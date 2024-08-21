Tote bags are a lifesaver. They're ideal for anyone who wants to toss in the necessities and go, or they can be more structured for lots of roomy storage and organizational pockets.
Some totes can even be a total splurge, letting you treat yourself to a luxury bag while still utilizing all the convenience of a carryall.
Traveling is also made easier by certain totes, with some offering extra straps that attach to your luggage like the July Everyday Tote you'll see below, while others like the Paper Straw Shopper from Banana Republic are a chic, effortless way to carry the relaxed vibe of a vacation outfit anywhere you go.
Whatever your tote bag needs may be, keep reading to see 18 chic and useful options.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Everyday, casual totes
For your daily carrying needs, a simple canvas tote can be great, especially if it comes with pockets for organization and a comfortable carrying strap. Step up the look of your daily tote with customization like with the Land's End option here, or select a fun color or fabric to complement your wardrobe.
Work & travel totes
Whether you're planning to cart your belongings to the beach or the office, select one of these totes for their chic look and useful attributes like the waterproofing of the Mark & Graham option or the convenient organizational perks of the LOVEVOOK and Calpak options.
LOVEVOOK Laptop Tote Bag for Women 15.6 Inch Waterproof Leather Computer Bags Business Office Work Briefcase Black
- $35.99
- $37.99
- Amazon
Paper Straw Shopper Tote
Save an additional 20% off at checkout.
- $55
- $110
- Banana Republic
Luxury totes worth the splurge
Add a luxe touch to even the most casual looks when you invest in one of these gorgeous totes crafted with details like the eye-catching colors of Consuela's Sophia bag or the buttery Italian leather of Cuyana's classic tote.