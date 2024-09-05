Simone Biles is living her best Olympic gold medalist life.
The star gymnast was spotted at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City on Day 10 of the US Open wearing a stylish look while enjoying the quarterfinal match between Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner.
Biles was photographed wearing white trousers, a cropped tank top, a light blue button down draped off her shoulders, and white and black sneakers.
She completed the look with a pair of Miu Miu sunglasses, her famed GOAT necklace designed by Janet Heller Fine Jewelry and a second diamond necklace.
She wore her hair in loose cascading curls.
In addition to Biles, several other celebrities have been spotted recently attending the US Open in high style including Serena Williams, Alicia Keys, Hugh Jackman, Kerry Washington, Vera Wang, Anna Wintour and more.
This year's US Open Tennis Championships kicked off Aug. 26, and will conclude Sunday, Sept. 8.