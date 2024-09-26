As tween and teen girls get into their "older kid" years, buying gifts for them becomes a bit more complex than simply picking up the coolest new toy.
Luckily, there are plenty of trendy bags and beauty products, informative books and plenty of cool gadgets out there that can help you gift them something they'll be thrilled to unwrap.
For young creative types, try an easy-to-use camera or friendship bracelet kit that encourages them to use their imagination.
Or, if they're starting to show an interest in clothes and accessories, try a popular bag or piece of jewelry that's age-appropriate but still helps them feel more grown up.
To shop these options and more, keep reading -- and don't forget to check back as we add to this list throughout the season.
Tween girls ages 8 to 12
Upgrade Kids Camera Instant Print for Boys and Girls
Encourage fledgling artists to explore their creativity through photography with this adorable instant print camera.
- $38.99
- Amazon
Canal Toys Studio Creator 360 Video Maker Kit, Green Screen and Tripod, Face and Motion Tracker, 10" Light Ring, Multi Colored
For young creatives, this creator kit could help with learning the ropes of video-making when it comes to YouTube, TikTok and more.
- $42
- Amazon
Karaoke Machine for Kids, Toys for 3-12 Years Old
If your favorite little lady has her sights set on being the next pop sensation, she'll love singing along with her very own karaoke machine like this affordable mini version that has fun lights, two microphones and a rechargeable battery.
- $26.99
- Amazon
Pusheen Pink Crossbody Bag
They're likely not ready for their first designer bags, but tween girls still love having a cool purse to carry around on play dates or weekend trips to the mall. This adorable Pusheen option is age-appropriate and sure to appeal to this age range.
- $39.99
- Claire's
The Big Book of Girl Stuff
Ideal for ages 9 to 12, according to reviewers, this book covers everything young ladies need to know but might be too shy to ask on topics like giving compliments, cell phone etiquette and more.
- $11.04
- $19.99
- Amazon
Thames & Kosmos Candy Chemistry | Science Kit | Rock Candy, Chocolates, Gummy Bears, Wintergreen Candies
Tweens aren't too grown-up to play with toys, but you can encourage deeper learning and inspire confidence with a kit that helps them create something of their own like this candy chemistry set.
- $35.95
- Amazon
Claw Machine for Kids
This at-home claw machine will make for legendary sleepovers.
- $49.99
- Amazon
Lip Smacker Original & Best Party Pack - 10 Moisturizing Lip Balms, Classic Flavors, Hydrating & Protecting
A Lip Smacker collection is practically a rite of passage as a young girl. This 10-pack is a great way to introduce your favorite tween to many of the classic flavors.
- $10.32
- Amazon
Teen girls ages 13 to 18
After Dark Perfume Mist Set
Sol de Janeiro has had multiple viral moments with its products, and any teen girl with a passing interest in beauty trends will gush over this perfume mist set that lets her mix and match her favorites to create a custom signature scent.
- $68
- $75
- Sol de Janeiro
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones with Lightning Charging Case Included, Over 24 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup for iPhone
AirPods are a great gift for anyone, but fledgling music lovers will especially appreciate them.
- $89
- $129
- Amazon
Cetaphil Healthy Skin Essentials Kit
As they begin to take on their own skin care routines, teens will want to try various products to see which works best for their skin. Gift them something simple that works on all skin types like these classics from dermatologist-loved brand Cetaphil.
- $14.97
- Walmart
DELSEY PARIS x Benetton Fabrica Round Backpack
Once they hit their teens, girls might prefer switching to a more chic, grown-up backpack. Gift them this beautiful Delsey Paris x Benetton mashup so they can carry their textbooks in style.
- $62.99
- $89.99
- Kohl's
Everywhere Belt Bag 1L
Speaking of bags, you can never go wrong with this "It" bag for girls of any age from lululemon.
- $48
- lululemon
Letter Pendant Necklace in Gold
A nice piece of jewelry doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg, especially with brands like Kendra Scott creating high-quality, gold-plated pieces like these initial necklaces.
- $65
- Kendra Scott
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Selena's Essential Eye Duo Eyeshadow Stick & Mascara Set
Selena Gomez and her beauty brand are popular with women of all ages, and that includes the younger ones. This gift set covers the basics and is sure to make teens happy.
- $28
- Sephora