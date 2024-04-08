Whether you are a music aficionado, college student, working in the office or looking to upgrade your sleep routine, sometimes you need to drown out the noise -- literally.

Noise-canceling technology has become more common in headphones over the past several years and is definitely worth the extra investment.

If you don't know where to start, we've rounded up everything from noise-canceling over-ear headphones to noise-canceling Airpods, earbuds and more. For example, we have Apple's AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear headphones, Google Pixel Puds Pro earbuds and options under $40 on Amazon.

There are also the ever-popular Beats Solo3 headphones, one of last year's top gifts according to a 2023 Adobe Insights Shopping report, for those looking for a sure-to-please gift for a loved one's birthday or upcoming anniversary.

True audiophiles will relish the luxury of the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones which offer top-notch sound quality with advanced active noise cancellation to let music fans enjoy every last detail of their most-loved albums and look stylish doing so. They're an investment, but the comfort, fit and battery life make them worth it for frequent and discerning users.

We also have options for gaming, too, like the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Multiplatform Wireless Noise-Cancelling Gaming Headset for PS5, PS4, Switch and PC.

Continue below to shop the soundproof accessories we know you'll love.

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Noise-canceling over-ear headphones

Amazon Bowers & Wilkins Px8 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones $687.52 Amazon Shop Now

Walmart Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Rose Gold $129.95 Walmart Shop Now

Amazon Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic for Phone-Call and Alexa Voice Control $348 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones $525 Amazon Shop Now

15% off Best Buy Turtle Beach - Stealth Pro Multiplatform Wireless Noise-Cancelling Gaming Headset for PS5, PS4, Switch and PC - Dual Batteries - Black $279.99

$329.99 Best Buy Shop Now

16% off Amazon Soundcore Anker Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones $49.99

$59.99 Amazon Shop Now

20% off Amazon JBL Tune 660NC: Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation - Black $79.95

$99.95 Amazon Shop Now

42% off Amazon MOVSSOU E7 Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Wireless Headphones Over Ear with Microphone Deep Bass $39.93

$69.98 Amazon Shop Now

25% off Amazon TREBLAB Z2 Over Ear Workout Headphones with Microphone $89.97

$119.97 Amazon Shop Now

Noise-canceling earbuds

Apple Beats Studio Buds + True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds — Transparent $169.99 Apple Shop Now

Amazon Echo Buds $119.99 Amazon Shop Now

25% off Amazon MoBadeety Wireless Earbuds $19.49

$25.99 Amazon Shop Now

26% off Amazon Jabra Elite 5 True Wireless in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds $110.99

$149.99 Amazon Shop Now

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds2 $189.99 Samsung Shop Now

17% off Walmart Google Pixel Buds Pro $165

$199.99 Walmart Shop Now

Amazon TOZO NC2 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds $39.99 Amazon Shop Now

49% off Amazon bmani Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones $29.99

$58.99 Amazon Shop Now

Noise-canceling AirPods

24% off Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $189

$249 Amazon Shop Now

Apple AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning Charging Case $169 Apple Shop Now

Noise-canceling headphones for sleep

50% off Amazon Voerou Sleep Headphones $19.97

$39.99 Amazon Shop Now

20% off Amazon Perytong Sleep Headphones Wireless $15.99

$19.99 Amazon Shop Now