2025 is here, and with it comes a whole new crop of fashion trends to be on the lookout for as styles evolve.
To discover more about what we can expect to see stylish dressers wearing over the next 12 months, we tapped stylist Danielle Schiebel for her top trend picks and how to wear them.
Read on to discover her predictions and the ways we'll see them styled in real life, as well as a few other trends that seem to be popping up everywhere across social media, fashion forecasts, retail stores and more.
Boho is back
Schiebel kicked things off with the trend she sees getting even bigger in 2025: the boho revival, but make it modern.
"We are going to see the evolution of boho chic," she said. "Blending traditional free spirited energy with modern sophistication. Classic fringe and ruffles of the boho we know will live on but with the modern structural elements of cinched waists, tailored pants and cropped jackets."
If this is already a mainstay in your wardrobe thanks to timeless, flowy maxi dresses or ruffled shirts, she suggests updating them with a tailored vest or other structured garment to bring shape and texture into the overall look.
ASOS DESIGN crepe v-neck maxi dress with tiered skirt and lace detail in olive
- $52
- $64.99
- asos
Hand Knotted Beads Endless Long Statement Necklace - Handmade Versatile Beaded Strand Lariat Multi Layer Infinity Wrap 60" Sparkly Faceted Crystal Rondelle, Faux Pearl
- $15.99
- Amazon
Cherry red
A continuation of both the "pop of red" and burgundy trends we saw in 2024, cherry red will be a mainstay, whether it's in a bag or shoe or as a head-to-toe monochromatic ensemble. Choose pieces in this rich, luxurious shade to instantly elevate your closet.
More is more: Maximalism and layering
Schiebel called 2025 accessories "loud and exaggerated," noting, "We are layering necklaces, stacking rings, bringing on oversized earrings -- all at once!"
Achieve the look by piling on pieces you already own but mixing and matching with some new staples you won't regret buying like mixed metal stacking necklaces from Artizan Joyeria, a vibrant Kate Spade scarf (great for Valentine's Day, thanks to the hearts) or a statement belt that acts as the focal point of your outfit -- Streets Ahead is known for its incredible and unique waist adornments.
Suede
Suede is a classic, but sometimes it experiences an upswell in widespread popularity. 2025 will be one of those times.
Wear the lush material in small doses with a bag -- the slouchy tote from Gap is a great carryall for all-day use -- or shoes, or invest in something that showcases it more prominently such as this jacket from Abercrombie & Fitch that's versatile enough for a huge variety of looks and seasons.
Schiebel told us, "I think suede is texturally interesting and versatile to elevate and diversify the energy of an outfit."
Baby pink everything
"The Barbie pink we know and love is taking a backseat to a soft, delicate, more romantic powdery hue," Schiebel explained, adding that the warmer tone of soft pink acts as an "elevated neutral" that pairs well with other nudes and earth tones you already have in your closet such as chocolate and olive -- both huge in 2024 and still on-trend in the new year.
She also said you can choose to go full-on with the feminine vibes when wearing baby pink or toughen it up a bit with a leather jacket or boot.
Take the Toccin sweater below, for example: Wear it with wide-leg trousers for a perfect office outfit or add a black leather miniskirt for a flirty date night look to impress.
Retro sneakers
As Vogue noted in its trend predictions for upcoming shoe trends, retro sneakers are here to stay.
To be comfortable and chic, opt for a pair in a neutral color scheme that can be worn with any numbers of outfits from a casual jeans-and-a-tee look to a more structured ensemble with trousers or a skirt.
And for those who want to make a bolder statement with their footwear, a pair in an eye-catching color can play into both the retro trend and complement a head-to-toe maximalist vibe. This can be with bright colors or pastels like the pink Pumas below that capture the baby pink zeitgeist mentioned above.