Tween and teen boys can be notoriously hard to shop for given they've usually outgrown their little kid toys.
We put together some fun, interesting and unexpected gifts you might not have thought of when browsing for your favorite young man.
We have, of course, included some cool clothes and a couple of fun, older-kid toy options, alongside more niche gifts that will please the pickiest of gift-getters.
Keep reading to see how you can guarantee your favorite tween or teen boy lights up when he opens his holiday gifts this year!
Tween boy ages 8 to 12
Rotten - Sour Gummy Worms
Everything from the artwork, the name and the decreased sugar content is perfect for giving kids who love a little gross-out humor and have a sweet tooth. This shareable size will go quickly thanks to the deliciously sour taste, so grab extras for every stocking in the house.
- $11.99
- Amazon
Rossetta Star Projector
With over 70,000 of these projectors sold over the past month on Amazon alone, this is sure to be one of the hottest gifts this season.
- $39.99
- $59.99
- Amazon
Hover Soccer Ball Boy Toys, Rechargeable Air Soccer Indoor Floating with LED Light and Upgraded Foam Bumper
- $19.99
- $28.99
- Amazon
VR Atlas - Virtual World Explorer Kit
The tween years are the perfect time to stoke their interest in educational but interesting topics like those you'll find in this cool kit. It's perfect for a bookish kid who deserves a break from studying to learn in a dynamic, fun way.
- $65
- Uncommon Goods
Teen boys ages 13 & up
Costway 3-In-1 Multi Combo Game Table Foosball Soccer Billiards Pool Hockey For Kids
If you want to be the "cool" house every boy wants to hang out at after school, give your teen this to draw a crowd.
- $149.99
- $231
- Walmart
Urban Shop Blue Lava Motion Volcano Lamp
Creating your own vibe and aesthetic in your teenage bedroom is a tremendous rite of passage. Help your favorite teen do so by gifting them this cool, retro-inspired lava lamp.
- $14.86
- Walmart
JBL Go 3: Portable Speaker with Bluetooth, Built-in Battery, Waterproof and Dustproof Feature - Black
- $29.95
- $49.95
- Amazon
Dungeons & Dragons graphic tee
Tabletop gaming has made a popular resurgence over the past few years, making this the perfect gift for the young D&D fan in your life.
- $15.99
- $24.95
- Abercrombie & Fitch
Color Splice Knit Balaclava
Balaclavas remain a trending item for this winter, so give this two-tone option to your favorite stylish teen to impress them.
- $30
- Urban Outfitters
Audio-Technica LP60X-BT Bluetooth Record Player
The teenager years are when many lifelong music fanatics begin their journey into collecting related memorabilia, vinyl included. Give him the gift of analog music with this excellent Audio-Technica player that has great sound quality and Bluetooth connectivity.
- $259
- Urban Outfitters