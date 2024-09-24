Gap and Disney have teamed up on a limited-edition collegiate collection you can shop now.
Launching Sept. 24, the new collection merges Gap's preppy style with iconic Disney characters, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck. The collection is "old school meets new school," Gap states on its website, and there are styles for every family member.
The collection includes a denim western shirt styled with Mickey Mouse-printed khakis, a Minnie Mouse cropped polo shirt, an embroidered V-neck sweater, a Mickey Mouse logo hoodie and plenty of tees for babies, kids and adults. There are pieces for laid back days like sweatpants and cozy crew socks, as well as everyday basics with a magical touch.
A joint Instagram post from Gap and Disney Style states that the collaboration is "our personal time capsule" and "modern nostalgia you'll never grow out of."
Continue below to shop our picks!
Gap x Disney adults
Gap x Disney kids
Gap x Disney baby
Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."