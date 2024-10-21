Deals on headphones? Add to cart.
Whether you're shopping for yourself or for someone who's hard to gift, we're rounding up all of the best deals on headphones to help you find a pair on a budget.
From wireless earbuds to over-the-ear noise-canceling headphones, there are plenty of discounts to shop now. For example, shop the Sony wireless Bluetooth headphones with up to 50 hours of battery life for under $50 at Amazon. The Beats Solo 4 headphones in pink, a great gift for a college student or commuter, are now 34% off.
The 4.4-star PocBuds headphones, with more than 21,000 ratings on Amazon, are now 48% off, and JBL Tune Flex earbuds at Best Buy are 50% off. Apple-lovers may be excited to learn that the AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds are 20% off now, too.
Shopping for someone who loves working out? The Beats Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earbuds, with a "reinforced design for sweat and water resistance during tough workouts," are also on sale at Best Buy.
Continue below to shop deals on headphones.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
JBL - Tune Flex True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds - Black
- $49.99
- $99.99
- Best Buy
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones Bluetooth On-Ear Headset with Microphone, Blue
- $38
- $59.99
- Amazon
Beats - Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earbuds - Black
- $159.99
- $199.99
- Best Buy
Beats Studio Buds Totally Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds - Black
- $99.99
- $149.99
- Best Buy