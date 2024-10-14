Madewell has launched the first of many collaborations to come with Reluxe Fashion, a luxury reselling site founded by longtime stylist, fashion consultant, and British and Italian Vogue contributor Clare Richardson.
Featuring a campaign starring models Paloma Elsesser, Dree Hemingway and Andreea Diaconu, the collaboration includes a highly curated selection of pre-owned designer pieces that echo Madewell's commitment to effortlessly chic and sustainable fashion. Each unique item is paired with Madewell staples such as the Denim Tuckable Button-Up or the The '90s Straight Jean to create full looks that mix archive-worthy design with more affordable, everyday luxury.
Check out several of the Madewell x Reluxe Fashion pieces still available for sale on the website below, as well as other brand favorites, and stay tuned as the brands continue this multi-season partnership in the future.
Madewell x Reluxe one-of-a-kind pre-owned pieces
The collection has been an instant hit with many pieces already sold out, but plenty are still available on Madewell's website -- shop now before they're gone!
Reluxe Fashion | Madewell: Celine Phoebe Philo Cotton Pleated Preowned Trench Coat
- $2650
- Madewell
Reluxe Fashion | Madewell: Celine Phoebe Philo Sunray Pleat Asymmetric Preowned Midi Skirt
- $1260
- Madewell
Reluxe Fashion | Madewell: Saint Laurent Monochrome Faux Fur Preowned Jacket
- $990
- Madewell
Reluxe Fashion | Madewell: Isabel Marant Étoile Distressed Preowned Western Belt
- $220
- Madewell
Madewell staples
If your favorite piece is sold out or you want to build a sophisticated, easy-to-wear wardrobe of Madewell classics, invest in a few of the brand's iconic staples. The Low-Slung Baggy jeans are one of this season's top sellers thanks to their relaxed yet flattering silhouette, while the button-ups, knee-high boots, loafers and more offer beautifully versatile basics to grab from your closet so you can look put-together even in a time crunch.