Whether you are a music aficionado, college student, working in the office or looking to upgrade your sleep routine, sometimes you need to drown out the noise -- literally.
Noise-canceling technology has become more common in headphones over the past several years and is definitely worth the extra investment.
If you don't know where to start, we've rounded up everything from noise-canceling over-ear headphones to noise-canceling Airpods, earbuds and more. For example, we have Apple's AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear headphones, Google Pixel Puds Pro earbuds and options under $40 on Amazon.
There are also the ever-popular Beats Solo3 headphones, one of last year's top gifts according to a 2023 Adobe Insights Shopping report, for those looking for a sure-to-please gift for a loved one's birthday or upcoming anniversary.
True audiophiles will relish the luxury of the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones which offer top-notch sound quality with advanced active noise cancellation to let music fans enjoy every last detail of their most-loved albums and look stylish doing so. They're an investment, but the comfort, fit and battery life make them worth it for frequent and discerning users.
We also have options for gaming, too, like the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Multiplatform Wireless Noise-Cancelling Gaming Headset for PS5, PS4, Switch and PC.
Continue below to shop the soundproof accessories we know you'll love.
Noise-canceling over-ear headphones
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Rose Gold
- $129.95
- Walmart
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic for Phone-Call and Alexa Voice Control
- $348
- Amazon
Turtle Beach - Stealth Pro Multiplatform Wireless Noise-Cancelling Gaming Headset for PS5, PS4, Switch and PC - Dual Batteries - Black
- $279.99
- $329.99
- Best Buy
Soundcore Anker Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
- $49.99
- $59.99
- Amazon
JBL Tune 660NC: Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation - Black
- $79.95
- $99.95
- Amazon
MOVSSOU E7 Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Wireless Headphones Over Ear with Microphone Deep Bass
- $39.93
- $69.98
- Amazon