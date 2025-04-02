Congratulations, graduates!
If you know a soon-to-be college grad, perhaps you're looking for a thoughtful graduation gift. Not only do you want the gift to be something they'll enjoy, but it's also good to consider a practical gift for the next phase of their life.
We're rounding up some of the best gifts for college graduates, from sentimental printed glassware for their new apartment to a well-designed, stylish work bag or powerhouse blazer to prepare them for their first job.
Our list also includes customizable planners, wearable tech, unique home décor and beyond.
Continue below to shop.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
College graduation gifts
College Town Wall Sculpture
- $198
- Uncommon Goods
College Cityscape Wine Glasses - Set of 2
- $38
- Uncommon Goods
Personalized Message Heart & Arrow Locket
- $128 to $138
- Uncommon Goods
Haven Laptop Tote Bag
- $180
- CALPAK
Alexandra blazer in stretch linen blend
- $179.50
- $198
- J.Crew
The Large suitcase
- $375
- Away
Golden Hours Productivity Planner
- $35
- Papier
Luxe Bed and Bath Bundle
- $214.58
- $297
- brooklinen
Standard Padfolio
- $140
- Leatherology
Diptyque Eau de Parfum Trio Set
- $100
- Nordstrom
Nike Free Metcon 6 By You Custom Workout Shoes
- $150
- Nike
Intelligent Change Mindful Affirmations
- $28.99
- Amazon
Solitaire Diamond Wrap Ring
- $198
- Monica Vinader
Apple Watch Series 10
- $399 and up
- Apple
Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones
- $199.95
- $349.99
- Amazon
Dakota neoprene Backpack
- $230
- Dagne Dover