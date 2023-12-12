Tween and teen boys can be notoriously hard to shop for given they've usually outgrown their little kid toys.

We put together some fun, interesting and unexpected gifts you might not have thought of when browsing for your favorite young man.

We have, of course, included some cool clothes and a couple of fun, older-kid toy options, alongside more niche gifts that will please the pickiest of gift-getters.

Keep reading to see how you can guarantee your favorite tween or teen boy lights up when he opens his holiday gifts this year!

Tween boy ages 8 to 12

Amazon Rotten - Sour Gummy Worms Everything from the artwork, the name and the decreased sugar content is perfect for giving kids who love a little gross-out humor and have a sweet tooth. This shareable size will go quickly thanks to the deliciously sour taste, so grab extras for every stocking in the house. $11.99 Amazon Shop Now

16% off Walmart Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Nintendo Switch - U.S. Version $49.99

$59.99 Walmart Shop Now

33% off Amazon Rossetta Star Projector With over 70,000 of these projectors sold over the past month on Amazon alone, this is sure to be one of the hottest gifts this season. $39.99

$59.99 Amazon Shop Now

19% off Walmart LEGO Harry Potter Dobby the House-Elf Building Toy Set $28

$34.99 Walmart Shop Now

31% off Amazon Hover Soccer Ball Boy Toys, Rechargeable Air Soccer Indoor Floating with LED Light and Upgraded Foam Bumper $19.99

$28.99 Amazon Shop Now

Uncommon Goods VR Atlas - Virtual World Explorer Kit The tween years are the perfect time to stoke their interest in educational but interesting topics like those you'll find in this cool kit. It's perfect for a bookish kid who deserves a break from studying to learn in a dynamic, fun way. $65 Uncommon Goods Shop Now

Uncommon Goods DIY Root Beer Science Kit $18 Uncommon Goods Shop Now

Amazon Meoonley Kids Smart Watch with Puzzle Games $35.99 Amazon Shop Now

Macy's Big Boys Cotton Fleece Zip Up Hoodie $59.50 Macy's Shop Now

shopDisney Avengers Action Figure Gift Set – Marvel Toybox $129.99 shopDisney Shop Now

Teen boys ages 13 & up

35% off Walmart Costway 3-In-1 Multi Combo Game Table Foosball Soccer Billiards Pool Hockey For Kids If you want to be the "cool" house every boy wants to hang out at after school, give your teen this to draw a crowd. $149.99

$231 Walmart Shop Now

Walmart Urban Shop Blue Lava Motion Volcano Lamp Creating your own vibe and aesthetic in your teenage bedroom is a tremendous rite of passage. Help your favorite teen do so by gifting them this cool, retro-inspired lava lamp. $14.86 Walmart Shop Now

Backbone Backbone One - PlayStation® Edition for iPhone - Lightning $99.99 Backbone Shop Now

40% off Amazon JBL Go 3: Portable Speaker with Bluetooth, Built-in Battery, Waterproof and Dustproof Feature - Black $29.95

$49.95 Amazon Shop Now

35% off Abercrombie & Fitch Dungeons & Dragons graphic tee Tabletop gaming has made a popular resurgence over the past few years, making this the perfect gift for the young D&D fan in your life. $15.99

$24.95 Abercrombie & Fitch Shop Now

23% off Walmart Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation) $99

$129 Walmart Shop Now

Urban Outfitters Color Splice Knit Balaclava Balaclavas remain a trending item for this winter, so give this two-tone option to your favorite stylish teen to impress them. $30 Urban Outfitters Shop Now

Urban Outfitters Spalding UO Exclusive Basketball $29 Urban Outfitters Shop Now

Urban Outfitters Audio-Technica LP60X-BT Bluetooth Record Player The teenager years are when many lifelong music fanatics begin their journey into collecting related memorabilia, vinyl included. Give him the gift of analog music with this excellent Audio-Technica player that has great sound quality and Bluetooth connectivity. $259 Urban Outfitters Shop Now