cult classic beauty products like Clinique's Almost Lipstick in the legendary shade Black Honey and the COSRX Snail Mucin essence that is a consistent hit with skin care enthusiasts.
Daily must-haves like EltaMD's UV Clear Face sunscreen and TruSkin's Vitamin C serum are also on sale, making now the perfect time to stock up on all the goods you rely on for your everyday grooming routine.
While that barely scratches the surface of what's already discounted, true beauty lovers will surely recognize dozens of other products on this list, since nearly all of them have more than 10,000 reviews, with many of them selling more than that in the past month alone.
Whether you're building beauty baskets to surprise a loved one this holiday or simply restocking your own supply, keep scrolling to shop these early deals from the Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul.
Amazon skin care deals
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence 3.38 fl.oz 100ml, Hydrating Serum for Face with Snail Secretion Filtrate for Dull Skin & Fine Lines, Korean Skin Care
- $17.45
- $25
CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream | Niacinamide, Peptide Complex, and Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer for Face | 1.7 Ounce, Packaging may Vary
- $17.44
- $21.99
EltaMD UV Clear Face Sunscreen SPF 46, Oil Free Sunscreen with Zinc Oxide, Dermatologist Recommended Sunscreen, 1.7 oz Pump
- $40.85
- $43
VALITIC Kojic Acid Dark Spot Remover Soap Bars with Vitamin C, Retinol, Collagen, Turmeric - Original Japanese Complex Infused with Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E, Shea Butter, Castile Olive Oil (2 Pack)
- $11.99
- $14.99
NOVEHA 60PCs Tea Tree Oil Eyelid & Lash Wipes | With Hyaluronic Acid, Green Tea & Chamomile For Blepharitis, Itchy & Stye Eyes, Individually Wrapped, Natural Eyelash Makeup Remover & Daily Cleanser
- $15.59
- $19.99
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum -- Anti Aging Facial Serum with Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E & More -- Brightening Serum for Dark Spots, Even Skin Tone, Eye Area, Fine Lines & Wrinkles, 2 Fl Oz
- $37.36
- $48.99
Deep Collagen Overnight Mask 37gx4ea | The real collagen 2,160,000ppb | Facial Hydrogel Masks with low molecular weight collagen for elasticity, firming, and moisturizing
- $19
- $21
grace & stella Under Eye Mask (Gold, 24 Pairs) Reduce Dark Circles, Puffy Eyes, Undereye Bags, Wrinkles - Gel Under Eye Patches - Gifts for Women - Birthday Gifts for Women - Vegan Cruelty Free
- $19.01
- $35
Advanced Eyelash Serum for Thicker, Longer Eyelashes and Eyebrows - Grow Luscious Lashes with Brow Enhancer (3mL)
- $22.97
- $29.99
Garnier Micellar Water, Hydrating Facial Cleanser & Makeup Remover, Suitable for Sensitive Skin, Vegan, Cruelty Free, 13.5 Fl Oz (400mL), 1 Count
- $8.97
- $11.99
Amazon makeup deals
Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara Makeup, Volumizing, Lengthening, Defining, Curling, Multiplying, Buildable Formula, Blackest Black, 1 Count
- $9.98
- $12.99
LAURA GELLER NEW YORK Award-Winning Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Powder Foundation - Fair - Buildable Light to Medium Coverage - Demi-Matte Natural Finish
- $21.60
- $36
Clinique Almost Lipstick Tinted Lip Balm in Black Honey and Pink Honey
- $21.25
- $25
L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion, Natural Glow Enhancer, Illuminator Highlighter, Bronzing Drops For a Sun-Kissed Glow, 903 Medium
- $12.10
- $16.99
L'Oreal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Mascara, Deep Burgundy, 0.26 Fl Oz
- $8.98
- $10.99
e.l.f., Instant Lift Brow Pencil, Dual-Sided, Precise, Fine Tip, Shapes, Defines, Fills Brows, Contours, Combs, Tames, Taupe, 0.006 Oz
- $3
Deals on nail, tooth and body care
Secret Whole Body Deodorant Stick for Women, Peach & Vanilla Scent, Aluminum Free Deodorant Stick, 72 HR Odor Protection, 2.4 oz
- $11.69
- $12.99
Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush -- ADA Accepted Electric Toothbrush- 8 Brush Heads & Travel Case -- 40,000 VPM Electric Motor & Wireless Charging - 4 Modes w Smart Timer
- $39.95
- $59.95
Super Strong Nail Glue For Nail Tips, Acrylic Nails and Press On Nails
- $12.99
- $17.95
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Wipes, Individually Wrapped Daily Face Wipes for Waterproof Makeup, Travel & On-the-Go Singles, 20 Count
- $6.88
- $9.19
Boka Fluoride Free Toothpaste - Nano Hydroxyapatite, Remineralizing, Sensitive Teeth, Whitening - Dentist Recommended for Adult & Kids Oral Care - Ela Mint Flavor, 4 Fl Oz 1 Pk - US Manufactured
- $10.79
- $15.99
Colgate Optic White Advanced Hydrogen Peroxide Toothpaste, Teeth Whitening Toothpaste Pack, Enamel-Safe Formula, Helps Remove Tea, Coffee, and Wine Stains, Sparkling White, 3 Pack, 3.2 oz
- $12.96
- $14.99
Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips 21 Treatments -- Peroxide Free - Enamel Safe for Whiter Teeth - Whitening Without The Sensitivity - Dentist Formulated and Certified Non-Toxic - Sensitivity Free
- $44.99
- $49.99
Dove Advanced Care Antiperspirant Deodorant Stick Cool Essentials 4 ct for helping your skin barrier repair after shaving 72 hour odor control and sweat protection with Pro Ceramide Technology 2.6 oz
- $16.98
- $24.33
Beauty of Joseon Revive Eye Serum with Retinal Niacinamide Correction for Puffy Eye Bags Fine Lines Dark Circles Wrinkles, Korean Skin Care 30ml, 1 fl.oz
- $14.45
- $16.50
Hair care deals
Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo with 1% Ketoconazole, Fresh Scent, 7 Fl Oz
- $15.88
- $29.99
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Wipes, Ultra-Soft Cleansing Facial Towelettes for Waterproof Makeup, Alcohol-Free, Plant-Based, Twin Pack, 25 Count (Pack of 2)
- $9.97
- $13.69
Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Dermaplaning Tool with Precision Cover, 3ct
- $5.84
- $7.49
Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask and Deep Conditioner for Dry or Damaged Hair - 8.45 Oz
- $12.95
- $16.99
Samnyte Hair Wax Stick, Hair-Styling Waxes, Nourishing Accessories - Slick Stick for Women & Kids, Gel Tamer for Flyaways, Bun Maker & Styling Cream, 2.7 Fl Oz
- $7.99
- $9.99
