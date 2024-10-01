Barn jackets -- those beautifully casual but sturdily made staples -- have been popping up everywhere alongside other fall trends like denim, clogs and more.
To explore why they've picked up so much steam, we tapped fashion stylist Danielle Schiebel, the brains behind Salute Your Style, for a quick chat via email on why she believes this style is gaining popularity.
"The barn jacket trend of 2024 has gone viral because people ultimately want to look put together but still feel comfortable," Schiebel explained. "The versatility of this traditional utilitarian piece creates unexpected silhouettes."
As British Vogue reported in May, these jackets became more visible after appearing in Loewe's spring/summer 2024 collection as well as on Prada and later Fendi runways, too.
Schiebel believes the virality of this style has been "inspired by a nostalgia for heritage and tradition," adding: "As fashion continuously cycles, there is a pull towards classic, practical staples. Consumers seek versatility and style in an effort to maximize the potential of their closets."
That practical feel lends itself to a multitude of styling options, too, including Schiebel's suggestions of going simple with a tee, jeans and flats, or getting a bit more flirty with "varied lengths of skirts or a dress with riding boots or heels...there are no limits here."
This versatility makes this style of jacket great if you only have the budget to pick one new piece of outwear this season, and it will continue to look chic and be a functional, warm piece in your closet year after year.
Below, we've selected several popular options we think deserve a spot in your wardrobe such as Land's End's colorful take on the trend, Mango and Everlane's more traditional styles and a longer J. Crew option done in a classic, neutral plaid that instantly elevates a jeans and sweater look.
Scheibel's closing thought is a beautiful one to keep in mind as you scroll down to shop:
"I love that a traditional workwear/sportswear piece has a place in fashion. The idea of getting dressed is constantly evolving, honoring a juxtaposition of casual wear and elegance."
