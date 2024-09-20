Simone Biles has flipped her way into another amazing Athleta launch that's perfect for fall.
The star gymnast has teamed up with the retailer to release a multi-generation collection including amazing items for both women and girls.
The new capsule has everything from easy-to-wear athleisure picks such as the Ballet Transcend Top to accessories like the All About Puff Belt Bag that can be paired with everyday outfits.
With eight pieces in total, the latest Simone Biles Capsule Collection features Athleta's Powervita fabric, which the company describes as "buttery-soft with made-to-move stretch -- for all the ways you move on and off the mat."
Styles start at $28 and go up to $199.
Biles is featured prominently throughout the campaign imagery. Athleta shared several photos of the gymnast from the campaign on Instagram this week, writing in the caption, "There's the gold standard -- and then there’s the GOAT standard."
Biles first joined forces with Athleta in 2021 and has since become a part of the Gap-owned activewear brand's Power of She Collective, which aims to connect, celebrate and empower game-changing women.
Just ahead, you can see and shop the latest pieces, which also arrived just in time for Biles' highly anticipated national Gold Over America Tour, presented by Athleta and the Power of She, where she more than likely will be sporting many of the new picks from the line.
