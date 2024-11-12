Just in time for holiday dressing, Reformation has joined forces with playful British knitwear company Shrimps to produce an adorable, limited edition line of cozy sweaters and accessories.
The collection blends the whimsy and quirk of Shrimps with the sophisticated sustainability of Reformation: Pieces like the Diamond Cashmere Turtleneck and the Clover Cashmere Sweater Vest are crafted using regenerative wool and 95% recycled cashmere. They have a relaxed fit so you can layer up in colder temperatures, and they're cruelty-free -- a Shrimps commitment.
The coordinating dog sweater steals the show thanks to its precious ruffled neck and cable knit, and it makes a sensational gift for any devoted dog owner whose pup weighs in on the small side (approximately 17 pounds or under).
Two more highly giftable options are the Royal head scarf and the Aces coaster set. Both have a certain flea market-chic appeal thanks to their delicate knit pattern, which only ups the ante on the overall vintage and cutesy vibe when paired with one of the collection's sweaters.
These pieces are on sale now and won't be returning next season, so invest now to bulk up your knitwear wardrobe with staples that promise to look great for years to come. Shop the collection below!
